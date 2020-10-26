Chegg Reports Strong Q3 2020 Financial Results and Raises Full Year 2020 Guidance

“We have always said that the future of education was inevitable; to become increasingly online, on demand, and more affordable,” said Dan Rosensweig, CEO & President of Chegg, Inc., “The trends we are seeing in the industry and the momentum we are experiencing globally give us the confidence to raise our guidance again for 2020 and provide our initial outlook for 2021.”

Total Net Revenues of $154.0 million, an increase of 64% year-over-year

of $154.0 million, an increase of 64% year-over-year Chegg Services Revenues grew 72% year-over-year to $118.9 million, or 77% of total net revenues, compared to 74% in Q3 2019

grew 72% year-over-year to $118.9 million, or 77% of total net revenues, compared to 74% in Q3 2019 Net Loss was $37.1 million

was $37.1 million Non-GAAP Net Income was $24.1 million

was $24.1 million Adjusted EBITDA was $31.9 million

was $31.9 million 3.7 million : number of Chegg Services subscribers, an increase of 69% year-over-year

: number of Chegg Services subscribers, an increase of 69% year-over-year 252 million: total Chegg Study content views

Total net revenues include revenues from Chegg Services and Required Materials. Chegg Services primarily includes Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, Chegg Tutors, Chegg Math Solver, Thinkful, and Mathway. Required Materials includes print textbooks and eTextbooks.

For more information about non-GAAP net income and adjusted EBITDA, and a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income to net loss, and adjusted EBITDA to net loss, see the sections of this press release titled “Use of Non-GAAP Measures,” “Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA,” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Business Outlook:

Fourth Quarter 2020

Total Net Revenues in the range of $188 million to $190 million

in the range of $188 million to $190 million Chegg Services Revenues in the range of $162 million to $164 million

in the range of $162 million to $164 million Gross Margin between 72% and 73%

between 72% and 73% Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $82 million to $84 million

Full Year 2020

Total Net Revenues in the range of $626 million to $628 million

in the range of $626 million to $628 million Chegg Services Revenues in the range of $507 million to $509 million

in the range of $507 million to $509 million Gross Margin between 68% and 69%

between 68% and 69% Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $201 million to $203 million

Full Year 2021

Total Net Revenues of approximately $775 million

of approximately $775 million Chegg Services Revenues of approximately $655 million

of approximately $655 million Gross Margin of approximately 70%

of approximately 70% Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $260 million

For more information about the use of forward-looking non-GAAP measures, a reconciliation of forward-looking net income (loss) to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter 2020, full year 2020, and full year 2021, see the below sections of the press release titled “Use of Non-GAAP Measures,” and “Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.”

An updated investor presentation and an investor data sheet can be found on Chegg's Investor Relations website http://investor.chegg.com.

Prepared Remarks - Dan Rosensweig, CEO Chegg, Inc.

Thank you, Tracey and welcome everyone to Chegg’s third quarter earnings call. First and foremost, we hope you and your families continue to be healthy and well, as we all navigate these unprecedented times. It has become apparent to us, that this terrible pandemic has only further highlighted the need for higher education to transition to a model that is more on-demand, student-centric, affordable, and does a much better job of leveraging technology to the advantage of the learner. As evident in our Q3 results, students more than ever before are relying on Chegg as they navigate their semesters, whether they are back on campus or not. And while our business continues to have an extraordinary year, more importantly, we are helping millions of students get through these uncertain times. In Q3, we saw subscriber growth of 69% year-over-year, reaching 3.7 million students in the quarter. This yielded total net revenue growth of 64%, year-over-year. The inevitable trend towards online learning, the clear need for high-quality online support, and the momentum we are experiencing globally, gives us the confidence to raise our guidance again for 2020 and provide our initial outlook for 2021. Andy will walk you through all of these numbers shortly, but I would like to take a moment to share with you why we believe our results will continue to perform at such a high level.

Millions of students around the world are now asking for a better return for their education and demanding a shift to the model we always knew it would become: increasingly online, on-demand, adaptive, affordable, personalized, and tailored to the modern learner. Chegg has been focused on these things for years so, we believe we are in the best position to not only expand academic support to students but also expand support to learners throughout their professional journey. We have tailored our efforts to reach students on different paths, including more at online schools and community colleges, and we are also seeing increasing demand for online learning support from students around the world.

Even before the global pandemic, there was a real question around the ROI of a college education and students are demanding the ability to learn faster, have their education directly connect to their career path, and accelerate their path from learning to earning. We know that the modern student also looks very different than they once did. They are older, many have families, they are juggling work and school at the same time, so it comes as no surprise that they need more flexibility when it comes to their learning. More than ever before, like everything else in their lives - entertainment, dining, banking - they expect education to come to them, at the time that is most convenient for them, in the format that they want, at a price they can afford, and that provides a real ROI. Chegg’s online learning support platform is designed to serve the students in just this way.

As a leader in education, we believe Chegg has more direct to student relationships than any other institution, so we are often asked if what we are seeing and experiencing across the industry will continue. Our recent research shows that two thirds of U.S. undergraduates who were asked about their experiences during the recent lockdowns said they would welcome more online education after the pandemic ends. Recent studies also show that the majority of students feel their institution’s main priority should be new ways of finding them a job or an internship. We are seeing a change at the institutional level also, as approximately half of professors now feel online education is an effective teaching method, and feel better prepared to teach online, up from approximately 38% in May. We believe that as students get older, and learn in different environments, their need for high-quality, online academic support will continue to grow.

What this means for Chegg is there’s an overwhelming need for the services we provide, and we see that in the increased demand and engagement across all our platforms, all over the world. And, as students rely on Chegg for more academic support, we continue to expand what we offer, more recently with the acquisition of Mathway. These expanded offerings will also increase the value proposition for Chegg Study Pack, which is why we are seeing higher than expected take rates for that offering, including internationally. Across our businesses, we are seeing extraordinary growth right now. In the U.S., we are seeing growth from many sectors – including students who are taking more courses online, increased penetration into online colleges, and the impact of our technology efforts to reduce account sharing, which was first rolled out in August and more recently, we began to launch multi-factor authentication across the platform as well.

Internationally, the sudden move off campus created an immediate need for online support and introduced students to Chegg in record numbers, accelerating our growth around the world. When you look at the demographics outside of the United States, over 50% of the population is under the age of 30 and they are looking to improve their lives through education. It is clear they need scalable, on-demand support for their courses, which is why they are turning to Chegg. We now provide services to students in over 190 countries and, in Q3 alone, we saw 25% of new questions asked and answered from students outside the United States. This indicates how powerful our model is and that it is a very cost-effective way for us to acquire local content and local audiences, at scale. Collectively, we saw 252 million content views in the quarter, an increase of 82% year-over-year. It is increasingly evident that, in the mind of the students around the world, the need for Chegg is very real.

The other inevitable trend that we have identified is that students everywhere are seeking alternative, less expensive, pathways to pursue their careers. That is why we invested in Thinkful and in skills-based learning. We think our strategy of increasing the curriculum to match to the most in-demand jobs, lowering our prices, offering Income Sharing Agreements, and building in live chat support is a better model than anyone else has to offer.

And while we continue to navigate this complicated time in our history, while so many things have changed, some things remain the same. There will always be a need for students to learn new skills in order to improve their opportunities. There will always be institutional pathways, but they will now be both offline and online. There has always been a need to connect academic to professional pathways and we believe this moment in time will create a major acceleration of that trend. That is why we built Chegg, from day one, to be an advocate for this transition in higher education and why we continue to invest in supporting anyone on their learning journey. This is why we are reinventing the model of learning to earning, with lower priced, higher quality, human support, at scale - all exclusively online. And building a company like this can only be done by people who are dedicated to the mission of putting students first. So, on that note, I want to take a moment to congratulate the incredible Chegg team for, once again, being honored this year as one of Fortune Magazine’s Great Places to Work for the third year in a row. It’s a real Chegg threepeat! I could not be prouder of this incredible group of employees who have remained so focused and executed so brilliantly during this unusual time in the world and I want to thank them for everything they do to make Chegg great.

And, with that, I will turn it over to Andy. Andy?

Prepared Remarks - Andy Brown, CFO Chegg, Inc.

Thanks Dan and good afternoon everyone.

First and foremost, I hope you and your families are staying safe during these difficult times. As you can see from the results, Chegg had another great quarter with our business metrics and financials once again ahead of our expectations. During the quarter we also executed a very well received convertible debt offering. The success we are experiencing both domestically and internationally give us the confidence to raise our guidance again for 2020 and, as we have for the past 4 years, provide an early initial outlook for next year, despite ongoing economic uncertainties.

Looking specifically at the third quarter, total revenue was $154 million, a 64% increase over Q3 2019, driven primarily by 69% subscriber growth to 3.7 million, as we continue to see significant growth opportunities in both domestic and increasingly in international markets.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was well ahead of what we expected at $32 million, as we continue to see strong leverage in the model, all while making incremental investments to build for the future.

We ended the quarter with approximately $1.8 billion of cash and investments. In the quarter, we completed a very issuer friendly convertible debt offering along with a concurrent exchange of approximately 50% of the outstanding principal on our 2023 notes that were deep in-the-money. We expect to use the cash on our balance sheet and future operating cash flows to fund our current business, including potential acquisitions and to call or repurchase outstanding notes at opportunistic times to minimize shareholder dilution from these instruments. We continue to believe the combination of our scale, balance sheet, operating model and cash flows are the strongest in the education industry which we believe provide a significant advantage to both our customers and our shareholders.

Moving on to guidance. Based on the strong results from Q3 and the continued momentum we are experiencing, we are increasing our guidance for 2020.

For Q4 we now expect:

Total revenue between $188 and $190 million, with Chegg Services between $162 and $164 million;

Gross margin between 72 and 73%;

And adjusted EBITDA between $82 and $84 million

As a result, we are increasing our full year 2020 guidance and now expect:

Total revenue between $626 and $628 million, with Chegg Services between $507 and $509 million;

Gross margin between 68 and 69%;

And adjusted EBITDA between $201 and $203 million.

Turning to 2021:

Our initial expectation for total revenue is approximately $775 million, with Chegg Services revenue growing to approximately $655 million. We expect gross margin to be approximately 70% and expect continued leverage in the model with adjusted EBITDA expanding to approximately $260 million, increasing adjusted EBITDA margin more than 150 basis points over 2020.

In closing, we had another strong quarter in Q3. We delivered above the high end of our expectations, giving us confidence to increase Q4 and full year guidance, and provide a strong initial outlook for 2021. It is becoming increasingly clear that our model is the envy of the education landscape, by serving students directly with high value, affordable services, while improving their outcomes, helping them move from learning to earning.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to the operator for your questions.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

CHEGG, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except for number of shares and par value) (unaudited) September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 527,541 $ 387,520 Short-term investments 723,327 381,074 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $198 and $56 at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 12,487 11,529 Prepaid expenses 15,082 10,538 Other current assets 21,059 16,606 Total current assets 1,299,496 807,267 Long-term investments 521,261 310,483 Textbook library, net 34,575 — Property and equipment, net 113,058 87,359 Goodwill 284,809 214,513 Intangible assets, net 55,386 34,667 Right of use assets 14,124 15,931 Other assets 18,948 18,778 Total assets $ 2,341,657 $ 1,488,998 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 5,838 $ 7,362 Deferred revenue 51,941 18,780 Current operating lease liabilities 5,652 5,283 Accrued liabilities 79,524 39,964 Total current liabilities 142,955 71,389 Long-term liabilities Convertible senior notes, net 1,536,984 900,303 Long-term operating lease liabilities 11,661 14,513 Other long-term liabilities 4,665 3,964 Total long-term liabilities 1,553,310 918,780 Total liabilities 1,696,265 990,169 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, 0.001 par value – 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, 0.001 par value 400,000,000 shares authorized; 128,654,401 and 121,583,501 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 129 122 Additional paid-in capital 1,092,574 916,095 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,333 (1,096 ) Accumulated deficit (448,644 ) (416,292 ) Total stockholders' equity 645,392 498,829 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,341,657 $ 1,488,998

CHEGG, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net revenues $ 154,018 $ 94,151 $ 438,617 $ 285,422 Cost of revenues(1) 62,370 22,164 148,284 66,017 Gross profit 91,648 71,987 290,333 219,405 Operating expenses: Research and development(1) 44,041 36,442 123,956 101,199 Sales and marketing(1) 24,625 16,822 60,621 47,334 General and administrative(1) 40,784 23,752 98,221 70,044 Restructuring charges — 28 — 97 Total operating expenses 109,450 77,044 282,798 218,674 (Loss) income from operations (17,802 ) (5,057 ) 7,535 731 Interest expense, net and other (expense) income, net: Interest expense, net (17,468 ) (13,548 ) (44,320 ) (31,294 ) Other (expense) income, net (804 ) 7,751 7,396 14,571 Total interest expense, net and other (expense) income, net (18,272 ) (5,797 ) (36,924 ) (16,723 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (36,074 ) (10,854 ) (29,389 ) (15,992 ) Provision for income taxes 1,066 623 2,875 1,832 Net loss $ (37,140 ) $ (11,477 ) $ (32,264 ) $ (17,824 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.29 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.15 ) Weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 126,194 120,085 124,162 118,547 (1) Includes share-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of revenues $ 262 $ 96 $ 644 $ 295 Research and development 8,433 5,741 23,044 15,876 Sales and marketing 2,431 1,843 7,053 5,405 General and administrative 10,403 9,185 28,668 25,779 Total share-based compensation expense $ 21,529 $ 16,865 $ 59,409 $ 47,355

CHEGG, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (32,264 ) $ (17,824 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Print textbook depreciation expense 10,699 — Other depreciation and amortization expense 33,088 21,369 Share-based compensation expense 59,409 47,355 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 42,910 30,114 Repayment of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount (14,912 ) — Loss on early extinguishment of debt 3,315 — Loss from write-off of property and equipment 1,057 832 Loss from impairment of strategic equity investment 10,000 — Gain on textbook library, net (2,028 ) — Deferred income taxes (17 ) 59 Operating lease expense, net of accretion 3,400 3,284 Other non-cash items (85 ) (370 ) Change in assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisition of business: Accounts receivable 106 (850 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (6,178 ) (20,741 ) Other assets (2,638 ) 1,989 Accounts payable (1,634 ) (3,983 ) Deferred revenue 32,239 10,039 Accrued liabilities 34,276 18,095 Other liabilities (2,088 ) (2,793 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 168,655 86,575 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (57,457 ) (31,520 ) Purchases of textbooks (49,641 ) — Proceeds from disposition of textbooks 7,012 — Purchases of investments (968,106 ) (822,869 ) Proceeds from sale of investments — 53,261 Maturities of investments 412,046 190,744 Purchase of strategic equity investment (2,000 ) — Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (92,796 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (750,942 ) (610,384 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from common stock issued under stock plans, net 9,236 27,723 Payment of taxes related to the net share settlement of equity awards (65,224 ) (91,076 ) Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs 984,096 780,180 Purchase of convertible senior notes capped call (103,400 ) (97,200 ) Repayment of convertible senior notes (159,677 ) — Proceeds from exercise of convertible senior notes capped call 57,414 — Repurchase of common stock — (20,000 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 722,445 599,627 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 140,158 75,818 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 389,432 375,945 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 529,590 $ 451,763 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Supplemental cash flow data: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 1,546 $ 901 Income taxes $ 2,450 $ 1,492 Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of lease liabilities: Operating cash flows from operating leases $ 5,174 $ 3,847 Right of use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations: Operating leases $ 1,713 $ 2,638 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Accrued purchases of long-lived assets $ 6,102 $ 4,452 Accrued escrow related to acquisition $ 7,451 $ — Issuance of common stock related to prior acquisition $ — $ 3,003 Issuance of common stock related to repayment of convertible senior notes $ 327,141 $ — September 30, 2020 2019 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Cash and cash equivalents $ 527,541 $ 450,457 Restricted cash included in other current assets 313 125 Restricted cash included in other assets 1,736 1,181 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 529,590 $ 451,763

CHEGG, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss $ (37,140 ) $ (11,477 ) $ (32,264 ) $ (17,824 ) Interest expense, net 17,468 13,548 44,320 31,294 Provision for income taxes 1,066 623 2,875 1,832 Print textbook depreciation expense 3,637 — 10,699 — Other depreciation and amortization expense 13,254 7,435 33,088 21,369 EBITDA (1,715 ) 10,129 58,718 36,671 Print textbook depreciation expense (3,637 ) — (10,699 ) — Share-based compensation expense 21,529 16,865 59,409 47,355 Other (expense) income, net 804 (7,751 ) (7,396 ) (14,571 ) Restructuring charges — 28 — 97 Acquisition-related compensation costs 4,945 2,309 9,161 6,988 Loss from impairment of strategic equity investment 10,000 — 10,000 — Donation from Chegg Foundation — 1,478 — 1,478 Adjusted EBITDA $ 31,926 $ 23,058 $ 119,193 $ 78,018

CHEGG, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating expenses $ 109,450 $ 77,044 $ 282,798 $ 218,674 Share-based compensation expense (21,267 ) (16,769 ) (58,765 ) (47,060 ) Amortization of intangible assets (4,408 ) (1,490 ) (9,875 ) (4,993 ) Restructuring charges — (28 ) — (97 ) Acquisition-related compensation costs (4,945 ) (2,309 ) (9,161 ) (6,988 ) Loss from impairment of strategic equity investment (10,000 ) — (10,000 ) — Donation from Chegg Foundation — (1,478 ) — (1,478 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 68,830 $ 54,970 $ 194,997 $ 158,058 (Loss) income from operations $ (17,802 ) $ (5,057 ) $ 7,535 $ 731 Share-based compensation expense 21,529 16,865 59,409 47,355 Amortization of intangible assets 4,408 1,490 9,875 4,993 Restructuring charges — 28 — 97 Acquisition-related compensation costs 4,945 2,309 9,161 6,988 Loss from impairment of strategic equity investment 10,000 — 10,000 — Donation from Chegg Foundation — 1,478 — 1,478 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 23,080 $ 17,113 $ 95,980 $ 61,642 Net loss $ (37,140 ) $ (11,477 ) $ (32,264 ) $ (17,824 ) Share-based compensation expense 21,529 16,865 59,409 47,355 Amortization of intangible assets 4,408 1,490 9,875 4,993 Restructuring charges — 28 — 97 Acquisition-related compensation costs 4,945 2,309 9,161 6,988 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 17,018 13,089 42,910 30,114 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 3,315 — 3,315 — Loss from impairment of strategic equity investment 10,000 — 10,000 — Donation from Chegg Foundation — 1,478 — 1,478 Non-GAAP net income $ 24,075 $ 23,782 $ 102,406 $ 73,201 Weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share 126,194 120,085 124,162 118,547 Effect of shares for stock plan activity 4,268 5,960 4,406 7,670 Effect of shares related to convertible senior notes 8,721 4,098 4,422 3,709 Non-GAAP weighted average shares used to compute non-GAAP net income per share 139,183 130,143 132,990 129,926 Net loss per share $ (0.29 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.15 ) Adjustments 0.46 0.28 1.03 0.71 Non-GAAP net income per share $ 0.17 $ 0.18 $ 0.77 $ 0.56

CHEGG, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 168,655 $ 86,575 Purchases of property and equipment (57,457 ) (31,520 ) Purchases of textbooks (49,641 ) — Proceeds from disposition of textbooks 7,012 — Free cash flow $ 68,569 $ 55,055

CHEGG, INC. RECONCILIATION OF FORWARD-LOOKING NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ending Year Ending Year Ending December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2021 Net income (loss) $ 18,600 $ (13,900 ) $ 73,000 Interest expense, net* 22,300 66,600 8,300 Provision for income taxes 1,100 4,000 5,200 Print textbook depreciation expense 4,600 15,300 15,000 Other depreciation and amortization expense 13,800 46,900 58,200 EBITDA 60,400 118,900 159,700 Print textbook depreciation expense (4,600 ) (15,300 ) (15,000 ) Share-based compensation expense 24,600 84,000 108,000 Other income, net (2,300 ) (9,700 ) (4,700 ) Acquisition-related compensation costs 4,900 14,100 12,000 Loss from impairment of strategic equity investment — 10,000 — Adjusted EBITDA** $ 83,000 $ 202,000 $ 260,000

* Interest expense, net guidance for the year ending December 31, 2021 represents the impact of the early adoption of Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2020-06, Accounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity's Own Equity on January 1, 2021. ASU 2020-06 removes the cash conversion feature separation model for convertible instruments which we believe will result in lower non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of debt discount for the year ending December 31, 2021. We will continue to evaluate the impacts of this guidance as we near our adoption date.

** Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the three months ending September 30, 2020 and year ending December 31, 2020 represents the midpoint of the ranges of $82 million to $84 million and $201 million to $203 million, respectively.

