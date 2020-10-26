 

PRESS RELEASE BIGBEN: Sales for first half of FY 2020/21: 135.8 M€ (+6.9%)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.10.2020, 17:45  |  102   |   |   

                                                                                 Press release

          Lesquin, 26 October 2020 18:00

Sales for first half of FY 2020/21: 135.8 M€ (+6.9%)

  • Strong growth of Nacon Gaming
  • Progressive recovery of Audio/Telco
IFRS – M€

Sales 		 

2020/2021 		 

2019/2020 		 

Change
 

1st Quarter (April, May, June)

Nacon Gaming

Bigben Audio / Telco 		 

55.2

38.0

17.2

  		 

58.6

30.5

28.1 		 

- 5.8%

+ 24.5%

- 38.7%
2nd Quarter (July, August, September)

Nacon Gaming

Bigben Audio / Telco 		80.6

48.6

32.0 		68.5

33.2

35.3 		+ 17.7%

+ 46.4%

- 9.4%
1st Half (from April to September)

Nacon Gaming

Bigben Audio / Telco 		135.8

86.6

49.2 		127.0

63.7

63.3 		+ 6.9%

+ 35.9%

- 22.4%

Non audited data

  

17.7% sales growth in 2nd quarter of FY 2020/2021

In Q2 - 2020/2021 (from 1st July until 30 September 2020), Bigben posted 80.6 M€ sales, up 17.7%. This achievement was driven by the strong growth of Nacon Gaming while the Audio/Telco business showed first signs of recovery.

NACON GAMING 

Nacon Gaming achieved sales of 48.6 M€ up 46.4% over the period:

  • Games: In Q2 - 2020/2021, the Games business posted 18.3 M€ sales, up 3.0% when compared with                Q2 -  2019/2020. The business benefited from the launch of the WRC 9 game (Metacritic average score: 82) and the Tennis World Tour 2 game. Digital sales remained at a high level, with a strong increase in the contribution from the back catalogue (7.0 M€ to be compared with 2.8 M€ in Q2 - 2019/2020).
  • Accessories: In Q2 - 2020/2021, in a very active market, Nacon's Accessories business recorded stronger-than-expected growth, with 29.0 M€ sales, up 106.5%. This achievement resulted mainly from the successful marketing of RIG headsets in the USA and sustained sales of official controllers for PlayStation4 consoles.

BIGBEN AUDIO/TELCO

Seite 1 von 3
Bigben Interactive Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19
Mowi ASA: Organisational change
Novartis presents promising interim Phase II data of potential first-in-class oral therapy ...
LIDDS' NanoZolid-TLR9 agonist demonstrates strong and durable preclinical anti-tumoral effect
Victory Square Technologies Announces Upsizing of its Previously Announced Private Placement of ...
Fission Announces $15 Million Bought Deal Offering
REPEAT -- Canadian GoldCamps Corp. Acquires Advanced Stage Gold Assets Near Bathurst Camp
Allarity Therapeutics Gains Allowance from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for New DRP Biomarker ...
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...