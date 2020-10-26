Surface Oncology to Report SRF388 Preclinical Data at the Upcoming International Cytokine and Interferon Society’s Cytokines 2020 Virtual Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surface Oncology (Nasdaq: SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, today announced that preclinical data on SRF388, a first in class IL-27 blocking antibody in clinical trials for patients with cancer, will be presented at the International Cytokine and Interferon Society’s Cytokines (ICIS) 2020 Conference, to be held virtually on November 1–5, 2020.

Crystal structure of IL-27 in complex with SRF388 demonstrates inhibition of downstream signaling events and provides basis to measure therapeutic inhibition of IL-27

“These data further support the growing body of preclinical evidence demonstrating that SRF388 binds to and blocks IL-27 to inhibit downstream signaling events that are important in regulating immune responses in certain tumor microenvironments,” said Vito Palombella Ph.D., chief scientific officer. “We look forward to providing an update on our ongoing, open label, Phase 1 clinical trial of SRF388 in advanced solid tumors later this year.”

Details of Surface’s ICIS presentation:

Session Title: Lightning Talk Session 1: Adaptive Immunity

Presentation Title: Crystal Structure of IL-27 in Complex with SRF388, a First-in-Class IL-27 Blocking Antibody Under Evaluation in a Phase 1 Clinical Trial in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors (abstract number: LT027)

Lead Author: Jamie Strand, Ph.D.

Session Date and Time: Sunday, November 1, 2020, 2:30–4:30 p.m. PT

About SRF388:

SRF388 is a fully human anti-IL-27 antibody designed to inhibit the activity of this immunosuppressive cytokine. Surface Oncology has identified particular tumor types, including hepatocellular and renal cell carcinoma, where IL-27 appears to play an important role in the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and may contribute to resistance to treatment with checkpoint inhibitors. Furthermore, Surface Oncology has identified a potential biomarker associated with IL-27 that may be useful in helping identify patients most likely to respond to SRF388.

About Surface Oncology:

Surface Oncology is an immuno-oncology company developing next-generation antibody therapies focused on the tumor microenvironment. Its pipeline includes two wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), a clinical-stage collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930), and two preclinical programs, each focused primarily on activating natural killer cells (via targeting CD112R, also known as PVRIG (SRF813)) or depleting regulatory T cells (via targeting CCR8 (SRF114)). Surface’s novel cancer immunotherapies are designed to achieve a clinically meaningful and sustained anti-tumor response and may be used alone or in combination with other therapies. For more information, please visit www.surfaceoncology.com.