John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. First Quarter Diluted EPS was $1.11 per Share

Net sales decreased to $210.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 from net sales of $217.8 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The decrease in net sales resulted from a 3.5% decline in sales volume, which is defined as pounds sold to customers. Sales volume increased in the consumer distribution channel by 3.8% primarily from a 6.9% increase in private brand sales volume for trail and snack mixes, mixed nuts, cashews and peanuts at existing customers. The increase in sales volume for these products was partially offset by a decline in peanut butter sales volume due to a temporary peanut supply shortage during the current quarter. Increased sales of Fisher snack nuts also contributed to the sales volume increase in the consumer distribution channel. Sales volume declined 27.7% in the commercial ingredients distribution channel due to a 40.9% decline in sales volume for almond, peanut, walnut, sunflower and pecan products in our food service business. The decline in food service sales volume was due to a decline in air travel and nationwide restrictions on occupancy rates in and closures of restaurants, both of which were attributable to COVID-19. Sales volume in the contract packaging distribution channel decreased 12.2% due to the unfavorable impact of lower convenience store foot traffic on one customer’s business as a result of COVID-19 and the loss of peanut butter business with another customer due to the temporary peanut supply shortage discussed earlier.

Sales volume for our branded products in the consumer distribution channel changed as follows:

Fisher recipe nuts (14.1)% Orchard Valley Harvest (16.1)% Fisher snack nuts 12.6% Southern Style Nuts (8.4)%

The sales volume decline for Fisher recipe nuts resulted from lost distribution at some customers, which was offset in part by increased sales with Internet retailers and increased sales with other existing customers in the grocery sector. The sales volume decline for our Orchard Valley Harvest brand came primarily from some lost distribution at one customer and reduced foot traffic at a major customer in the non-food sector as a result of COVID-19. The Fisher snack nuts sales volume increase was due to increased promotional activity and distribution gains at new and existing customers for our Oven Roasted Never Fried product line. The decrease in sales volume for Southern Style Nuts was due to lower promotional activity at several customers, which was offset in part by distribution gains with new grocery customers and increased sales with Internet retailers.

Gross profit decreased to $39.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $42.2 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Gross profit margin, as a percentage of net sales, decreased to 18.7% from 19.4% for the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The decreases in gross profit dollars and gross profit margin were primarily due to the decrease in sales volume.

Total operating expenses, as a percentage of net sales, declined to 9.7% for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 from 10.6% for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, and total operating expenses declined $2.7 million in the quarterly comparison. The decline in total operating expenses resulted mainly from reductions in advertising, compensation and consulting expenses.

Interest expense declined $0.1 million in the quarterly comparison due to a reduction in our weighted average interest rate.

The value of total inventories on hand at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2021 declined $6.1 million, or 3.9%, when compared to the value of total inventories on hand at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The decline in total inventory value was primarily attributable to lower quantities of farmer stock peanuts and shelled pecans and walnuts on hand. Lower acquisition costs for almonds and cashews also contributed to the decline in total inventory value. The weighted average cost per pound of raw nut and dried fruit input stocks on hand at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2021 increased 7.8% compared to the weighted average cost per pound at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The increase in the weighted average cost per pound of raw nut and dried fruit input stocks was mainly attributable to a shift in product mix from lower priced farmer stock peanuts to higher priced inshell pecans.

“The first quarter fiscal 2021 net income and diluted earnings per share nearly equaled the record results we reported in last year’s first quarter despite COVID-19 related challenges in our food service business. We also continued our goal of returning profits to our stockholders by increasing our regular annual dividend by 8.3% to $0.65 per share and supplemented that with a special dividend of $1.85 per share, both of which were paid in the first quarter of fiscal 2021,” stated Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo, Chief Executive Officer. “Sales volume continues to grow in our consumer distribution channel primarily from distribution gains for private brand products and Fisher snack nuts. Sales volume in our consumer distribution channel accounted for approximately 75.8% of total sales volume in the current first quarter,” Mr. Sanfilippo noted. “In respect to pound volume growth at retail, our brands had mixed results according to IRi Total U.S.- Multi Outlet market data. Fisher recipe nut pound volume decreased 16%, while pound volume for the recipe nut category increased 13%. The decline in Fisher recipe nut pound volume at retail was attributable to the lost distribution we noted above. Orchard Valley Harvest pound volume declined 27% mainly from distribution losses, while pound volume for the produce category was unchanged. Fisher snack nut pound volume increased 18%, while pound volume for the snack nut category increased 9%. The increase in pound volume for Fisher snack nuts was mainly attributable to distribution gains for our Oven Roasted Never Fried product line. Southern Style Nuts pound volume decreased 2% due to a distribution loss at a major retailer offset by growth in the club channel, while pound volume for the trail and snack mix category decreased 3%.” Mr. Sanfilippo stated. “As we noted above, our food service business has been impacted negatively as a result of COVID-19, particularly with respect to the air travel and restaurant industries. However, we have observed some improvement in this business as the sales volume decline in this channel has slowed since the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Along with our major food service customers, we believe that when consumers are ready and allowed to reengage with restaurants, consumer demand for food prepared away from home should increase,” concluded Mr. Sanfilippo.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. is a processor, packager, marketer and distributor of nut and dried fruit based products that are sold under a variety of private brands and under the Company’s Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, Southern Style Nuts and Sunshine Country brand names

JOHN B. SANFILIPPO & SON, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except earnings per share) For the Quarter Ended September 24,

2020 September 26,

2019 Net sales $ 210,273 $ 217,846 Cost of sales 170,941 175,598 Gross profit 39,332 42,248 Operating expenses: Selling expenses 12,084 14,112 Administrative expenses 8,375 9,074 Total operating expenses 20,459 23,186 Income from operations 18,873 19,062 Other expense: Interest expense 450 521 Rental and miscellaneous expense, net 432 404 Other expense 630 566 Total other expense, net 1,512 1,491 Income before income taxes 17,361 17,571 Income tax expense 4,549 4,645 Net income $ 12,812 $ 12,926 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.12 $ 1.13 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.11 $ 1.12 Cash dividends declared per share $ 2.50 $ 3.00 Weighted average shares outstanding -- Basic 11,477,287 11,444,560 -- Diluted 11,550,587 11,538,976

JOHN B. SANFILIPPO & SON, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) September 24,

2020 June 25,

2020 September 26,

2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 743 $ 1,535 $ 887 Accounts receivable, net 69,881 56,953 60,474 Inventories 150,371 172,068 156,453 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,353 8,315 5,291 227,348 238,871 223,105 PROPERTIES, NET: 126,328 123,797 126,037 OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS: Intangibles, net 21,197 21,775 23,604 Deferred income taxes 6,987 6,788 5,972 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,201 4,351 5,170 Other 10,697 11,875 9,334 43,082 44,789 44,080 $ 396,758 $ 407,457 $ 393,222 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Revolving credit facility borrowings $ 44,168 $ 27,008 $ 16,042 Current maturities of long-term debt 4,372 5,285 7,385 Accounts payable 41,441 36,323 52,365 Bank overdraft 85 2,041 1,302 Accrued expenses 27,569 41,511 27,313 117,635 112,168 104,407 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term debt 13,780 14,730 18,152 Long-term operating lease liabilities 2,807 2,990 3,774 Retirement plan 31,860 31,573 24,974 Other 7,377 7,758 7,865 55,824 57,051 54,765 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Class A Common Stock 26 26 26 Common Stock 89 89 89 Capital in excess of par value 124,521 123,899 122,890 Retained earnings 108,185 124,058 117,293 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,318 ) (8,630 ) (5,044 ) Treasury stock (1,204 ) (1,204 ) (1,204 ) 223,299 238,238 234,050 $ 396,758 $ 407,457 $ 393,222

