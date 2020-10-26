 

Conduent to Report Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.10.2020, 21:05  |  39   |   |   

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT) plans to report its third-quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2020, after market close. Management will present the results during a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The call will be available by live audio webcast along with the news release and online presentation slides at https://investor.conduent.com/.

The conference call will also be available by calling 1-877-883-0383 (international dial-in 1-412-902-6506). The entry number for this call is 7428394.

A recording of the conference call will be available by calling 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 one hour after the conference call concludes. The replay ID is 10147983.

For international calls, please select a dial-in number from:
https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html.

The telephone recording will be available until November 12, 2020.

We look forward to your participation.

About Conduent  
Conduent delivers mission-critical ​services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through people, process and technology, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and enable revenue growth. It’s why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward. 

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including two-thirds of all insured patients in the U.S., 11 million employees who use its HR Services, and nearly nine million people who travel through toll systems daily. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients including $17 billion in savings from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, and up to 40% improvement in processing costs, while driving higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at www.conduent.com

Media Contact:
Sean Collins, Conduent, +1-310-497-9205, sean.collins2@conduent.com

Investor Relations Contacts:
Alan Katz, Conduent, +1-973-526-7173, alan.katz@conduent.com
Rebecca Koar, Conduent, +1-862-308-7105, rebecca.koar@conduent.com

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries.


