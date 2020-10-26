 

Twilio Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.10.2020, 21:05  |  22   |   |   

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), the leading cloud communications platform, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

“Great digital engagement is becoming more critical to differentiate the customer experience, and companies across industries and around the world are choosing Twilio's customer engagement platform to build these solutions,” said Jeff Lawson, Twilio’s co-founder and CEO. “Our performance in the third quarter is further evidence that Twilio's platform provides three things that every company needs today — digital communications, software agility, and cloud scale.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue of $448.0 million for the third quarter of 2020, up 52% year-over-year.
  • GAAP loss from operations of $112.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to a loss of $94.7 million for the third quarter of 2019.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations of $7.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to a loss of $3.6 million for the third quarter of 2019.
  • GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders of $0.79 for the third quarter of 2020, based on 147.5 million weighted average shares outstanding, compared to a net loss per share of $0.64 for the third quarter of 2019.
  • Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to common stockholders of $0.04 based on 161.3 million non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding, compared to a net income per share of $0.03 for the third quarter of 2019.

Key Metrics and Recent Business Highlights

  • More than 208,000 Active Customer Accounts as of September 30, 2020, up 21% year-over-year.
  • Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate, calculated using total revenue, was 137% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 132% for the third quarter of 2019.
  • 3,664 employees as of September 30, 2020.
  • Welcomed Lybra Clemons as Chief Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging Officer.
  • Welcomed Deloitte Digital to the Twilio Build program as a premier Global Systems Integrator.
  • Signed a definitive agreement to acquire Segment, the market-leading customer data platform, accelerating Twilio's journey to build the world's leading customer engagement platform trusted by developers and companies globally.
  • Completed a follow-on offering of Class A Common Stock at a price of $247.00 per share, which resulted in aggregate proceeds of $1.4 billion after deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. We intend to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include acquisitions, refinancing or repayment of debt, capital expenditures, working capital and share repurchases.

Outlook

Twilio is initiating the following guidance for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2020.

 

 

Q4 FY20
Guidance

Revenue (millions)

 

$450 - $455

Y/Y Growth

 

36% - 37%

Non-GAAP loss from operations (millions)

 

($15) - ($10)

Non-GAAP loss per share

 

($0.11) - ($0.08)

Non-GAAP basic shares outstanding (millions)

 

153

Conference Call Information

Twilio will host a conference call today, October 26, 2020, to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results at 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET). Investors and analysts should register for the call in advance by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4895144. A live webcast of the conference call, as well as a replay of the call, will be available at https://investors.twilio.com. Following the completion of the call through 11:59 p.m. (ET) on November 2, 2020, a replay will be available by dialing (800) 585-8367 (United States) or +1 (416) 621-4642 (non-U.S.) and entering passcode 4895144.

Twilio intends to use its investor relations website, its Twitter feed (@twilio), and the Twitter feed of Twilio's Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Lawson (@jeffiel), as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Twilio Inc.

Millions of developers around the world have used Twilio to unlock the magic of communications to improve any human experience. Twilio has democratized communications channels like voice, text, chat, video and email by virtualizing the world’s communications infrastructure through APIs that are simple enough for any developer to use, yet robust enough to power the world’s most demanding applications. By making communications a part of every software developer's toolkit, Twilio is enabling innovators across every industry — from emerging leaders to the world’s largest organizations — to reinvent how companies engage with their customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the accompanying conference call contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” "can," “will,” "would," “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” "forecasts," “potential,” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about: Twilio’s outlook for the quarter ending December 31, 2020, the impact on Twilio and its customers and partners related to COVID-19, Twilio’s expectations regarding its products and solutions, and Twilio's plans and timing to close the Segment acquisition, including the expected business benefits and financial impacts from the acquisition. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause Twilio’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including, among other things: adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; changes in the market for communications; the impact of COVID-19 on Twilio and its customers and partners; Twilio’s ability to adapt its products to meet evolving market and customer demands and rapid technological change; Twilio’s ability to comply with modified or new industry standards, laws and regulations applying to its business; Twilio’s ability to generate sufficient revenues to achieve or sustain profitability; Twilio’s ability to retain customers and attract new customers; Twilio’s ability to effectively manage its growth; Twilio’s ability to compete effectively in an intensely competitive market; and Twilio’s ability to close the Segment acquisition in a timely manner or at all.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to additional risks, uncertainties, and factors, including those more fully described in Twilio’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 filed on August 4, 2020. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in the subsequent periodic and current reports and other filings that Twilio makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Moreover, Twilio operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks and uncertainties may emerge that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Forward-looking statements represent Twilio’s management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. Twilio undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors and others with additional information regarding Twilio’s results, the following non-GAAP financial measures are disclosed:

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin. For the periods presented, Twilio defines non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin as GAAP gross profit and GAAP gross margin, respectively, adjusted to exclude, as applicable, certain expenses as presented in the table below.

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses. For the periods presented, Twilio defines non-GAAP operating expenses (including categories of operating expenses) as GAAP operating expenses (and categories of operating expenses) adjusted to exclude, as applicable, certain expenses as presented in the table below.

Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin. For the periods presented, Twilio defines non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP operating margin as GAAP loss from operations and GAAP operating margin, respectively, adjusted to exclude, as applicable, certain expenses as presented in the table below.

Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders and Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders, Basic and Diluted. For the periods presented, Twilio defines non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders and non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted, as GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders and GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted, respectively, adjusted to exclude, as applicable, certain expenses presented in the table below.

Twilio’s management uses the foregoing non-GAAP financial information, collectively, to evaluate its ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Twilio’s management believes that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance, facilitates period-to-period comparisons of results of operations, and assists in comparisons with other companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. Non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Whenever Twilio uses a non-GAAP financial measure, a reconciliation is provided to the most closely applicable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

With respect to Twilio’s guidance as provided under “Outlook” above, Twilio has not reconciled its expectations as to non-GAAP income from operations to GAAP loss from operations or non-GAAP net income per share to GAAP net loss per share because stock-based compensation expense cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.

Operating Metrics

Twilio reviews a number of operating metrics to evaluate its business, measure performance, identify trends, formulate business plans, and make strategic decisions. These include the number of Active Customer Accounts and Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate.

Number of Active Customer Accounts. Twilio believes that the number of Active Customer Accounts is an important indicator of the growth of its business, the market acceptance of its platform and future revenue trends. Twilio defines an Active Customer Account at the end of any period as an individual account, as identified by a unique account identifier, for which Twilio has recognized at least $5 of revenue in the last month of the period. Twilio believes that use of its platform by customers at or above the $5 per month threshold is a stronger indicator of potential future engagement than trial usage of its platform or usage at levels below $5 per month. A single organization may constitute multiple unique Active Customer Accounts if it has multiple account identifiers, each of which is treated as a separate Active Customer Account. Effective December 31, 2019, we round down the number of Active Customer Accounts to the nearest thousand.

Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate. Twilio’s ability to drive growth and generate incremental revenue depends, in part, on the Company’s ability to maintain and grow its relationships with existing Active Customer Accounts and to increase their use of the platform. An important way in which Twilio has historically tracked performance in this area is by measuring the Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate for Active Customer Accounts. Twilio’s Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate increases when such Active Customer Accounts increase their usage of a product, extend their usage of a product to new applications or adopt a new product. Twilio’s Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate decreases when such Active Customer Accounts cease or reduce their usage of a product or when the Company lowers usage prices on a product. As our customers grow their businesses and extend the use of our platform, they sometimes create multiple customer accounts with us for operational or other reasons. As such, when we identify a significant customer organization (defined as a single customer organization generating more than 1% of revenue in a quarterly reporting period) that has created a new Active Customer Account, this new Active Customer Account is tied to, and revenue from this new Active Customer Account is included with, the original Active Customer Account for the purposes of calculating this metric. Twilio believes that measuring Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate provides a more meaningful indication of the performance of the Company’s efforts to increase revenue from existing customers.

For historical periods through December 31, 2019, Twilio’s Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate compared the revenue from Active Customer Accounts, other than large Active Customer Accounts that have never entered into 12 month minimum revenue commitment contracts with the Company, in a quarter to the same quarter in the prior year. For reporting periods starting with the three months ended March 31, 2020, Twilio's Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate compares the total revenue from all Active Customer Accounts in a quarter to the same quarter in the prior year. To calculate the Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate, the Company first identifies the cohort of Active Customer Accounts that were Active Customer Accounts in the same quarter of the prior year. The Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate is the quotient obtained by dividing the revenue generated from that cohort in a quarter, by the revenue generated from that same cohort in the corresponding quarter in the prior year. When Twilio calculates Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate for periods longer than one quarter, it uses the average of the applicable quarterly Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rates for each of the quarters in such period. As a result of the change in calculation of Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate, unless specifically identified as being calculated based on total revenue, any Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rates disclosed by our Company in SEC filings, press releases and presentations prior to the date of our press release for the three months ended March 31, 2020, will not be directly comparable to our Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rates going forward.

Source: Twilio Inc.

 

TWILIO INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

Revenue

 

$

447,969

 

 

 

$

295,066

 

 

Cost of revenue

 

217,095

 

 

 

136,904

 

 

Gross profit

 

230,874

 

 

 

158,162

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

136,652

 

 

 

104,481

 

 

Sales and marketing

 

140,875

 

 

 

100,657

 

 

General and administrative

 

65,617

 

 

 

47,690

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

343,144

 

 

 

252,828

 

 

Loss from operations

 

(112,270

)

 

 

(94,666

)

 

Other (expenses) income, net

 

(3,996

)

 

 

4,377

 

 

Loss before (provision) benefit for income taxes

 

(116,266

)

 

 

(90,289

)

 

(Provision) benefit for income taxes

 

(648

)

 

 

2,555

 

 

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

 

$

(116,914

)

 

 

$

(87,734

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

 

$

(0.79

)

 

 

$

(0.64

)

 

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common

stockholders, basic and diluted

 

147,501,075

 

 

 

136,400,739

 

 

 

TWILIO INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

As of

 

As of

 

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

1,127,102

 

 

 

$

253,660

 

 

Short-term marketable securities

 

2,171,602

 

 

 

1,599,033

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

203,835

 

 

 

154,067

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

66,481

 

 

 

54,571

 

 

Total current assets

 

3,569,020

 

 

 

2,061,331

 

 

Restricted cash

 

 

 

 

75

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

173,279

 

 

 

141,256

 

 

Operating right-of-use asset

 

192,728

 

 

 

156,741

 

 

Intangible assets, net

 

404,422

 

 

 

460,849

 

 

Goodwill

 

2,291,616

 

 

 

2,296,784

 

 

Other long-term assets

 

92,637

 

 

 

33,480

 

 

Total assets

 

$

6,723,702

 

 

 

$

5,150,516

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

39,880

 

 

 

$

39,099

 

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

205,822

 

 

 

147,681

 

 

Deferred revenue and customer deposits

 

33,916

 

 

 

26,362

 

 

Operating lease liability, current

 

37,867

 

 

 

27,156

 

 

Finance lease liability, current

 

8,862

 

 

 

6,924

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

326,347

 

 

 

247,222

 

 

Operating lease liability, noncurrent

 

166,399

 

 

 

139,200

 

 

Finance lease liability, noncurrent

 

16,034

 

 

 

8,746

 

 

Convertible senior notes, net

 

432,697

 

 

 

458,190

 

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

19,957

 

 

 

17,747

 

 

Total liabilities

 

961,434

 

 

 

871,105

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

150

 

 

 

138

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

6,741,973

 

 

 

4,952,999

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

10,585

 

 

 

5,086

 

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(990,440

)

 

 

(678,812

)

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

5,762,268

 

 

 

4,279,411

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

6,723,702

 

 

 

$

5,150,516

 

 

 

TWILIO INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(311,628

)

 

 

$

(216,816

)

 

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

98,070

 

 

 

79,295

 

 

Non-cash reduction to the right-of-use asset

 

27,240

 

 

 

16,732

 

 

Net amortization of investment premium and discount

 

2,909

 

 

 

(4,163

)

 

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

 

18,432

 

 

 

17,689

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

237,822

 

 

 

197,332

 

 

Amortization of deferred commissions

 

8,556

 

 

 

2,875

 

 

Tax benefit related to release of valuation allowance

 

(716

)

 

 

(55,999

)

 

Allowance for credit losses

 

8,417

 

 

 

1,380

 

 

Value of donated common stock

 

12,430

 

 

 

 

 

Other adjustments

 

3,013

 

 

 

(274

)

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(58,340

)

 

 

(27,619

)

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

(8,733

)

 

 

(20,743

)

 

Other long-term assets

 

(64,777

)

 

 

(10,756

)

 

Accounts payable

 

86

 

 

 

4,333

 

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

59,594

 

 

 

33,826

 

 

Deferred revenue and customer deposits

 

7,799

 

 

 

3,043

 

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

(25,161

)

 

 

(15,397

)

 

Long-term liabilities

 

2,740

 

 

 

(2,714

)

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

17,753

 

 

 

2,024

 

 

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired, and other related payments

 

(2,786

)

 

 

146,957

 

 

Purchases of marketable securities and other investments

 

(1,465,158

)

 

 

(1,769,125

)

 

Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities

 

892,365

 

 

 

475,260

 

 

Capitalized software development costs

 

(26,114

)

 

 

(16,809

)

 

Purchases of long-lived and intangible assets

 

(19,252

)

 

 

(18,994

)

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(620,945

)

 

 

(1,182,711

)

 

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from a public offering, net of underwriting discount and issuance costs

 

1,408,317

 

 

 

979,150

 

 

Principal payments on debt and finance leases

 

(6,688

)

 

 

(9,327

)

 

Proceeds from exercises of stock options and shares issued under ESPP

 

79,157

 

 

 

40,354

 

 

Value of equity awards withheld for tax liabilities

 

(4,227

)

 

 

(4,148

)

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

1,476,559

 

 

 

1,006,029

 

 

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

 

873,367

 

 

 

(174,658

)

 

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH—Beginning of period

 

253,735

 

 

 

505,334

 

 

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH —End of period

 

$

1,127,102

 

 

 

$

330,676

 

 

 

TWILIO INC.

Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except shares, per share amounts and percentages)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

Gross profit

 

$

230,874

 

 

$

158,162

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

2,237

 

 

1,674

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

12,540

 

 

12,549

 

Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation

 

 

 

29

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

 

$

245,651

 

 

$

172,414

 

Non-GAAP gross margin

 

55

%

 

58

%

Research and development

 

$

136,652

 

 

 

$

104,481

 

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

(46,294

)

 

 

(34,348

)

 

Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation

 

(2,827

)

 

 

(1,272

)

 

Non-GAAP research and development

 

$

87,531

 

 

 

$

68,861

 

 

Non-GAAP research and development as a % of

revenue

 

20

%

 

23

%

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

 

$

140,875

 

 

 

$

100,657

 

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

(26,573

)

 

 

(16,143

)

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

(7,876

)

 

 

(7,322

)

 

Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation

 

(1,728

)

 

 

(635

)

 

Non-GAAP sales and marketing

 

$

104,698

 

 

 

$

76,557

 

 

Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a % of revenue

 

23

%

 

26

%

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative

 

$

65,617

 

 

 

$

47,690

 

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

(14,306

)

 

 

(16,103

)

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

(10

)

 

 

(121

)

 

Acquisition-related expenses

 

(791

)

 

 

(371

)

 

Charitable contributions

 

(5,757

)

 

 

 

 

Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation

 

1,376

 

 

 

(479

)

 

Non-GAAP general and administrative

 

$

46,129

 

 

 

$

30,616

 

 

Non-GAAP general and administrative as a % of

revenue

 

10

%

 

10

%

Loss from operations

 

$

(112,270

)

 

 

$

(94,666

)

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

89,410

 

 

 

68,268

 

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

20,426

 

 

 

19,992

 

 

Acquisition-related expenses

 

791

 

 

 

371

 

 

Charitable contributions

 

5,757

 

 

 

 

 

Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation

 

3,179

 

 

 

2,415

 

 

Non-GAAP income from operations

 

$

7,293

 

 

 

$

(3,620

)

 

Non-GAAP operating margin

 

2

%

 

(1

)

%

 

TWILIO INC.

Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except shares, per share amounts and percentages)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

 

$

(116,914

)

 

 

$

(87,734

)

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

89,410

 

 

 

68,268

 

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

20,426

 

 

 

19,992

 

 

Acquisition-related expenses

 

791

 

 

 

371

 

 

Charitable contributions

 

5,757

 

 

 

 

 

Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation

 

3,179

 

 

 

2,415

 

 

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

 

6,076

 

 

 

6,007

 

 

Income tax benefit related to acquisition

 

(359

)

 

 

(2,497

)

 

Provision for income tax effects related to Non-GAAP adjustments **

 

(1,336

)

 

 

(1,691

)

 

Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders

 

$

7,030

 

 

 

$

5,131

 

 

Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders as a % of revenue

 

2

%

 

2

%

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted*

 

$

(0.79

)

 

 

$

(0.64

)

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

0.55

 

 

 

0.46

 

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

0.13

 

 

 

0.13

 

 

Acquisition-related expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

Charitable contributions

 

0.04

 

 

 

 

 

Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation

 

0.02

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

 

0.04

 

 

 

0.04

 

 

Income tax benefit related to acquisition

 

 

 

 

(0.02

)

 

Provision for income tax effects related to Non-GAAP adjustments **

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(0.01

)

 

Dilutive securities

 

0.06

 

 

 

0.05

 

 

Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted

 

$

0.04

 

 

 

$

0.03

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic

 

147,501,075

 

 

136,400,739

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of dilutive securities (stock options and restricted stock units)

 

13,798,963

 

 

13,558,751

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted

 

161,300,038

 

 

149,959,490

 

* Some columns may not add due to rounding
** Represents the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments based on the estimated annual effective tax rate of 25%

 

TWILIO INC.

Key Metrics

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Sep 30,
2018

 

Dec 31,
2018

 

Mar 31,
2019

 

Jun 30,
2019

 

Sep 30,
2019

 

Dec 31,
2019

 

Mar 31,
2020

 

 

Jun 30,
2020

 

Sep 30,
2020

Number of Active Customers (1)

(as of period end date)

 

61,153

 

64,286

 

154,797

 

161,869

 

172,092

 

179,000

 

190,000

 

200,000

 

208,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dollar-Based

Net Expansion Rate (2)

 

147

%

 

150

%

 

142

%

 

141

%

 

132

%

 

125

%

 

143

%

(3)

132

%

 

137

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Revenue

 

$

168,895

 

 

$

204,302

 

 

$

233,139

 

 

$

275,039

 

 

$

295,066

 

 

$

331,224

 

 

$

364,868

 

 

$

400,849

 

 

$

447,969

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Revenue Growth Rate,
Year over Year

 

68

%

 

77

%

 

81

%

 

86

%

 

75

%

 

62

%

 

57

%

 

46

%

 

52

%

 

(1) Effective December 31, 2019, we round down the number of active customer accounts to the nearest thousand. Commencing with the three month period ended March 31, 2019, Active Customer Accounts include the contribution from Twilio SendGrid customer accounts from February 1, 2019 (the date of the acquisition).

(2) As previously announced in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 2, 2020, commencing with the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, we calculate our Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate by comparing total revenue from a cohort of Active Customer Accounts in a period to the same period in the prior year (the "New DBNE Definition"). To facilitate comparison between the periods presented, Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate as presented in the table above, has been calculated as if the New DBNE Definition had been in effect during that period. As a result of the New DBNE Definition, unless specifically identified as being calculated using total revenue, any Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rates disclosed by our Company in SEC filings, press releases and presentations prior to the date of our press release for the three months ended March 31, 2020, will not be directly comparable to our Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rates going forward. Commencing with the three month period ended March 31, 2020, Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate includes the contribution from Twilio SendGrid from February 1, 2019 (the date of the acquisition).

(3) After adjusting for the extra month of revenue from Twilio SendGrid in January 2020, Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate was 135%.

Twilio (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
C3.ai, Microsoft, and Adobe Combine Forces to Re-invent CRM with AI
Europcar Mobility Group: Third Quarter 2020 Results; Positive Quarterly Adjusted Corporate EBITDA, Thanks to Cost Adaptation ...
Accenture Acquires Cloud-Native Provider Enimbos, Bolstering Cloud-First Capabilities in Spain and ...
BMW and Alibaba Sign a MoU for Strategic Partnership Promoting Digital Transformation Across ...
Sesen Bio Announces Successful Pre-Submission Meeting with the European Medicines Agency for ...
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Launch of Senior Notes Offering
Sopra Steria: Cyberattack Information Update
Electric Vehicle Charging: ChargeUp Europe, Voice of the Industry in Europe, Welcomes TOTAL as its 9th Member
ExxonMobil to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.10.20
Twilio to Acquire Segment, the Market-leading Customer Data Platform
08.10.20
Twilio Welcomes Jeremiah Brazeau as Chief Technology Officer
05.10.20
Twilio to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 26, 2020
30.09.20
Twilio Arms Businesses for the Great Digital Acceleration at SIGNAL 2020
30.09.20
Twilio Expands IoT Offering with Introduction of Microvisor IoT Platform