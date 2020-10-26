Ria Money Transfer Expands Partnership with Bodega Latina Corporation to Provide Money Transfer Service in its Texas-based Fiesta Mart Stores

BUENA PARK, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ria Money Transfer , a global leader in the cross-border money transfer industry and subsidiary of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT), and Fiesta Mart , the large Texas-based grocery chain, part of Bodega Latina Corporation, today announced a partnership to offer Ria’s money transfer service across the state of Texas through their in-store service centers. The exclusive partnership with the Fiesta Mart chain instantly broadens Ria’s reach and improves access to its full suite of financial services through the addition of 59 stores to its network in the U.S.

In addition, this collaboration extends Ria’s ten-year relationship with Bodega Latina Corporation by renewing an existing successful partnership with its El Super stores

The new alliance offering one-stop shop convenience means Fiesta Mart and Ria Money Transfer customers in Texas will be able to benefit from an extensive range of services all in one place. The ease of access brought by the partnership brings superior value and service to shoppers, allowing Ria to continue to build on its founding principles of getting money to where it matters most through cost-effective money transfer solutions.

Delivering send and receive money transfers, bill payments, money orders, check cashing and other services through Fiesta Financial Centers inside all Fiesta Mart stores enables Ria to dynamically drive growth and convenience, while leveraging increased brand awareness and trust across the state.

Fiesta Mart’s selection of Ria Money Transfer builds upon the existing 10-year partnership Ria has had with Bodega Latina, which also operates supermarkets as El Super. Ria's leading product offering, competitive pricing and superior customer service has been a success at El Super’s Californian network stores for 10 years. Now, both parties have the opportunity to expand on this success by extending the exclusive relationship to encompass Fiesta Mart stores throughout Texas.

“This exciting next step in our partnership with Bodega Latina is a testament to the true partnership we have built over the years and our joint belief in bringing exceptional customer service, convenience and competitive pricing to communities across California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas and the southwest region,” said Juan Bianchi, CEO of Euronet’s Money Transfer Segment. “Integrating our solutions with Fiesta Mart’s regional network strengthens our retail distribution in the state and is a perfect example of our ability to develop and deliver a range of world class financial services to both customers and partners.”

About Ria Money Transfer

