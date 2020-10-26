 

Installed Building Products Announces the Acquisition of Norkote, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.10.2020, 21:10  |  36   |   |   

Installed Building Products, Inc. (the “Company” or “IBP”) (NYSE: IBP), an industry-leading installer of insulation and complementary building products, announced today the acquisition of Norkote, Inc. (“Norkote”). Founded in 1952, Norkote is headquartered in Everett, Washington and installs specialty coatings for fire protection, insulation, and acoustics in commercial and industrial applications.

“With approximately $10 million of annual revenue, Norkote expands our presence to commercial customers in Washington and Oregon,” stated Jeff Edwards, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “To date in 2020, we have acquired approximately $94 million of annual revenues. Acquisitions remain a key component of our growth strategy and we continue to have a robust pipeline of acquisition opportunities across multiple geographies, products, and end markets. On behalf of everyone at Installed Building Products, I would like to welcome Norkote onto our team.”

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc. is one of the nation's largest new residential insulation installers and is a diversified installer of complementary building products, including waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors and other products for residential and commercial builders located in the continental United States. The Company manages all aspects of the installation process for its customers, from direct purchase and receipt of materials from national manufacturers to its timely supply of materials to job sites and quality installation. The Company offers its portfolio of services for new and existing single-family and multi-family residential and commercial building projects from its national network of over 180 branch locations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including with respect to the housing market and the economy, our financial and business model, the demand for our services and product offerings,  expansion of our national footprint and end markets, diversification of our products, our ability to capitalize on the new home and commercial construction recovery, our ability to grow and strengthen our market position, our ability to pursue and integrate value-enhancing acquisitions, our ability to improve sales and profitability,  and expectations for demand for our services and our earnings in 2020. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intends," "plan," and "will" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology.  These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Any forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, the duration, effect and severity of the COVID-19 crisis; the adverse impact of the COVID-19 crisis on our business and financial results, the economy and the markets we serve; general economic and industry conditions, the material price environment; the timing of increases in our selling prices, and the factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company to predict these events or how they may affect it. The Company has no obligation, and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

Installed Building Products Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
C3.ai, Microsoft, and Adobe Combine Forces to Re-invent CRM with AI
Europcar Mobility Group: Third Quarter 2020 Results; Positive Quarterly Adjusted Corporate EBITDA, Thanks to Cost Adaptation ...
Accenture Acquires Cloud-Native Provider Enimbos, Bolstering Cloud-First Capabilities in Spain and ...
BMW and Alibaba Sign a MoU for Strategic Partnership Promoting Digital Transformation Across ...
Sesen Bio Announces Successful Pre-Submission Meeting with the European Medicines Agency for ...
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Launch of Senior Notes Offering
Sopra Steria: Cyberattack Information Update
Electric Vehicle Charging: ChargeUp Europe, Voice of the Industry in Europe, Welcomes TOTAL as its 9th Member
ExxonMobil to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.10.20
Installed Building Products Acquires Insulation Contractors/Magellan Insulation