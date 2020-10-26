 

Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in Preparation for Ohio Launch

The inaugural commercial-scale production run of Taat in its updated product packaging is currently underway with the Company’s contract manufacturer, who also makes cigarettes for global and regional tobacco brands. In this press release and its corresponding media gallery, images and video footage of the Taat production process are shown to provide visibility into Taat’s manufacturing steps in advance of its launch in Ohio later this quarter.

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “Taat”) is pleased to announce its contract manufacturing partner (the “Manufacturer”), has begun the inaugural commercial-scale production batch of Taat after receiving a supply of Beyond Tobacco base material from the Company. This batch will be packaged using an updated Taat pack design, substantially similar to the provisional pack designs published in the Company’s September 29, 2020 press release. Beginning in November 2020, when initial production of Taat is expected to be completed, inventory of Taat is to be shipped from the Manufacturer's warehouse to tobacco wholesalers in Ohio, who will then be able to fulfill orders for Taat from tobacco retailer accounts in the convenience channel.

The Company has developed Beyond Tobacco, which is the nicotine-free and tobacco-free base material of Taat, an alternative to traditional cigarettes. Other alternatives such as vaping and nicotine patches are frequently abandoned by current tobacco smokers in favour of tobacco cigarettes, which can often be attributed to the lack of sensorimotor stimulation derived from the physical act of smoking a cigarette. Taat has been meticulously engineered to closely replicate each and every aspect of the cigarette-smoking experience, including a combustible “stick” format, cigarette-style packaging, an enhanced volume of smoke exhaled, and a taste and smell similar to tobacco attained by way of a patent-pending refinement technique. The Company expects that Taat could appeal to current tobacco smokers of legal age who wish to keep the experience of smoking, while leaving nicotine behind.

