 

POPSUGAR Launches New Women’s Health Destination, “Full Disclosure,” in Collaboration With TherapeuticsMD

POPSUGAR, the #1 most engaged-with Women’s Lifestyle site in the U.S., together with TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD), launched its new women’s health destination, “Full Disclosure,” utilizing POPSUGAR’s expertise in educational, informative, and approachable health content to promote ANNOVERA (segesterone acetate and ethinyl estradiol vaginal system), a first of its kind annual vaginal birth control ring. ANNOVERA is the only FDA-approved long-lasting birth control method that does not require a medical procedure.

TherapeuticsMD and POPSUGAR share a like-minded desire to offer a safe space for conversation with relatable doctors and experts on all things women’s health with no subjects off limits. With no judgments, shame, or euphemisms, readers can get the tips and information they need to stay informed about topics related to their health. This new editorial endeavor will include features, expert advice, a new podcast, and personal essays around subjects like fertility, sex, pregnancy and more, to reflect the full women’s health spectrum.

“POPSUGAR’s audience is 192 times more engaged with women’s health and wellness topics overall and advertising is up 40% in the pharmaceutical category,” said POPSUGAR’S General Manager, Angelica Marden. “Health and wellness are a category we and our sister brands across the Group Nine Media portfolio continue to see massive growth in during the coronavirus crisis as people prioritize self-care. We are uniquely positioned to offer advertisers more opportunities to partner alongside our most well frequented accessible health content and are proud to create it for our audience.”

“The U.S. contraceptive market has shifted to longer acting solutions and we believe ANNOVERA represents an exciting option for women as it is the only long-lasting birth control that doesn’t require a medical procedure, empowering women to be in control of both their fertility and menstruation,” said Dr. Brian Bernick, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of TherapeuticsMD. “We wanted to work with POPSUGAR because of how engaged their readers are with health and wellness so we could speak directly to women about the power of discussing health and options in an open and judgement free space.”

