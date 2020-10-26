 

DGAP-Adhoc Brenntag AG: Transformation program 'Project Brenntag' to deliver additional operating EBITDA contribution of EUR 220 million in total from the beginning of 2023

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.10.2020, 18:05  |  86   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Brenntag AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Strategic Company Decision
Brenntag AG: Transformation program 'Project Brenntag' to deliver additional operating EBITDA contribution of EUR 220 million in total from the beginning of 2023

26-Oct-2020 / 18:05 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Transformation program "Project Brenntag" to deliver additional operating EBITDA contribution of EUR 220 million in total from the beginning of 2023

The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board of Brenntag AG (ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0) have today decided on the financial framework and further measures of its transformation program "Project Brenntag". The program aims to further expand Brenntag's leading market position and drive sustainable organic earnings growth.

Brenntag leads the chemicals distribution market and offers a full-line portfolio of chemicals and ingredients on a global level. Project Brenntag includes changes to the operating model, a differentiated go-to-market approach, an optimization of the global site network, an adjustment of the global workforce and changes in the Board of Management and the leadership structure of the group.

Brenntag already announced its future operating model together with changes in the Board of Management of Brenntag AG. The new operating model will be effective from 1 January 2021 and consists of two global divisions with a differentiated business steering and a distinct market approach: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties.

Today, the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board of Brenntag AG decided on the following additional measures of Project Brenntag:

In order to increase efficiency, the site network will be optimized and about 100 sites are intended to be closed globally.

The company expects the implementation of all the various measures of Project Brenntag to lead to a global reduction of approximately 1,300 jobs out of the total workforce of around 17,500 employees. It is intended to phase in these reductions over the next two years in a socially responsible manner.

