Lannion, October 26, 2020 – 5:45pm

Revenues for the first nine months of 2020

The LUMIBIRD Group, the European leader for laser technologies, is reporting 2.6% revenue growth for the first nine months of 2020, up to €78.5m. This figure primarily reflects the consolidation of Ellex and the first signs of the historical scope picking up again, in a context still marked by the COVID-19 epidemic. LUMIBIRD is expecting a record fourth quarter, with a seasonality effect reinforced by the share now represented by the Medical business.

Consolidated revenues (unaudited)