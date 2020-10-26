 

Athabasca Minerals Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement and Board Appointment

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.10.2020   

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athabasca Minerals Inc. (“AMI” or the “Corporation”) – TSXV:AMI – is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) of $1,480,000 based on the issuance of 9,866,668 common shares (the “Common Shares”) at a premium price of $0.15 per Common Share.

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • The Private Placement, priced at $0.15/share, represents a 30% premium to the market’s last closing price of AMI, with no finders-fee payable.
  • The Private Placement is anchored by JMAC Resources Ltd. (“JMAC”) as lead investor, where Mr. Jon McCreary, CEO of JMAC, is also appointed to AMI’s Board of Directors.
  • Insider ownership of the Corporation’s Common Shares has increased to 22.5% (from previously 8.1%) based on contributions from officers, existing Board Directors, and recognizing Mr. McCreary’s new Board appointment.
  • Proceeds from the Private Placement will be primarily used to advance Front-End Engineering & Development (“FEED”) activities for the Duvernay Sand Project (“Duvernay Project”) and for general corporate purposes.
  • Turn-key Processing Solutions (“TPS”), the design-build contractor currently conducting the FEED for the Duvernay Project, is also participating in the Private Placement.

MERITS OF THE PRIVATE PLACEMENT:

The Duvernay Project, which resides under the Corporation’s wholly-owned subsidiary, AMI Silica Inc., is making meaningful progress with FEED, on what aims to be one of the greenest sand processing operations in North America, in conjunction with its international industrial partner. As project activities ramp up toward Final Investment Decision (“FID”), planned in 1H-2021, this Private Placement primarily supports AMI’s contribution to associated FEED expenditures, and to a lesser extent for general corporate purposes.

JMAC, the Canadian affiliate of JMAC Resources Inc. in the United States, has subscribed to receiving 6,666,667 Common Shares based on gross proceeds of $1,000,000, pursuant to the terms of a subscription agreement. At closing of the Private Placement, JMAC’s ownership of AMI’s outstanding Common Shares will represent a 13.5% stake in the Corporation.

The Private Placement is further supported by TPS, an experienced design-build contractor headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, with extensive background in engineering, constructing and operating numerous silica production facilities in North America totaling over 30 million tons in annual capacity.

