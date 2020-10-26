PRESS RELEASE BIGBEN: Sales for first half of FY 2020/21: 135.8 M€ (+6.9%)
Press release
Lesquin, 26 October 2020 18:00
Sales for first half of FY 2020/21: 135.8 M€ (+6.9%)
- Strong growth of Nacon Gaming
- Progressive recovery of Audio/Telco
|
IFRS – M€
Sales
|
2020/2021
|
2019/2020
|
Change
|
1st Quarter (April, May, June)
Nacon Gaming
Bigben Audio / Telco
|
55.2
38.0
17.2
|
58.6
30.5
28.1
|
- 5.8%
+ 24.5%
- 38.7%
|
2nd Quarter (July, August, September)
Nacon Gaming
Bigben Audio / Telco
|
80.6
48.6
32.0
|
68.5
33.2
35.3
|
+ 17.7%
+ 46.4%
- 9.4%
|
1st Half (from April to September)
Nacon Gaming
Bigben Audio / Telco
|
135.8
86.6
49.2
|
127.0
63.7
63.3
|
+ 6.9%
+ 35.9%
- 22.4%
Non audited data
17.7% sales growth in 2nd quarter of FY 2020/2021
In Q2 - 2020/2021 (from 1st July until 30 September 2020), Bigben posted 80.6 M€ sales, up 17.7%. This achievement was driven by the strong growth of Nacon Gaming while the Audio/Telco business showed first signs of recovery.
NACON GAMING
Nacon Gaming achieved sales of 48.6 M€ up 46.4% over the period:
- Games: In Q2 - 2020/2021, the Games business posted 18.3 M€ sales, up 3.0% when compared with Q2 - 2019/2020. The business benefited from the launch of the WRC 9 game (Metacritic average score: 82) and the Tennis World Tour 2 game. Digital sales remained at a high level, with a strong increase in the contribution from the back catalogue (7.0 M€ to be compared with 2.8 M€ in Q2 - 2019/2020).
- Accessories: In Q2 - 2020/2021, in a very active market, Nacon's Accessories business recorded stronger-than-expected growth, with 29.0 M€ sales, up 106.5%. This achievement resulted mainly from the successful marketing of RIG headsets in the USA and sustained sales of official controllers for PlayStation4 consoles.
BIGBEN AUDIO/TELCO
