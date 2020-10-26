 

Bottomline to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on November 5, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.10.2020, 21:00  |  36   |   |   

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Who:   Bottomline (NASDAQ: EPAY) makes complex business payments simple, smart, and secure. Corporations and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, efficient cash management, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review, and state of the art fraud detection, behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance solutions. Thousands of corporations around the world benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Bottomline delights customers through offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information visit www.bottomline.com.
     
What:   Announcement of First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
     
When:   On Thursday, November 5, 2020, a press release summarizing the company’s financial results will be issued at 4:00 p.m. ET. An investor conference call will follow at 5:00 p.m. ET.
NOTE: To access the call, please use the dial-in information below.
     
Conference Call Details:
             
    Dial-In Number:   U.S.   (877) 692-8955
        International   (234) 720-6979
        Access Code:   4760117
             
    A digital replay of the conference call will be available from 8:00 p.m. on November 5, 2020 through midnight on November 5, 2021. The replay can be accessed by dialing U.S. (866) 207-1041 or International dial in: (402) 970-0847, Access Code: 4115619, Conference ID: A1E7763. The conference call will also be available live at https://investors.bottomline.com/overview/default.aspx . Following the call, a replay will be available on the website.
             
Contact:   Rick Booth
    Bottomline
    603-501-6270
    rbooth@bottomline.com
             
    Bottomline and the BT logo are trademarks of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. which may be registered in certain jurisdictions. All other brand/product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

BTInvestorPR


Bottomline Technologies Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19
Victory Square Technologies Announces Upsizing of its Previously Announced Private Placement of ...
RedHill Biopharma Presents New Data from Talicia’s Phase 3 Studies at ACG 2020 Focused on ...
Mowi ASA: Organisational change
Fission Announces $15 Million Bought Deal Offering
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
REPEAT -- Canadian GoldCamps Corp. Acquires Advanced Stage Gold Assets Near Bathurst Camp
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
Bottomline enables StepChange Debt Charity in the launch of New Coronavirus Payment Plan
05.10.20
Bottomline, Dow Jones Partner in Fight Against Financial Crime