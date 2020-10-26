Generix Group - Second Quarter Revenue 2020 / 2021
FINANCIAL PRESS RELEASE
Paris, 26 october, 2020
Revenue for Q2 2020/2021: €19.2 M (-3 %)
Generix Group, Industrial, Logistics and Retail Ecosystems provider with leading Collaborative SaaS Solutions, issued today its revenues for the second quarter of its 2020/2021 fiscal year.
Resilient business model limits crisis impact
Q2 Revenue 2020/2021: €19.2 million (-3%)
|
Quarter ended
September 30
|Change
|6 months ended September 30
|Change
|Unaudited (K€)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|SaaS
|7 780
|8 076
|-4%
|15 696
|16 253
|-3%
|Maintenance
|4 510
|4 888
|-8%
|8 977
|9 667
|-7%
|Licenses
|1 339
|1 029
|30%
|1 861
|1 729
|8%
|Software revenues
|13 629
|13 993
|-3%
|26 534
|27 649
|-4%
|Consulting Services
|5 558
|5 816
|-4%
|11 566
|12 211
|-5%
|Revenues
|19 187
|19 809
|-3%
|38 100
|39 860
|-4%
*Reclassification of €242 K for the second quarter and €482 K for the first half-year as Consulting and Services revenue, concerning services previously accounted for as Maintenance revenue. After reprocessing this reclassification, Maintenance revenue showed a slight drop (-3% for Q2 and -2% for H1), primarily as a result of the temporary suspension of contracts during the lockdown period. Consulting and Services revenue, which is by nature more vulnerable in the current context, dropped 9% over Q2 and H1.
The second quarter unfolded in a continuously demanding economic and health climate. However, our customers’ confidence in our ability to support them over the long term has allowed the Group to record turnover of €19.2 M, with a decrease limited to 3%.
SaaS activities, which were slightly down, showed a drop in customary over-consumption. Contractual commitments have remained at their normal level.
License sales have grown by 30%. They were driven by a dynamic North American market, where licenses are the norm, with a threefold increase in signatures as compared to the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.
