FCPT Announces Acquisition of Dual-Tenant Panera Bread / AT&T Property for $2.6 million

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a dual-tenant property for $2.6 million. The property is occupied by a corporate-operated Panera Bread and a corporate-operated AT&T (NYSE: T). Each tenant is subject to a separate net lease with approximately nine years of weighted average term remaining. The property is located in Indiana. The transaction was priced at a 6.8% going-in cash cap rate, after property management expenses and exclusive of transaction costs.

