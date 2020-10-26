 

Generix Group - Second Quarter Revenue 2020 / 2021

FINANCIAL PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 26 october, 2020


Revenue for Q2 2020/2021: €19.2 M (-3 %)

Generix Group, Industrial, Logistics and Retail Ecosystems provider with leading Collaborative SaaS Solutions, issued today its revenues for the second quarter of its 2020/2021 fiscal year.

Resilient business model limits crisis impact

Q2 Revenue 2020/2021: €19.2 million (-3%)

  Quarter ended
September 30 		Change 6 months ended September 30 Change
Unaudited (K€) 2020 2019 2020 2019
SaaS 7 780 8 076 -4% 15 696 16 253 -3%
Maintenance 4 510 4 888 -8% 8 977 9 667 -7%
Licenses 1 339 1 029 30% 1 861 1 729 8%
Software revenues 13 629 13 993 -3% 26 534 27 649 -4%
Consulting Services 5 558 5 816 -4% 11 566 12 211 -5%
Revenues 19 187 19 809 -3% 38 100 39 860 -4%


*Reclassification of €242 K for the second quarter and €482 K for the first half-year as Consulting and Services revenue, concerning services previously accounted for as Maintenance revenue. After reprocessing this reclassification, Maintenance revenue showed a slight drop (-3% for Q2 and -2% for H1), primarily as a result of the temporary suspension of contracts during the lockdown period. Consulting and Services revenue, which is by nature more vulnerable in the current context, dropped 9% over Q2 and H1.

The second quarter unfolded in a continuously demanding economic and health climate. However, our customers’ confidence in our ability to support them over the long term has allowed the Group to record turnover of €19.2 M, with a decrease limited to 3%. 

SaaS activities, which were slightly down, showed a drop in customary over-consumption. Contractual commitments have remained at their normal level.

License sales have grown by 30%. They were driven by a dynamic North American market, where licenses are the norm, with a threefold increase in signatures as compared to the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

