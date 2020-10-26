Lumibird Revenues for the First Nine Months of 2020
Lannion, October 26, 2020 – 5:45pm
Revenues for the first nine months of 2020
The LUMIBIRD Group, the European leader for laser technologies, is reporting 2.6% revenue growth for the first nine months of 2020, up to €78.5m. This figure primarily reflects the consolidation of Ellex and the first signs of the historical scope picking up again, in a context still marked by the COVID-19 epidemic. LUMIBIRD is expecting a record fourth quarter, with a seasonality effect reinforced by the share now represented by the Medical business.
Consolidated revenues (unaudited)
|Chiffre d’affaires (M€)
|2020
|2019
|
reported
change
|organic change 1
|pro forma 2020 2
|First quarter
|21.9
|24.2
|-9.5%
|-16.7%
|Second quarter
|23.9
|27.5
|-13.3%
|-17.2%
|Third quarter
|32.7
|24.8
|+32.1%
|-9.9%
|First 9 months
|78.5
|76.5
|+2.6%
|-14.9%
|98.2
|of which
|Laser
|44.4
|49.9
|-11.0%
|-16.8%
|44.4
|Médical
|34.1
|26.6
|+28.3%
|-11.5%
|53.8
1 Organic change: at constant exchange rates and like-for-like
2 Including Ellex at January 1, 2020
The LUMIBIRD Group’s consolidated revenues came to €78.5m at September 30, 2020, up 2.6%. Like-for-like and at constant exchange rates (in connection with the acquisitions of Ellex on June 30 2020, Essmed on July 31 2020, Optotek Medical on August 31 2019 and Halo Photonics on December 24 2019), it is down -14.9%. Including Ellex’s laser and ultrasound activities at January 1, pro-forma revenues for the first nine months of the year represent €98.0m.
0 Kommentare