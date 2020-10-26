 

NIC Hawaii Introduces Redesigned Website for Hawaii State Foundation on Culture and the Arts

NIC Hawaii and the Hawaii State Foundation for Culture and the Arts (SFCA) are pleased to announce the launch of the redesigned SFCA website at sfca.hawaii.gov.

The SFCA serves as Hawaii’s state government arts agency. Its mission is to promote, perpetuate and preserve culture and the arts in Hawaii.

“Our primary goal with this redesign was to restructure the previous website’s extensive information to better meet the needs of our website users,” said Mamiko Carroll, Information Specialist at SFCA. “Our research indicated most visitors often come seeking a specific piece of information such as grant application deadlines, current job postings and parking. By better anticipating what visitors search for, we can more effectively provide them with the information they need.”

NIC Hawaii worked closely with SFCA staff to collect, develop and design the new website. Built in WordPress, SFCA staff can also easily manage their web content going forward.

Additional features include:

  • Responsive web design that works across all mobile and tablet devices
  • Contemporary look and feel that matches the SFCA visual identity and brand values
  • Comprehensive listing of all SFCA events
  • Detailed information about available grants for nonprofit organizations, individuals and schools
  • In-depth information about programs for educators and students that strengthen arts education
  • Sign up for the SFCA newsletter

About SFCA

Hawaiʻi’s state government arts agency since 1967. The SFCA is administratively attached to the Department of Accounting and General Services. SFCA funding is provided by the State of Hawaiʻi and the National Endowment for the Arts.

About NIC Hawaii

NIC Hawaii, a division of digital government solutions firm NIC Inc., manages the eHawaii.gov state portal program. Pursuant to chapter 27G, Hawaii Revised Statutes, the portal program is overseen by the Access Hawaii Committee, which collaborates with provider NIC Hawaii (formerly Hawaii Information Consortium (HIC)), along with state and county agencies to continually identify new online services to be added to the portal. For more information, visit nichawaii.egov.com.

About NIC

NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV) is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,000 federal, state and local government agencies across the nation. With headquarters in Olathe, Kan., NIC partners with the majority of U.S. states to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government – providing valuable conveniences like applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information and making secure payments without visiting a government office. In the COVID-19 era and beyond, NIC helps government agencies rapidly deliver digital solutions to provide essential services to citizens and businesses alike. Having served the public sector for nearly 30 years, NIC continues to evolve with its federal, state and local government partners to deliver innovative and cost-effective digital government to constituents. Learn more at www.egov.com.

