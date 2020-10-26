 

Plymouth Industrial REIT Forms $150 Million Equity Joint Venture with Madison International Realty

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) announced the formation of a $150 million equity joint venture with Madison International Realty (“Madison”) to pursue the acquisition of value-add and opportunistic industrial properties in key target markets. Plymouth will own a 20% interest in the joint venture, and Madison will own an 80% interest.

Plymouth will be responsible for day-to-day oversight of the joint venture, its subsidiaries and properties and will be entitled to an annual asset management fee equal to 1% of the total equity contributed to the joint venture by the partners as well as a promote based on return thresholds. Additionally, Plymouth has options to purchase properties out of the joint venture over time.

For its initial investment, the joint venture has agreed to acquire a 28-property portfolio of Class B industrial properties totaling 2.3 million square feet in metropolitan Memphis, Tennessee. The acquisition, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close by year end 2020. The acquisition is expected to be funded with secured financing of approximately 60% to 65% loan-to-value and with equity contributions from Plymouth and Madison based on their pro rata ownership of the joint venture.

Jeff Witherell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, noted, “Pursuing a joint venture in the right way and with the right terms has been a top priority for us over the past year. This additional capital will allow us to expand our reach within key markets, while providing us the ability to scale our platform. Finding the right partner for this venture was equally as important, and we are fortunate to be able to form this joint venture with Madison who we know very well and is one of our largest shareholders. They have been very supportive of our growth plans, and we believe this portfolio in Memphis is a strong start to expanding our relationship.”

Ronald Dickerman, President of Madison International Realty, added, “We continue to be enthusiastic about our growing partnership with Plymouth. This new venture allows us to jointly target attractive industrial opportunities given the very positive supply/demand fundamentals and return potential.”

“Madison is excited to further our holistic support of Plymouth’s business, which began with our convertible preferred investment in 2018 and participation in subsequent common equity follow on offerings,” noted Kyle Torpey of Madison’s US Investments team.

