 

CoreLogic Helps Fight Hunger in Communities During COVID-19

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today announced that through its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) program, it has made a charitable contribution of $250,000 to local food banks to help fight hunger — a primary impact of this global pandemic. In addition to the monetary donation, CoreLogic’s employees worldwide have been provided two additional days of volunteer paid time-off to spend time making a difference within their communities.

“Over the past ten years, we have built a strong ESG Program that works to address the critical needs in the communities where we operate,” said Frank Martell, president and CEO, CoreLogic. “Giving back is a core value for CoreLogic and our donation toward hunger relief efforts along with hands-on employee volunteering will help thousands of families affected by the pandemic around the world.”

CoreLogic offices across the globe have come together to serve various hunger-fighting initiatives and have partnered with local organizations including, Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County, The Pantry, Foodlink, San Diego Food Bank and many more.

CoreLogic is committed to building a better world and believes that taking action now is more important than ever. In addition to strengthening local communities, CoreLogic’s robust ESG program also focuses on providing education opportunities and promoting financial literacy, supporting active and prior service military veterans and their families and enabling high impact housing initiatives.

View CoreLogic’s full 2019-2020 Sustainability Report here.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), the leading provider of property insights and solutions, promotes a healthy housing market and thriving communities. Through its enhanced property data solutions, services and technologies, CoreLogic enables real estate professionals, financial institutions, insurance carriers, government agencies and other housing market participants to help millions of people find, buy and protect their homes. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

CORELOGIC, the CoreLogic logo, are trademarks of CoreLogic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

