Block listing Interim Review
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 26.10.2020, 17:40 | 44 | 0 |
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)
|Name of applicant:
|PayPoint plc
|Name of scheme:
|
a. PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan
b. PayPoint plc Deferred Bonus Plan
c. PayPoint plc Long Term Incentive Plan
d. PayPoint Restricted Share Plan
|Period of return:
|From:
|27/04/2020
|To:
|26/10/2020
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|
Enquiries:
Sarah Carne
Company Secretary
PayPoint plc
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
Tel: +44 (0)1707 600300
-ends-
Paypoint Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0