 

DGAP-Adhoc Linde plc: Linde Appoints Sanjiv Lamba as Chief Operating Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.10.2020, 18:32  |  39   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Linde plc / Key word(s): Personnel
Linde plc: Linde Appoints Sanjiv Lamba as Chief Operating Officer

26-Oct-2020 / 18:32 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Linde Appoints Sanjiv Lamba as Chief Operating Officer

Guildford, UK, October 26, 2020 - Linde plc (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Sanjiv Lamba to serve as the company's Chief Operating Officer effective January 1st, 2021. In this role, Mr. Lamba will be responsible for the regional operating segments of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA, as well as Linde Engineering, Lincare, and certain global functions, initiatives and businesses. Mr. Lamba will report directly to Linde's CEO, Mr. Steve Angel, and relocate to Danbury, CT.

Prior to being named COO, Mr. Lamba served in several roles including EVP APAC, Head of Regional Business units - South & South East Asia and various financial roles during his 31 years with Linde.





Person making the notification: Anna Davies, Corporate Spokesperson, Linde plc


Contact:
Anna Davies
Tel: +44 1483 244 705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com

26-Oct-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Phone: +1-203-837-2210
E-mail: Investor_Relations@Linde.com
Internet: www.linde.com
ISIN: IE00BZ12WP82
WKN: A2DSYC
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
EQS News ID: 1143134

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1143134  26-Oct-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1143134&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetLinde Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: Aktualisierung des Ausblicks für 2020 und der mittelfristigen Zielsetzungen - ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FINANCIAL REPORTING TIMELINE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Update zu mittels Vortex Fluidic Device hergestelltes gGO(TM)
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: Updates 2020 Outlook and Mid-Term Ambition - Accelerates Transition to Cloud
PNE AG: Eigenbetrieb von Windparks wird weiter ausgebaut
DGAP-DD: Epigenomics AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Allgeier records earnings growth of 54 percent in the first nine months of 2020 ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
Voltabox Announces Revolutionary New Technology Concept for Lithium-Ion Batteries
MagForce AG: ,NanoTherm School' geht mit Modul B - Part II erfolgreich in die dritte Runde
Modulight setzt AIXTRONs System für maßgeschneiderte Lösungen ein / Laserspezialist aus Finnland ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: Aktualisierung des Ausblicks für 2020 und der mittelfristigen Zielsetzungen - ...
DGAP-News: CENTOGENE gibt Führungswechsel bekannt
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FINANCIAL REPORTING TIMELINE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: Epigenomics AG deutsch
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:54 Uhr
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Kurseinbruch bei SAP nach enttäuschenden Geschäftszielen
18:37 Uhr
DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Appoints Sanjiv Lamba as Chief Operating Officer
16:34 Uhr
KORREKTUR/AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Kurseinbruch bei SAP nach enttäuschenden Zielen
16:33 Uhr
DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Declares Dividend in Fourth Quarter 2020
12:11 Uhr
UBS belässt LINDE plc auf 'Buy'
12:07 Uhr
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Kurseinbruch bei SAP nach enttäuschenden Geschäftszielen
23.10.20
Gasehersteller Air Liquide sieht Erholung in allen Sparten
23.10.20
SAP IM FOKUS: Chef Klein setzt erste eigene Akzente
22.10.20
Stephan Heibel: "Meine beiden Wasserstoff-Favoriten - Solide & Spekulativ"
19.10.20
UBS belässt LINDE plc auf 'Buy'

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.09.20
63
die neue Linde PLC (LIN) = alte Linde + Praxair