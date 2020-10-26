IntriCon to Announce 2020 Third-Quarter Results on Monday, November 9, 2020

ARDEN HILLS, Minn., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN), a designer, developer and manufacturer of miniature interventional, implantable and body-worn medical devices, today announced that it will release its 2020 third-quarter results on Monday, November 9, 2020, at market close.



Following the release, IntriCon’s management team will host a conference call on the same day, beginning at 4:00 p.m. CT/5:00 p.m. ET. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 866-795-7248 for domestic callers or 470-495-9160 for international callers, using conference ID: 6348919. A live and archived webcast will be available on the “Investors” sections of the company’s website at: www.IntriCon.com.