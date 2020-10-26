WISeKey’s WIShelter Covid-19 Platform Using Digital IDs and Blockchain to Help Tourist Destinations Certify Travelers are not Infected

A Webinar was organized by WISeKey on how to help Governments, Health and Travel Organizations deploy a WIShelter Covid-19 Trusted Digital Health Passport on the Blockchain (please visit - https://www.wisekey.com/wisekey-webinar/)





Geneva – October 26, 2020 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN / Nasdaq: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced that its WIShelter platform now includes the ability for users to upload and digitally certify the results of their COVID-19 test facilitating international travel proving that they are not infected with the COVID-19.

The WIShelter platform streamlines security clearance at border controls and simplifies the process of international entry resulting in reduced risk and improved passenger experience, not only at airports but at tourism destinations as well.

With WIShelter technology international travelers can apply from their mobile phone via Android or iOS apps or on the web and get their digitally signed entry clearance in about few minutes. Travellers will receive via the app a clear response on their eligibility to travel in the form of a digitally signed secure barcode, also available as a wallet pass, which they can present at check-in and boarding.

WISeKey deploys the WIShelter platform via a private-public partnership with tourist destinations installing the technology at no cost and sharing the revenue generated by travelers that normally pay a fee of $100 for submitting their documents online and receiving a digital identity.

For two decades, WISeKey has contributed to the design and implementation of global standards for the internet’s long-missing identity layer: decentralized, point-to-point exchange of information about people, organizations, or things – enabled by blockchain and certified by cryptographic Root of Trust. WISeKey’s technology, products and services can be used by individuals and organizations.