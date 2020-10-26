 

Ria Money Transfer Expands Partnership with Bodega Latina Corporation to Provide Money Transfer Service in its Texas-based Fiesta Mart Stores

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.10.2020, 19:00  |  59   |   |   

In addition, this collaboration extends Ria’s ten-year relationship with Bodega Latina Corporation by renewing an existing successful partnership with its El Super stores

BUENA PARK, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ria Money Transfer, a global leader in the cross-border money transfer industry and subsidiary of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT), and Fiesta Mart, the large Texas-based grocery chain, part of Bodega Latina Corporation, today announced a partnership to offer Ria’s money transfer service across the state of Texas through their in-store service centers. The exclusive partnership with the Fiesta Mart chain instantly broadens Ria’s reach and improves access to its full suite of financial services through the addition of 59 stores to its network in the U.S.

The new alliance offering one-stop shop convenience means Fiesta Mart and Ria Money Transfer customers in Texas will be able to benefit from an extensive range of services all in one place. The ease of access brought by the partnership brings superior value and service to shoppers, allowing Ria to continue to build on its founding principles of getting money to where it matters most through cost-effective money transfer solutions.

Delivering send and receive money transfers, bill payments, money orders, check cashing and other services through Fiesta Financial Centers inside all Fiesta Mart stores enables Ria to dynamically drive growth and convenience, while leveraging increased brand awareness and trust across the state.

Fiesta Mart’s selection of Ria Money Transfer builds upon the existing 10-year partnership Ria has had with Bodega Latina, which also operates supermarkets as El Super. Ria's leading product offering, competitive pricing and superior customer service has been a success at El Super’s Californian network stores for 10 years. Now, both parties have the opportunity to expand on this success by extending the exclusive relationship to encompass Fiesta Mart stores throughout Texas.

“This exciting next step in our partnership with Bodega Latina is a testament to the true partnership we have built over the years and our joint belief in bringing exceptional customer service, convenience and competitive pricing to communities across California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas and the southwest region,” said Juan Bianchi, CEO of Euronets Money Transfer Segment. “Integrating our solutions with Fiesta Mart’s regional network strengthens our retail distribution in the state and is a perfect example of our ability to develop and deliver a range of world class financial services to both customers and partners.”

About Ria Money Transfer

Ria, a subsidiary of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT), is a global leader in the money transfer industry. The company is steadfast in its commitment to its clients and their communities, offering fast, secure, and affordable money transfers through a network of over 435,000 locations spanning across 160 countries and online at www.riamoneytransfer.com.

For more information, click here



Euronet Worldwide Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19
Victory Square Technologies Announces Upsizing of its Previously Announced Private Placement of ...
Mowi ASA: Organisational change
Fission Announces $15 Million Bought Deal Offering
RedHill Biopharma Presents New Data from Talicia’s Phase 3 Studies at ACG 2020 Focused on ...
REPEAT -- Canadian GoldCamps Corp. Acquires Advanced Stage Gold Assets Near Bathurst Camp
Novartis presents promising interim Phase II data of potential first-in-class oral therapy ...
LIDDS' NanoZolid-TLR9 agonist demonstrates strong and durable preclinical anti-tumoral effect
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
Euronet Worldwide to Deploy REN Foundation for Connected Processing Services, LLC
20.10.20
Ria Money Transfer Partners with Thunes, Expanding Its Global Reach Via Mobile Money and Bank Transfers
14.10.20
Euronet Worldwide Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Details
30.09.20
Alipay erstmalig im Schweizer Kiosk-Markt bei Margot verfügbar / Margot-Lösung als neues skalierbares Alipay Resellermodell für Franchise- und genossenschaftlich organisierte Unternehmen von epay (FOTO)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.02.20
7
Euronet Worldwide