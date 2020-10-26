 

Stereotaxis to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 9, 2020

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), the global leader in innovative robotic technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, today announced that it will release financial results for its 2020 third quarter on Monday, November 9, 2020 before the open of the U.S. financial markets. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time that day to discuss the Company’s results and corporate developments.

What: Stereotaxis third quarter financial results conference call
   
When: Monday, November 9, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. PT)
   
Dial In Number: To access the live call, dial 800-437-2398 (US and Canada) or 856-344-9206 (International) and give the participant pass code 9232669.
   
Webcast:  To access the live and replay webcast, please visit the investor relations section of Stereotaxis’ website at http://ir.stereotaxis.com/
   
Call Replay: A phone replay of the call will be available for one week beginning approximately two hours following the end of the call through November 30, 2020. To request access for a replay of the conference call, please click here.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis is the global leader in innovative robotic technologies designed to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and perform endovascular procedures. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, improved lab efficiency and productivity, and enhanced integration of procedural information. The core components of Stereotaxis’ systems have received regulatory clearance in the United States, European Union, Japan, Canada, China, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com.

Company Contacts:
David L. Fischel
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Kimberly Peery
Chief Financial Officer

314-678-6100
investors@stereotaxis.com


