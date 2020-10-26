 

Aerpio Announces First Patient Dosed with Razuprotafib in the Phase 2 Trial for the Prevention and Treatment of ARDS in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe COVID-19

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.10.2020, 21:01  |  60   |   |   

The trial in moderate-to-severe patients is Aerpio’s second clinical trial in COVID-19 patients and is funded in part by the U.S. military

The military-sponsored trial is complementary to the previously announced I-SPY COVID-19 trial where razuprotafib is being assessed in critically ill COVID-19 patients; those already on high flow oxygen or ventilator

CINCINNATI, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Aerpio”) (Nasdaq: ARPO), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing compounds that activate Tie2 to treat ocular diseases and diabetic complications, as well as other indications in which the Company believes that activation of Tie2 may have therapeutic potential, including acute respiratory distress syndrome (“ARDS”) associated with COVID-19 infections, today reported dosing of its first patient in the Phase 2 trial targeting the prevention and treatment of ARDS in patients with moderate-to severe COVID-19. Further details about the study can be found here.

“We commend our clinical team and the trial investigators who have established a close collaboration in this important program,” said Joseph Gardner, President and Founder of Aerpio. “Razuprotafib may also benefit COVID-19 patients who have not yet progressed to ARDS, and we hope that it may fill the need for effective therapeutics for this devastating disease while vaccine development advances. Additionally, therapeutics that can prevent or treat ARDS in COVID-19 may prove useful in other diseases where ARDS is the primary cause of morbidity and mortality.”

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing compounds that activate Tie2 to treat ocular diseases and diabetic complications, as well as other indications in which the Company believes that activation of Tie2 may have therapeutic potential, including acute respiratory distress syndrome (“ARDS”) associated with COVID-19 infections. Recently published mouse and human genetic data implicate the Angpt/Tie2 pathway in maintenance of Schlemm’s canal, a critical component of the conventional outflow tract. The Company’s lead compound, razuprotafib (formerly AKB-9778), a first-in-class small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase (“VE-PTP”), is being developed as a potential treatment for open angle glaucoma, and the Company intends to investigate the therapeutic potential of razuprotafib in other indications. The Company is also evaluating development options for ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for its therapeutic potential in the treatment of diabetic vascular complications including nephropathy and diabetic macular edema (“DME”). The Company’s third asset is a bispecific antibody that binds both VEGF and VE-PTP which is designed to inhibit VEGF activation and activate Tie2. This bispecific antibody has the potential to be an improved treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration and DME via intravitreal injection. Finally, the Company has exclusively out-licensed AKB-4924 (now called GB004), a first-in-class small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 (HIF). GB004 is being developed by AKB-4924’s exclusive licensor, Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS). For more information, please visit www.aerpio.com.

Disclaimer

