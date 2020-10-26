Adicet Appoints Don Healey, Ph.D., as Chief Technology Officer

MENLO PARK, Calif. and BOSTON, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a biotechnology company discovering and developing first-in-class allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases, today announced the appointment of Don Healey, Ph.D., as Chief Technology Officer. Dr. Healey will lead the development of Adicet’s genetically-modified T cell therapies for clinical development and commercialization, including manufacturing, viral vector operations and analytics.



“We are excited to welcome Don as a new member of Adicet’s Executive Leadership Team,” said Chen Schor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adicet. “Don’s expertise in guiding the production and release of cell therapy products, as well as his deep knowledge of the scientific, technical, and strategic approaches to genetically modifying, characterizing and scaling the production of such cell products is a valuable addition to the growth of Adicet as we continue to advance our pipeline of 'off-the-shelf' gamma delta T cell product candidates.”