Sales for first half of FY 2020/21: 86.6 M€ (+35.9 %)

·gaming accessories: 51.6 M€ (+ 118 %)

·back catalogue: 18.0 M€ (+242%)

IFRS – M€



Sales



2020/2021



2019/2020



Change



1st Quarter (April, May,June)







38.0



30.5



+ 24.5%



2nd Quarter (July, August, September)







Games

Accessories

Others(1)







48.6







18.3

29.0

1.3



33.2







17.8

14.1

1.4



+ 46.4%







+ 3.0%



+ 106.5%



- 5.9%



1st Half (from April to September)







Games

Accessories

Others(1)







86.6







32.8

51.6

2.2







63.7







37.8

23.7

2.3



+ 35.9%







- 13.1%



+ 118.0%



- 3.2%

Non audited data

(1) Mobile and Audio sales.

Acceleration of activity growth in the 2nd quarter 2020/2021: + 46.4%.

In Q2 FY 2020/2021 (1 July to 30 September 2020), Nacon generated a 48.6 M€ turnover, up 46.4%, driven by sales of premium headsets and increased digital gaming sales.

GAMES