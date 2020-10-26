 

Stars of The Mandalorian Kick Off Mando Mondays – the All-new Global Consumer Products Program Inspired by the Hit Lucasfilm Series “The Mandalorian” on Disney+

The wait is over! The first Mando Monday is here and it’s just the beginning. Star Wars fans across the globe tuned into a special Star Wars “Mando Mondays” digital event this morning where talent from “The Mandalorian,” including Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito, revealed the latest and greatest products and digital content inspired by the Emmy award-winning series. Mando Mondays is an all-new global consumer products, games and publishing program that will debut new goods inspired by the Disney+ program every Monday from now until December 21.

This morning’s global digital launch provided fans with a first look at multiple new items set to bring characters and moments from “The Mandalorian” to life in fresh and creative ways. Some of the items featured will go on sale or pre-order today at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET across top retailers globally, including shopDisney.com.

Products available for pre-order include the Star Wars Retro Collection from Hasbro, the The Child Real Moves Plush from Mattel, a Mandalorian Flying with Blaster bobblehead from Funko and The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian from ABRAMS. Plus, today a new line of skateboards, accessories and apparel inspired by “The Mandalorian” are available now from Element. And starting this week, new themed content is coming to multiple Star Wars games such as the recently launched Star Wars: Squadrons from Motive.

“Today’s global digital event celebrates the first of many Mando Mondays to come,” said Paul Southern, Senior Vice President, Licensing and Franchise, Lucasfilm. “Over the course of the next eight weeks, we look forward to unveiling the widest assortment yet of highly anticipated products and digital content inspired by beloved characters and moments from The Mandalorian.”

Fans can check out the full list of products revealed on MandoMondays.com and catch a replay of today’s event on Star Wars YouTube.

Stay tuned to MandoMondays.com each Monday through December 21 for the latest new reveals, interviews, videos and more and join the conversation via social media with #MandoMondays.

The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey this Friday, October 30 in the highly anticipated second season of “The Mandalorian”, streaming only on Disney+.

About Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing

Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing (CPGP) brings the magic of The Walt Disney Company’s brands and franchises—including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more—into the daily lives of families and fans around the world through products and experiences across more than 100 retail categories from toys and t-shirts to apps, books, video games, and more. A division of the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products segment, CPGP’s global operations include: the world’s largest licensing business, one of the biggest children’s publishing brands, a leading licensor of interactive games across platforms, Disney store locations globally, and the shopDisney e-commerce platform.

About Lucasfilm Ltd.

Lucasfilm Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is a global leader in film, television and digital entertainment. In addition to its feature film and series production, the company's offerings include cutting-edge visual effects and audio post-production, digital animation, immersive storytelling, and the management of the global merchandising activities for its entertainment properties including the legendary STAR WARS and INDIANA JONES franchises. Lucasfilm Ltd. is headquartered in northern California.

Lucasfilm, the Lucasfilm logo, STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. & TM Lucasfilm Ltd.

About Disney+

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. As part of Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) segment, Disney+ is available on most internet-connected devices and offers commercial-free programming with a variety of original feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series and short-form content. Alongside unprecedented access to Disney’s incredible library of film and television entertainment, the service is also the exclusive streaming home for the latest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN+. Visit DisneyPlus.com to subscribe and/or learn more about the service.

