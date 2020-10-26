 

DGAP-Adhoc aap Implantate AG: Significant year-on-year improvement in Q3/2020 earnings with almost balanced EBITDA - EBITDA forecast for the full year raised

aap Implantate AG: Significant year-on-year improvement in Q3/2020 earnings with almost balanced EBITDA - EBITDA forecast for the full year raised

Based on preliminary figures, aap Implantate AG ("aap" or "Company") achieved EBITDA in the third quarter of 2020 in the range of EUR -0.2 million to EUR -45K (previous year: EUR -1.7 million). The background to this development are, with sales almost stable, mainly a significant reduction in the cost level as a result of a comprehensive restructuring and efficiency enhancement program, a special effect from foreign currency effects in the context of intragroup transactions with the U.S. subsidiary aap Implants Inc. within inventories and a margin improvement due to the dynamic growth of the U.S. business.
 

Overall, EBITDA after nine months thus amount to between EUR -4.6 million and EUR -4.4 million (previous year: EUR -4.9 million) with sales revenues of EUR 6.9 million (previous year: EUR 8.7 million) despite noticeable effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and comprehensive restructuring expenses.
 

Due to the strong earnings development in the third quarter of 2020 aap is raising its EBITDA forecast. For the financial year 2020 aap now expects EBITDA of EUR -5.9 million to EUR -4.5 million (previously EUR -6.7 million to EUR -5.5 million). From today's perspective, the Company continues to expect sales revenues in the upper half of the guidance of EUR 8 million to EUR 10 million in fiscal year 2020. The adjusted forecast assumes that there will be no comprehensive lockdown measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the remaining fiscal year 2020. A more detailed press release on the key developments in the third quarter and first nine months of 2020 will be issued later this week.

