 

Major Shareholder Announcement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.10.2020, 20:41  |  56   |   |   

Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 26 September 2020
No. 19/2020

ISS A/S (ISS.CO, ISS DC, ISSDY), a leading workplace experience and facility management company, hereby announces the receipt of notification pursuant to section 38(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act from Longview Partners LLP, that its aggregate holding of shares has decreased to 13,167,916 which corresponds to 7.09% of the share capital and voting rights of 4.75% of the share capital or 8,823,840 shares.

For investor enquiries
Martin Kjær Hansen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 38 17 64 31
Louisa Baruch Larsson, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 38 17 63 38

For media enquiries
Rajiv Arvind, Communications Director, +45 24 90 07 47

About ISS
ISS is a leading workplace experience and facility management company. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. In 2019, ISS Group’s global revenue amounted to DKK 76.6 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com

ISS A/S, ISIN DK0060542181, ISIN US4651472056   
ISS Global A/S, ISIN XS2013618421, ISIN XS1330300341, ﻿ISIN XS1145526825, ISIN XS1673102734, ISIN XS2199343513

Attachment


ISS Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19
Victory Square Technologies Announces Upsizing of its Previously Announced Private Placement of ...
RedHill Biopharma Presents New Data from Talicia’s Phase 3 Studies at ACG 2020 Focused on ...
Mowi ASA: Organisational change
Fission Announces $15 Million Bought Deal Offering
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
REPEAT -- Canadian GoldCamps Corp. Acquires Advanced Stage Gold Assets Near Bathurst Camp
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.10.20
Chairman of the Board of Directors will not seek re-election

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.09.20
12
ISS was geht noch