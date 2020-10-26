Intevac Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

“Q3 revenues were aligned with our expectations, and with favorable product mix driving solid gross margins, our bottom-line results were better than forecast,” commented Wendell Blonigan, president and chief executive officer. “The team continued to execute extremely well in this challenging operating environment, delivering continued strength in the IVAS program as well as strong levels of technology upgrades for our hard disk drive (HDD) customers. While our inability to travel due to COVID-19 continues to delay our Thin-film Equipment (TFE) growth initiatives, VERTEX demo activity with customers outside of China has increased, and forecasts for our two core businesses have further solidified since last quarter. Media capacity utilization by our HDD customers is approaching historical highs, and growing demand for nearline drives is benefiting our HDD media business in both the short- and longer-term. In Photonics, the IVAS program continues to push forward at a rapid pace, driving a record year for this business in 2020. We continue to gain momentum, and expect that Intevac will play a meaningful role in this critical, all-digital groundsoldier platform, which is expected to move into production sometime next year. We again strengthened our financial position in the third quarter, with total cash and investments growing to $49.4 million, and today have increasing confidence for profitable bottom-line results in fiscal 2020, with multiple drivers for a return to growth in 2021.”

Intevac, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVAC) today reported financial results for the quarter and nine months ended September 26, 2020.

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

GAAP Results Non-GAAP Results GAAP Results Non-GAAP Results

Net Revenues $ 21.6 $ 21.6 $ 26.3 $ 26.3

Operating Loss $ (0.1 ) $ (0.0 ) $ (0.4 ) $ (0.4 )

Net Loss $ (0.4 ) $ (0.3 ) $ (0.5 ) $ (0.5 )

Net Loss per Share $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 )

Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended

September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019

GAAP Results Non-GAAP Results GAAP Results Non-GAAP Results

Net Revenues $ 69.2 $ 69.2 $ 73.4 $ 73.4

Operating Income (Loss) $ 0.9 $ 1.0 $ (3.4 ) $ (3.4 )

Net Income (Loss) $ (0.1 ) $ 0.0 $ (4.1 ) $ (4.0 )

Net Income (Loss) per Share $ (0.00 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.18 ) $ (0.18 )

Intevac’s non-GAAP adjusted results exclude the impact of the following, where applicable: (1) restructuring charges; and (2) changes in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities associated with business combinations. A reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted results is provided in the financial table included in this release. See also “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section.

Third Quarter 2020 Summary

The net loss for the quarter was $357,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $480,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019. The non-GAAP net loss was $254,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $480,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019.

Revenues were $21.6 million, including $9.4 million of TFE revenues and $12.2 million of Photonics revenues. TFE revenues consisted of upgrades, spares and service. Photonics revenues included $6.5 million of research and development contracts and $5.7 million of product sales. In the third quarter of 2019, revenues were $26.3 million, of which $17.1 million in TFE revenues consisted of five solar implant ENERGi systems, upgrades, spares and service, and $9.2 million in Photonics revenues consisted of $5.2 million of research and development contracts and $4.0 million of product sales.

TFE gross margin was 43.5% compared to 28.2% in the third quarter of 2019 and 36.4% in the second quarter of 2020. The improvement compared to both periods reflected more favorable product mix. Photonics gross margin was 42.8% compared to 43.1% in the third quarter of 2019 and 43.9% in the second quarter of 2020. Consolidated gross margin was 43.1%, compared to 33.4% in the third quarter of 2019 and 39.6% in the second quarter of 2020.

R&D and SG&A expenses were $9.4 million, compared to $9.2 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $9.3 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Order backlog totaled $63.3 million on September 26, 2020, compared to $69.0 million on June 27, 2020 and $115.4 million on September 28, 2019. Backlog at September 26, 2020 and June 27, 2020 did not include any 200 Lean HDD systems. Backlog at September 28, 2019 included four 200 Lean HDD systems.

The Company ended the quarter with $49.4 million of total cash, restricted cash and investments and $99.1 million in tangible book value, defined as total stockholders’ equity, less intangible assets.

First Nine Months 2020 Summary

The net loss was $57,000, or $0.00 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $4.1 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2019. Non-GAAP net income was $46,000 or $0.00 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $4.0 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2019.

Revenues were $69.2 million, including $33.9 million of TFE revenues and $35.3 million of Photonics revenues, compared to revenues of $73.4 million, which included $49.3 million of TFE revenues and $24.1 million of Photonics revenues, for the first nine months of 2019.

TFE gross margin was 40.2%, an improvement compared to 32.4% in the first nine months of 2019, as a result of more favorable product mix. Photonics gross margin was 43.2% compared to 34.9% in the first nine months of 2019. The improvement from the first nine months of 2019 was primarily due to higher revenue levels and improved margins on both product sales and research and development contracts. Consolidated gross margin was 41.7%, compared to 33.2% in the first nine months of 2019.

R&D and SG&A expenses were $28.0 million compared to $27.7 million in the first nine months of 2019.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Intevac's non-GAAP results exclude the impact of the following, where applicable: restructuring charges and changes in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities associated with business combinations. A reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the financial tables included in this release.

Management uses non-GAAP results to evaluate the Company’s operating and financial performance in light of business objectives and for planning purposes. These measures are not in accordance with GAAP and may differ from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. Intevac believes these measures enhance investors’ ability to review the Company’s business from the same perspective as the Company’s management and facilitate comparisons of this period’s results with prior periods. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Intevac

Intevac was founded in 1991 and has two businesses: Thin-film Equipment and Photonics.

In our Thin-film Equipment business, we are a leader in the design and development of high-productivity, thin-film processing systems. Our production-proven platforms are designed for high-volume manufacturing of substrates with precise thin film properties, such as the hard drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets we serve currently.

In our Photonics business, we are a recognized leading developer of advanced high-sensitivity digital sensors, cameras and systems that primarily serve the defense industry. We are the provider of integrated digital imaging systems for most U.S. military night vision programs.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Reform Act”). Intevac claims the protection of the safe-harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are often characterized by the terms “may,” “believes,” “projects,” “expects,” or “anticipates,” and do not reflect historical facts. Specific forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to: impacts related to the COVID 19 global pandemic, customer adoption of our products, future revenue growth potential for Photonics, and the future financial performance of Intevac. The forward-looking statements contained herein involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations. These risks include, but are not limited to: global economic impacts of COVID-19 including delays in customer evaluations, supply chain constraints and disruptions related to COVID-19, technology risk and challenges achieving customer adoption and revenue recognition in Thin-film Equipment markets, and delays in Photonics programs, each of which could have a material impact on our business, our financial results, and the Company's stock price. These risks and other factors are detailed in the Company’s periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

INTEVAC, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended Nine months ended September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 Net revenues TFE $ 9,367 $ 17,116 $ 33,925 $ 49,325 Photonics 12,198 9,183 35,323 24,116 Total net revenues 21,565 26,299 69,248 73,441 Gross profit 9,300 8,778 28,876 24,375 Gross margin TFE 43.5% 28.2% 40.2% 32.4% Photonics 42.8% 43.1% 43.2% 34.9% Consolidated 43.1% 33.4% 41.7% 33.2% Operating expenses Research and development 3,603 3,596 10,594 11,013 Selling, general and administrative 5,845 5,615 17,426 16,720 Total operating expenses 9,448 9,211 28,020 27,733 Total operating income (loss) (148) (433) 856 (3,358) Operating income (loss) TFE (1,661) (1,542) (4,366) (3,434) Photonics 3,032 2,268 9,480 3,114 Corporate (1,519) (1,159) (4,258) (3,038) Total operating income (loss) (148) (433) 856 (3,358) Interest income and other income (expense), net 8 126 212 448 Net income (loss) before provision for income taxes (140) (307) 1,068 (2,910) Provision for income taxes 217 173 1,125 1,144 Net loss $ (357) $ (480) $ (57) $ (4,054) Net loss per share Basic and Diluted $ (0.02) $ (0.02) $ (0.00) $ (0.18) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic and Diluted 23,771 23,130 23,605 22,992

INTEVAC, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except par value) September 26,

2020 December 28,

2019 (Unaudited) (see Note) ASSETS Current assets Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 45,587 $ 36,487 Accounts receivable, net 23,221 28,619 Inventories 23,638 24,907 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,031 1,504 Total current assets 94,477 91,517 Long-term investments 3,074 5,537 Restricted cash 787 787 Property, plant and equipment, net 11,552 11,598 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,739 10,279 Intangible assets, net 4 274 Other long-term assets 5,736 6,330 Total assets $ 124,369 $ 126,322 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Current operating lease liabilities $ 2,776 $ 2,524 Accounts payable 4,463 4,199 Accrued payroll and related liabilities 6,478 6,488 Other accrued liabilities 2,289 3,593 Customer advances 1,051 4,007 Total current liabilities 17,057 20,811 Non-current liabilities Non-current operating lease liabilities 7,516 9,532 Other long-term liabilities 688 186 Total non-current liabilities 8,204 9,718 Stockholders’ equity Common stock ($0.001 par value) 24 23 Additional paid-in capital 191,976 188,290 Treasury stock, at cost (29,551) (29,158) Accumulated other comprehensive income 502 424 Accumulated deficit (63,843) (63,786) Total stockholders’ equity 99,108 95,793 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 124,369 $ 126,322 Note: Amounts as of December 28, 2019 are derived from the December 28, 2019 audited consolidated financial statements.

INTEVAC, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended Nine months ended September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 Non-GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations Reported operating income (loss) (GAAP basis) $ (148) $ (433) $ 856 $ (3,358) Restructuring charges1 103 — 103 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration obligations2 — — — 7 Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $ (45) $ (433) $ 959 $ (3,351) Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Reported net loss (GAAP basis) $ (357) $ (480) $ (57) $ (4,054) Restructuring charges1 103 — 103 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration obligations2 — — — 7 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments3 — — — — Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ (254) $ (480) $ 46 $ (4,047) Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share Reported net loss per diluted share (GAAP basis) $ (0.02) $ (0.02) $ (0.00) $ (0.18) Restructuring charges1 0.00 — 0.00 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration obligations2 — — — 0.00 Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share $ (0.01) $ (0.02) $ 0.00 $ (0.18) Weighted average number of basic shares 23,771 23,130 23,605 22,992 Weighted average number of diluted shares 23,771 23,130 24,049 22,992 1Results for the three and nine months ended September 26, 2020 include severance and other employee-related costs related to a restructuring program. 2Results for nine months ended September 28, 2019 include changes in fair value of contingent consideration obligations associated with the Solar Implant Technology (SIT) acquisition in 2010. 3The amount represents the estimated income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments. The Company calculated the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments by applying an applicable estimated jurisdictional tax rate to each specific non-GAAP item.

