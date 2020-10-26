 

AllSurplus.com Selling Late Model Construction Heavy Equipment for D&G Directional Drilling

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.10.2020, 19:08  |  80   |   |   

Late model excavators from John Deere, Caterpillar, Case and Komatsu and fleet vehicles available for bidding through November 5, 2020

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT), a global solution provider in the reverse supply chain with the world’s largest marketplace for business surplus, is auctioning over twenty pieces of heavy construction equipment from D&G Directional Drilling in Winnsboro, TX. The sales event takes place on AllSurplus.com with bidding open through November 5, 2020. Registered buyers can compete in the traditional online auction or purchase assets immediately at the Buy Now pricing.

“This is an excellent collection of late model excavators paired with other construction equipment, providing an excellent opportunity for buyers to quickly source and purchase previously-owned assets at a lower upfront cost than purchasing new,” said Michael Smith, senior director of heavy equipment sales for Liquidity Services. “AllSurplus is quickly becoming the go-to marketplace to source construction and heavy equipment with nearly 850 construction assets currently for sale.”

Featured assets include:

Interested buyers can register and bid on assets through the www.AllSurplus.com marketplace. For further questions on buying assets for sale or selling equipment in a future event, please contact our heavy equipment sales team at heavy.equipment@liquidityservices.com or 832-622-0133.

AllSurplus continues to deliver strong results for sellers and currently has over 14,000 assets for sale, including construction, mining, energy and farming equipment from leading manufacturers, including dozers, excavators, backhoes, loaders, trenchers, skid steers and buckets. Detailed asset descriptions, photographs and inspection reports are available through the listing pages for each asset.

AllSurplus is the world’s leading marketplace for surplus business assets, ranging from heavy equipment to transportation assets and industrial machinery. AllSurplus is the smartest, fastest way to sell heavy equipment as sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. AllSurplus is powered by the one of the most experienced and trusted companies in the surplus industry: Liquidity Services, which has supported over 14,000 sellers and 3.6 million buyers across the globe. AllSurplus buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location.

About Liquidity Services
Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. The company employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government sellers. Our superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 14,000 sellers worldwide. With over $8 billion in completed transactions, and approximately 3.6 million buyers in almost 200 countries and territories, we are the proven leader in delivering smart commerce solutions. Visit us at LiquidityServices.com.

Contact:
Liquidity Services
Julie Davis
202.558.6234
julie.davis@liquidityservices.com


