Calavo Growers, Inc. Increases Annual Dividend to $1.15 Per Share, or 4.5% over Prior Year

SANTA PAULA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calavo Growers, Inc. (“Calavo”) (“Company”) (Nasdaq-GS: CVGW), a global avocado-industry leader and provider of value-added fresh food, today announced that its board of directors has declared an annual cash dividend on its common stock of $1.15 per share. The dividend will be paid on December 4, 2020 to Calavo Growers’ shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 13, 2020.



“We are pleased to announce our ninth consecutive annual dividend increase,” said James E. Gibson, Chief Executive Officer of Calavo. "The 4.5% increase reflects our board’s confidence in the long-term growth prospects of the business despite a challenging year as a result of COVID-19.”