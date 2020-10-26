Sales for first half of FY 2020/21: 135.8 M€ (+6.9%)

Strong growth of Nacon Gaming

Progressive recovery of Audio/Telco

IFRS – M€



Sales



2020/2021



2019/2020



Change



1st Quarter (April, May, June)



Nacon Gaming



Bigben Audio / Telco



55.2



38.0



17.2







58.6



30.5



28.1



- 5.8%



+ 24.5%



- 38.7% 2nd Quarter (July, August, September)



Nacon Gaming



Bigben Audio / Telco 80.6



48.6



32.0 68.5



33.2



35.3 + 17.7%



+ 46.4%



- 9.4% 1st Half (from April to September)



Nacon Gaming



Bigben Audio / Telco 135.8



86.6



49.2 127.0



63.7



63.3 + 6.9%



+ 35.9%



- 22.4%

17.7% sales growth in 2nd quarter of FY 2020/2021

In Q2 - 2020/2021 (from 1st July until 30 September 2020), Bigben posted 80.6 M€ sales, up 17.7%. This achievement was driven by the strong growth of Nacon Gaming while the Audio/Telco business showed first signs of recovery.

NACON GAMING

Nacon Gaming achieved sales of 48.6 M€ up 46.4% over the period:

Games : In Q2 - 2020/2021, the Games business posted 18.3 M€ sales, up 3.0% when compared with Q2 - 2019/2020. The business benefited from the launch of the WRC 9 game (Metacritic average score: 82) and the Tennis World Tour 2 game. Digital sales remained at a high level, with a strong increase in the contribution from the back catalogue (7.0 M€ to be compared with 2.8 M€ in Q2 - 2019/2020).

: In Q2 - 2020/2021, the Games business posted 18.3 M€ sales, up 3.0% when compared with Q2 - 2019/2020. The business benefited from the launch of the WRC 9 game (Metacritic average score: 82) and the Tennis World Tour 2 game. Digital sales remained at a high level, with a strong increase in the contribution from the back catalogue (7.0 M€ to be compared with 2.8 M€ in Q2 - 2019/2020). Accessories : In Q2 - 2020/2021, in a very active market, Nacon's Accessories business recorded stronger-than-expected growth, with 29.0 M€ sales, up 106.5%. This achievement resulted mainly from the successful marketing of RIG headsets in the USA and sustained sales of official controllers for PlayStation4 consoles.

