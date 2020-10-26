DGAP-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Personnel Linde plc: Linde Appoints Sanjiv Lamba as Chief Operating Officer 26.10.2020 / 18:37 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Guildford, UK, October 26, 2020 - Linde plc (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Sanjiv Lamba to serve as the company's Chief Operating Officer effective January 1st, 2021. In this role, Mr. Lamba will be responsible for the regional operating segments of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA, as well as Linde Engineering, Lincare, and certain global functions, initiatives and businesses. Mr. Lamba will report directly to Linde's CEO, Mr. Steve Angel, and relocate to Danbury, CT.

Prior to being named COO, Mr. Lamba served in several roles including EVP APAC, Head of Regional Business units - South & South East Asia and various financial roles during his 31 years with Linde.

Commenting on today's announcement, Steve Angel said "Today's announcement is a reflection of the confidence I and the Board have in Sanjiv's ability to continue to drive Linde's performance by leveraging digitalization initiatives across every aspect of our business and capitalizing on opportunities for future growth including healthcare, electronics, and clean energy. Please join me in congratulating Sanjiv on his new and important role".

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2019 sales of $28 billion (€25 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com.

Contacts: Investor Relations

Juan Pelaez

Phone: +1 203 837 2213

Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com Media Relations

Anna Davies

Phone: +44 1483 244705

Email: anna.davies@linde.com

26.10.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Linde plc The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road GU2 7XY Guildford United Kingdom Phone: +1-203-837-2210 E-mail: Investor_Relations@Linde.com Internet: www.linde.com ISIN: IE00BZ12WP82 WKN: A2DSYC Indices: DAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF) EQS News ID: 1143136

End of News DGAP News Service

1143136 26.10.2020