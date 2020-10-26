Schaeffler AG releases preliminary key figures for the third quarter 2020

 

HERZOGENAURACH | 26 October 2020 | Schaeffler AG (ISIN DE000SHA0159, WKN SHA015) released preliminary key figures for the third quarter 2020 today as they come in above market expectations (Vara Consensus). With 3,396 million EUR revenues of Schaeffler Group in the third quarter were 2.6% below prior year at constant currency (prior year: 3,613 million EUR) showing a clear recovery compared to the first half of the year. The EBIT margin (before special items) reached 9.4% in the third quarter (prior year: 9.1%). The main reason is the better-than-expected revenue development in the third quarter, in particular in the Greater China region. The development of earnings also shows that the measures to adapt costs introduced at the beginning of the year prove effective. The environment continues to be characterized by volatility and uncertainty.


The divisions contributed to the preliminary results of the Schaeffler Group in the third quarter as follows:


Automotive OEM division revenue was 2,165 million EUR (prior year: 2,254 million EUR), a decline of 1.1% at constant currency compared to the prior year. The EBIT margin (before special items) in the third quarter was 8.3% (prior year: 7.0%).


Automotive Aftermarket division revenue was 456 million EUR (prior year: 482 million EUR), a decline of 0.2% at constant currency compared to the prior year. The EBIT margin (before special items) in the third quarter was 18.9% (prior year: 18.1%).


Industrial division revenue was 776 million EUR (prior year: 877 million EUR), a decline of 8.0% at constant currency compared to the prior year. The EBIT margin (before special items) in the third quarter was 7.0% (prior year: 9.4%).

