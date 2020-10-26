Company Profile for Guided Therapeutics, Inc.
Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: GTHP) has developed a rapid and painless testing platform for the early detection of disease based on its patented biophotonic technology that utilizes light to detect disease at the cellular level. The company’s first product, LuViva, is a non-invasive device used to detect cervical disease instantly and at the point of care. In a multi-center clinical trial, with women at risk for cervical disease, LuViva was able to detect cervical cancer up to two years earlier than conventional tests. LuViva is designed to provide an objective result at the point-of-care, thereby improving the management of cervical disease: www.guidedinc.com.
Company:
Guided Therapeutics, Inc.
Headquarters Address:
5835 Peachtree Corners East
Suite B
Norcross, GA 30092
Main Telephone:
770-242-8723
Website:
Ticker/ISIN:
GTHP(OTCQB)/US40171F1057
Type of Organization:
Public
Industry:
Medical Devices
Key Executives:
CEO: Gene Cartwright
COO: Mark Faupel
Investor Relations
Contact:
Mark Faupel
Phone:
770-242-8723
Email:
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201026005704/en/
