Company Profile for Guided Therapeutics, Inc.

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: GTHP) has developed a rapid and painless testing platform for the early detection of disease based on its patented biophotonic technology that utilizes light to detect disease at the cellular level. The company’s first product, LuViva, is a non-invasive device used to detect cervical disease instantly and at the point of care. In a multi-center clinical trial, with women at risk for cervical disease, LuViva was able to detect cervical cancer up to two years earlier than conventional tests. LuViva is designed to provide an objective result at the point-of-care, thereby improving the management of cervical disease: www.guidedinc.com.

Company: