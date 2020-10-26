 

Paya to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 9, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.10.2020, 21:05  |  30   |   |   

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA) (“Paya” or the “Company”), a leading integrated payments and commerce solution provider, today announced that the Company will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2020 financial results on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 8:00 am ET. Hosting the call will be Jeff Hack, CEO, and Glenn Renzulli, CFO. A press release with third quarter 2020 financial results will be issued before the market opens that same day.

The conference call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.paya.com/ under the “News & Events” section. The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (833) 665-0668, or for international callers (914) 987-7320; the conference ID is 4674947. A replay will be available three hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 for international callers; the conference ID is 4674947. The replay will be available until Monday, November 16, 2020.

About Paya

Paya is a leading provider of integrated payment and frictionless commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiencies. The company processes over $30 Billion of annual payment volume across credit/debit card, ACH, and check, making it a top 20 provider of payment processing in the US and #6 overall in e-Commerce. Paya serves more than 100,000 customers through over 2,000 key distribution partners focused on targeted, high growth verticals such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The business has built its foundation on offering robust integrations into front-end CRM and back-end accounting systems to enhance customer experience and workflow. Paya is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with offices in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH, Mt. Vernon, OH and Dallas, TX.

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
C3.ai, Microsoft, and Adobe Combine Forces to Re-invent CRM with AI
Europcar Mobility Group: Third Quarter 2020 Results; Positive Quarterly Adjusted Corporate EBITDA, Thanks to Cost Adaptation ...
Accenture Acquires Cloud-Native Provider Enimbos, Bolstering Cloud-First Capabilities in Spain and ...
BMW and Alibaba Sign a MoU for Strategic Partnership Promoting Digital Transformation Across ...
Sesen Bio Announces Successful Pre-Submission Meeting with the European Medicines Agency for ...
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Launch of Senior Notes Offering
Sopra Steria: Cyberattack Information Update
Electric Vehicle Charging: ChargeUp Europe, Voice of the Industry in Europe, Welcomes TOTAL as its 9th Member
ExxonMobil to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...