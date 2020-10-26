Digital Media Solutions, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), an innovative global solutions provider of digital performance advertising and a connection point between digital advertising clients and their prospective customers, will release its third quarter fiscal 2020 results after the U.S. stock market closes on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss results at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) that day.

The U.S. toll free dial-in for the conference call is 1-833-772-0374, and the international dial-in number is 1-236-738-2220. The Conference ID is 9672315. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of the company's website at https://investors.digitalmediasolutions.com.