PRESS RELEASE NACON: Sales for first half of FY 2020/21: 86.6 M€ (+35.9 %)
Press release
Lesquin, 26 October 2020 18:00
Sales for first half of FY 2020/21: 86.6 M€ (+35.9 %)
·gaming accessories: 51.6 M€ (+ 118 %)
·back catalogue: 18.0 M€ (+242%)
|
IFRS – M€
Sales
|
2020/2021
|
2019/2020
|
Change
|
1st Quarter (April, May,June)
|
38.0
|
30.5
|
+ 24.5%
|
2nd Quarter (July, August, September)
Games
Accessories
Others(1)
|
48.6
18.3
29.0
1.3
|
33.2
17.8
14.1
1.4
|
+ 46.4%
+ 3.0%
+ 106.5%
- 5.9%
|
1st Half (from April to September)
Games
Accessories
Others(1)
|
86.6
32.8
51.6
2.2
|
63.7
37.8
23.7
2.3
|
+ 35.9%
- 13.1%
+ 118.0%
- 3.2%
Non audited data
(1) Mobile and Audio sales.
Acceleration of activity growth in the 2nd quarter 2020/2021: + 46.4%.
In Q2 FY 2020/2021 (1 July to 30 September 2020), Nacon generated a 48.6 M€ turnover, up 46.4%, driven by sales of premium headsets and increased digital gaming sales.
GAMES
