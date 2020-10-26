Dovre Group’s payment of dividend

The Board of Directors of Dovre Group Plc has decided today based on the authorization by the Annual General Meeting 2020, that a dividend of EUR 0.01 per share will be paid. The dividend will be paid to a shareholder, who is registered in the company’s shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the date of record of November 2nd, 2020. The dividend will be paid on November 10th, 2020.

