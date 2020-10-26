 

Cerner and VA Achieve Historic Milestone for Veteran Health Care

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.10.2020, 20:24  |  62   |   |   

VA’S FIRST LAUNCH OF MODERN EHR AT MANN-GRANDSTAFF VA MEDICAL CENTER

NEW ERA FOR HEALTH CARE SPANS THREE FEDERAL DEPARTMENTS, BENEFITS 18 MILLION SERVICE MEMBERS AND VETERANS

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerner Corporation (Nasdaq: CERN), a global health care technology company, today announced the historic and successful first deployment of a modern electronic health record (EHR) at Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane, WA. This is the first time in history three federal departments are using the same EHR — a historic milestone toward improving the secure and seamless exchange of health information across the federal government.

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) now joins the Department of Defense (DOD) and the Department of Homeland Security, via the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), in the successful deployment of Cerner-powered technology that will create a single health record for 18 million Service members, Veterans plus their family members. The technology is designed to provide Service members a smoother transition when they leave active duty, as well as provide VA clinicians the information they need to help Veterans get quality individualized care.

In addition to the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center, the EHR was implemented at its four community-based outpatient clinics across Washington, Montana and Idaho, as well as the West Consolidated Patient Account Center, a VA business operations facility in Las Vegas.

“We’re honored to join VA, DOD and Coast Guard in their mission to provide better health care for Service members and Veterans,” said Brent Shafer, chairman and CEO, Cerner. “We share a sharp focus on interoperability that delivers data where it needs to go, regardless of its origination. These federal modernization programs will not only transform care, but they have the power to launch innovations that could shape the future of health care for everyone.”

VA’s Electronic Health Record Modernization (EHRM) and the DoD Healthcare Management System Modernization (DHMSM) programs enable improved health care delivery across the industry, including high cybersecurity standards and innovative approaches to standardizing health data and clinical workflows.

“This new system is much more than an EHR,” said Travis Dalton, president, Cerner Government Services. “It is a platform to help drive interoperability across the continuum of care and ensure data flows between federal agencies and to commercial partners. This can help improve health outcomes, create public health infrastructure, enable more effective predictive clinical models and create better informed research critical to solving some of the nation’s most pressing health challenges, such as suicide and the opioid epidemic. Though there is still much work to be done, this go-live, along with the deployment of Cerner’s Centralized Scheduling Solution at Columbus and joint health information exchange are key proof points that EHRM is and will continue to be a success. We congratulate VA on this historic achievement and are proud to support this momentous initiative.”

Since 2019 and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Cerner and its federal clients achieved other milestones including:

About Cerner
Cerner’s health technologies connect people and information systems in thousands of contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and financial system to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.comThe Cerner Blog or connect on FacebookInstagram, LinkedInTwitter or The Cerner Podcast. Nasdaq: CERN. Health care is too important to stay the same.

Media Contacts:
Cerner
Stephanie Greenwood, Media Relations, Stephanie.Greenwood@cerner.com


Cerner Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19
Victory Square Technologies Announces Upsizing of its Previously Announced Private Placement of ...
RedHill Biopharma Presents New Data from Talicia’s Phase 3 Studies at ACG 2020 Focused on ...
Mowi ASA: Organisational change
Fission Announces $15 Million Bought Deal Offering
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
REPEAT -- Canadian GoldCamps Corp. Acquires Advanced Stage Gold Assets Near Bathurst Camp
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.10.20
1 Top-Qualitätswert, der einen Crash gut überstehen sollte
14.10.20
Cerner to Release Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results October 28
13.10.20
Cerner CEO: Data Will Drive Global Health Care Transformation