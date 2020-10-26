Stifel Financial Reschedules Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Announcement

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced that the company is rescheduling its third quarter 2020 financial results announcement to after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, in order to coincide with the company’s annual Blueprint Conference. The company will host a conference call to review the results at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time on October 28, 2020 as previously scheduled. The conference call may include forward-looking statements.



All interested parties are invited to listen to Stifel Chairman and CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski by dialing (877) 876-9938 and referencing conference ID 6093315. A live audio webcast of the call, as well as a presentation highlighting the company’s results, will be available through Stifel’s website, www.stifel.com. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the broadcast will be available through the above-referenced website beginning approximately one hour following the completion of the call.