SMCP - Investor Day 2020

In the context of fast changing consumer trends, accelerated by the current pandemic, SMCP opens today a new chapter, with the ambition to become a global leader in accessible luxury. Leveraging on unique fundamentals, four strong and complementary brands and a proven track record, the group is presenting its 2025 roadmap supported by four strategic priorities:

Enhance global brand attractiveness and engagement, leveraging sharper and reinforced brand DNA. Levers include the simplification and the optimization of collection structure to cultivate consumer engagement at full price, as well as enhanced in-store experience. More importantly, the Group will increase its marketing investments with a strong focus on digital media to reach new generations and Chinese customers.



Accelerate in sustainability and contribute to ethical & responsible fashion, with a strong engagement on Product, Planet and People. On products, initiatives include an increase of the contribution of eco-responsible materials, a strengthening of supplier audits to ensure qualitative and ethical sourcing and actions to encourage circular economy. This approach on sourcing, combined with rethinking transportation flow, developing "green stores" and limiting single use inputs will contribute to lower the environmental impact. SMCP will engage all its 6,700 passionate entrepreneurs in those efforts, fostering inclusiveness and diversity, development and mobility, and accenting well-being at work. All these initiatives will be measured through strong commitments towards 2025.

Daniel Lalonde, SMCP’s CEO, stated: “We are currently operating in a challenging and constantly evolving environment. The market trends that we have been observing for several months, including the rising demand from Chinese customers and new generations, the shift to online shopping with a phy-gital mindset, as well as a heightened environmental and social conscious, have accelerated sharply with the Covid-19 pandemic. SMCP fundamentals will enable us to harness these changes into growth opportunities. To this end, we have built a solid strategic plan that combines a stronger focus on brand attractiveness, a phy-gital strategy, a strengthened platform and a reinforcement of our sustainability approach. With this plan, we aim to grow our exposure to Asia which will become our first region in 2025, while our digital sales are expected to reach 25% of our total sales in 2025. We are confident that this plan will allow us to make SMCP a global leader in the accessible luxury market and I look forward to seeing the first results of its implementation in the coming years. Being aligned with our market trends is critical to our success and all SMCP teams are fully committed to this updated strategy”.