Delta Drone confirmed eligible for the PEA-PME program (share savings program for the financing of SME and mid-cap companies)

Delta Drone confirms its eligibility for the PEA-PME program, in accordance with the provisions of Articles L. 221-32-2, D. 221-113-5 and following, of the Monetary and Financial Code specifying the conditions for assessing the eligibility criteria.

As a result, Delta Drone shares continue to be integrated into PEA-PME accounts, which for the record benefit from the same tax advantages as the traditional share savings plan (PEA).

About Delta Drone: The Delta Drone Group is an international player in the field of civilian drones for professional use. It provides a range of professional solutions specifically designed for targeted sectors, as well as a complete selection of related services.

Delta Drone is listed on Euronext Growth Paris – ISIN code: FR0011522168

Also listed on Euronext Growth 33 443 695 BSA Y – ISIN code: FR 0013400991

www.deltadrone.com

