 

PotlatchDeltic Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.10.2020, 21:10  |  38   |   |   

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq:PCH) today reported net income of $81.0 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, on revenues of $313.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Net income was $20.6 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, on revenues of $226.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Generated record quarterly Total Adjusted EBITDDA of $135.4 million and Total Adjusted EBITDDA margin of 43%
  • Historic lumber prices drove Wood Products record quarterly Adjusted EBITDDA performance
  • Timberlands set quarterly records for harvest volume and Adjusted EBITDDA
  • Expanded strong liquidity position to $528 million as of Q3 2020

“Our Timberlands and Wood Products businesses achieved record financial performance as outstanding operational execution by our employees capitalized on the historic run in lumber prices against the backdrop of a challenging COVID environment,” said Mike Covey, chairman and chief executive officer. “Looking to the fourth quarter of 2020, our financial results will continue to benefit from high lumber prices through an extended lumber order file and lagged index pricing on our Idaho sawlogs. Additionally, we expect that our Real Estate business will finish the year very strong by closing a large Minnesota transaction. PotlatchDeltic is well positioned to take advantage of favorable industry fundamentals and our strong liquidity provides a high degree of flexibility as we seek to maximize shareholder value,” stated Mr. Covey.

Financial Highlights

($ in millions, except per share data)

 

Q3 2020

 

 

Q2 2020

 

 

Q3 2019

 

Revenues

 

$

313.0

 

 

$

181.6

 

 

$

226.3

 

Net income

 

$

81.0

 

 

$

2.6

 

 

$

20.6

 

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted (in thousands)

 

 

67,528

 

 

 

67,359

 

 

 

67,545

 

Net income per diluted share

 

$

1.20

 

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

0.30

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income

 

$

81.0

 

 

$

2.6

 

 

$

20.6

 

Adjusted net income per diluted share

 

$

1.20

 

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

0.30

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Adjusted EBITDDA

 

$

135.4

 

 

$

35.3

 

 

$

55.0

 

Dividends per share

 

$

0.40

 

 

$

0.40

 

 

$

0.40

 

Net cash from operations

 

$

102.9

 

 

$

39.8

 

 

$

37.9

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

148.9

 

 

$

81.0

 

 

$

94.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Business Performance: Q3 2020 vs. Q2 2020

Timberlands

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Timberlands Adjusted EBITDDA increased $34.1 million from Q2 levels
  • Northern and Southern harvest volumes increased seasonally
  • Northern sawlog prices increased 30% due primarily to higher prices on lumber-indexed volume

($ in millions)

 

Q3 2020

 

 

Q2 2020

 

 

$ Change

 

Timberlands Revenues

 

$

117.0

 

 

$

67.3

 

 

$

49.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Timberlands Adjusted EBITDDA

 

$

59.7

 

 

$

25.6

 

 

$

34.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wood Products

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Wood Products Adjusted EBITDDA increased $70.8 million from Q2 2020 levels
  • Average lumber price was $637 per MBF Q3 2020, 55% higher than Q2 2020
  • Lumber shipments increased 17% in Q3 2020 driven by higher production hours
  • Wood Products positively impacted by plywood mill returning to normal operating level after Q2 2020 curtailment

($ in millions)

 

Q3 2020

 

 

Q2 2020

 

 

$ Change

 

Wood Products Revenues

 

$

218.3

 

 

$

126.2

 

 

$

92.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wood Products Adjusted EBITDDA

 

$

81.7

 

 

$

10.9

 

 

$

70.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Real Estate

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Real Estate Adjusted EBITDDA increased $4.1 million from Q2 2020 levels
  • Sold 11,048 acres of rural land for $1,202/acre
  • Sold 26 residential lots at an average $83,000/lot in Q3 2020

($ in millions)

 

Q3 2020

 

 

Q2 2020

 

 

$ Change

 

Real Estate Revenues

 

$

18.2

 

 

$

13.0

 

 

$

5.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Real Estate Adjusted EBITDDA

 

$

13.4

 

 

$

9.3

 

 

$

4.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which management believes are useful to investors, securities analysts and other interested parties. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as supplemental to, and not as superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management uses Adjusted EBITDDA to evaluate the performance of the company. This is a non-GAAP measure that represents EBITDDA before certain items that impact comparison of the performance of our business either period-over-period or with other businesses.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share are non-GAAP measures that represent GAAP net income and GAAP net earnings per diluted share before certain items that impact the ability of investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to compare the performance of our business, either period-over-period or with other businesses.

Reconciliations to GAAP are set forth in the accompanying schedules.

Conference Call Information

A live conference call and webcast will be held Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Investors may access the webcast at www.potlatchdeltic.com by clicking on the Investors link or by conference call at 1-833-968-2227 for U.S./Canada and 1-778-560-2697 for international callers. Participants will be asked to provide conference I.D. number 9171206. Supplemental materials that will be discussed during the call are available on the website.

A replay of the conference call will be available three hours following the call until November 3, 2020 by calling 1-800-585-8367 for U.S./Canada or 1-416-621-4642 for international callers. Callers must enter conference I.D. number 9171206 to access the replay.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as amended, including without limitation, our expectations regarding the company’s current and expected liquidity; the effects of COVID-19 on demand for our products and on our ability to continue operations; the success of the company’s business strategies; the company’s intent to refinance debt maturing in 2020 and beyond; the company’s capital allocation strategies, including share repurchases and dividend expectations; maintaining the company’s investment grade credit rating; favorable capital structure and strong balance sheet; interest rates and expenses; corporate expenses; pension expenses; taxes; fourth quarter 2020 outlook; the housing market and repair and remodel market; housing starts; lumber supply, demand and pricing; revenues, costs and expenses; lumber shipment volumes; expected sawlog demand and timber harvest volumes; sawlog mix and pricing; rural real estate and residential real estate development sales, including the closing of the sale of approximately 72,000 rural acres in the fourth quarter of 2020, and average price per acre and developed lot; planned capital expenditures and anticipated internal rate of return; business conditions; and similar matters. Words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “project,” “believe,” “seek,” “schedule,” “estimate,” “could,” “can,” “may,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. You should carefully read forward-looking statements, including statements that contain these words, because they discuss the future expectations or state other “forward-looking” information about PotlatchDeltic. A number of important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond PotlatchDeltic’s control, including impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business, suppliers, customers and employees; changes in the U.S. housing market; changes in timberland values; changes in timber harvest levels on the company's lands; changes in timber prices; changes in policy regarding governmental timber sales; availability of logging contractors and shipping capacity; changes in the United States and international economies and effects on our customers and suppliers; changes in interest rates; credit availability and homebuyers’ ability to qualify for mortgages; availability of labor and developable land; changes in the level of construction and remodeling activity; changes in foreign demand; changes in tariffs, quotas and trade agreements involving wood products; currency fluctuation; changes in demand for our products and real estate; changes in production and production capacity in the forest products industry; competitive pricing pressures for our products; unanticipated manufacturing disruptions; disruptions or inefficiencies in our supply chain and/or operations; changes in general and industry-specific environmental laws and regulations; unforeseen environmental liabilities or expenditures; weather conditions; fires and other catastrophic events; restrictions on harvesting due to fire danger; changes in raw material, fuel and other costs; transportation disruptions; share price; the successful execution of the company’s strategic plans; the company’s ability to meet expectations; and the other factors described in PotlatchDeltic’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the company’s other filings with the SEC. PotlatchDeltic assumes no obligation to update the information in this communication, except as otherwise required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, all of which speak only as of the date hereof.

 

PotlatchDeltic Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Unaudited

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

June 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

2020

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Revenues

 

$

313,046

 

 

$

181,555

 

 

$

226,302

 

 

$

703,481

 

 

$

623,599

 

Costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of goods sold

 

 

182,039

 

 

 

149,836

 

 

 

182,634

 

 

 

503,921

 

 

 

512,522

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

21,046

 

 

 

16,811

 

 

 

12,472

 

 

 

52,064

 

 

 

43,994

 

Gain on sale of facility

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(9,176

)

 

 

 

203,085

 

 

 

166,647

 

 

 

195,106

 

 

 

555,985

 

 

 

547,340

 

Operating income

 

 

109,961

 

 

 

14,908

 

 

 

31,196

 

 

 

147,496

 

 

 

76,259

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

(8,557

)

 

 

(8,339

)

 

 

(8,475

)

 

 

(20,594

)

 

 

(21,821

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(5,512

)

Pension settlement charge

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(42,988

)

 

 

 

Non-operating pension and other postretirement employee benefit costs

 

 

(3,557

)

 

 

(3,478

)

 

 

(935

)

 

 

(10,670

)

 

 

(2,804

)

Income before income taxes

 

 

97,847

 

 

 

3,091

 

 

 

21,786

 

 

 

73,244

 

 

 

46,122

 

Income taxes

 

 

(16,840

)

 

 

(453

)

 

 

(1,221

)

 

 

(6,431

)

 

 

(1,860

)

Net income

 

$

81,007

 

 

$

2,638

 

 

$

20,565

 

 

$

66,813

 

 

$

44,262

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

1.21

 

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

0.30

 

 

$

0.99

 

 

$

0.65

 

Diluted

 

$

1.20

 

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

0.30

 

 

$

0.99

 

 

$

0.65

 

Dividends per share

 

$

0.40

 

 

$

0.40

 

 

$

0.40

 

 

$

1.20

 

 

$

1.20

 

Weighted-average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

67,149

 

 

 

67,176

 

 

 

67,446

 

 

 

67,263

 

 

 

67,781

 

Diluted

 

 

67,528

 

 

 

67,359

 

 

 

67,545

 

 

 

67,535

 

 

 

67,848

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PotlatchDeltic Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

Unaudited

 

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

September 30, 2020

 

 

December 31, 2019

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

148,919

 

 

$

83,310

 

Customer receivables, net

 

 

50,084

 

 

 

14,167

 

Inventories, net

 

 

58,572

 

 

 

65,781

 

Other current assets

 

 

21,090

 

 

 

20,183

 

Total current assets

 

 

278,665

 

 

 

183,441

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

289,305

 

 

 

286,383

 

Investment in real estate held for development and sale

 

 

74,216

 

 

 

74,233

 

Timber and timberlands, net

 

 

1,608,026

 

 

 

1,638,663

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

16,465

 

 

 

17,049

 

Other long-term assets

 

 

31,236

 

 

 

35,290

 

Total assets

 

$

2,297,913

 

 

$

2,235,059

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

$

108,425

 

 

$

60,577

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

 

45,995

 

 

 

45,974

 

Current portion of pension and other postretirement employee benefits

 

 

6,701

 

 

 

6,701

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

161,121

 

 

 

113,252

 

Long-term debt

 

 

711,254

 

 

 

710,495

 

Pension and other postretirement employee benefits

 

 

139,022

 

 

 

115,463

 

Deferred tax liabilities, net

 

 

12,202

 

 

 

20,165

 

Other long-term obligations

 

 

78,237

 

 

 

48,853

 

Total liabilities

 

 

1,101,836

 

 

 

1,008,228

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, authorized 4,000 shares, no shares issued

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $1 par value, authorized 100,000 shares, issued 66,872 and 67,221 shares

 

 

66,872

 

 

 

67,221

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

1,672,351

 

 

 

1,666,299

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(388,000

)

 

 

(359,330

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(155,146

)

 

 

(147,359

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

1,196,077

 

 

 

1,226,831

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

2,297,913

 

 

$

2,235,059

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PotlatchDeltic Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Unaudited

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

(in thousands)

 

September 30, 2020

 

 

June 30, 2020

 

 

September 30, 2019

 

 

September 30, 2020

 

 

September 30, 2019

 

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

81,007

 

 

$

2,638

 

 

$

20,565

 

 

$

66,813

 

 

$

44,262

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

 

 

20,594

 

 

 

18,171

 

 

 

19,178

 

 

 

57,809

 

 

 

52,589

 

Basis of real estate sold

 

 

5,249

 

 

 

2,693

 

 

 

5,228

 

 

 

14,440

 

 

 

14,211

 

Gain on sale of facility

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(9,176

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,512

 

Change in deferred taxes

 

 

(538

)

 

 

(1,466

)

 

 

295

 

 

 

(14,387

)

 

 

(16,943

)

Pension and other postretirement employee benefits

 

 

5,917

 

 

 

5,765

 

 

 

2,970

 

 

 

17,750

 

 

 

8,907

 

Pension settlement charge

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

42,988

 

 

 

 

Equity-based compensation expense

 

 

2,063

 

 

 

1,980

 

 

 

1,913

 

 

 

5,928

 

 

 

5,362

 

Other, net

 

 

(367

)

 

 

(414

)

 

 

(764

)

 

 

(544

)

 

 

(2,692

)

Change in working capital and operating-related activities, net

 

 

(3,691

)

 

 

13,840

 

 

 

(8,745

)

 

 

12,706

 

 

 

13,745

 

Real estate development expenditures

 

 

(1,713

)

 

 

(2,109

)

 

 

(1,257

)

 

 

(4,200

)

 

 

(5,738

)

Funding of pension and other postretirement employee benefits

 

 

(5,619

)

 

 

(1,293

)

 

 

(1,477

)

 

 

(8,458

)

 

 

(4,612

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

102,902

 

 

 

39,805

 

 

 

37,906

 

 

 

190,845

 

 

 

105,427

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment additions

 

 

(4,371

)

 

 

(5,256

)

 

 

(10,094

)

 

 

(14,666

)

 

 

(25,596

)

Timberlands reforestation and roads

 

 

(4,569

)

 

 

(3,466

)

 

 

(5,079

)

 

 

(12,345

)

 

 

(13,269

)

Acquisition of timber and timberlands

 

 

(8

)

 

 

(540

)

 

 

 

 

 

(4,738

)

 

 

(278

)

Proceeds on sale of facility

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,000

 

 

 

58,793

 

Proceeds on disposition of property, plant and equipment

 

 

335

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,017

 

 

 

335

 

 

 

2,017

 

Other, net

 

 

36

 

 

 

608

 

 

 

87

 

 

 

2,149

 

 

 

520

 

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

 

 

(8,577

)

 

 

(8,654

)

 

 

(13,069

)

 

 

(28,265

)

 

 

22,187

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Distributions to common stockholders

 

 

(26,749

)

 

 

(26,744

)

 

 

(26,888

)

 

 

(80,434

)

 

 

(80,834

)

Repurchase of common stock

 

 

 

 

 

(3,009

)

 

 

 

 

 

(15,364

)

 

 

(25,173

)

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

150,000

 

Repayment of long-term debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(150,000

)

Premiums and fees on debt retirement

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4,865

)

Other, net

 

 

(506

)

 

 

(284

)

 

 

(129

)

 

 

(1,032

)

 

 

(393

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(27,255

)

 

 

(30,037

)

 

 

(27,017

)

 

 

(96,830

)

 

 

(111,265

)

Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

67,070

 

 

 

1,114

 

 

 

(2,180

)

 

 

65,750

 

 

 

16,349

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning

 

 

82,934

 

 

 

81,820

 

 

 

97,970

 

 

 

84,254

 

 

 

79,441

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending

 

$

150,004

 

 

$

82,934

 

 

$

95,790

 

 

$

150,004

 

 

$

95,790

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PotlatchDeltic Corporation

Segment Information

Unaudited

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

June 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

 

 

September 30,

 

(in thousands)

 

2020

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

 

2019

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Timberlands

 

$

116,985

 

 

$

67,345

 

 

$

98,809

 

 

 

 

$

266,755

 

 

 

 

$

233,848

 

Wood Products

 

 

218,291

 

 

 

126,216

 

 

 

143,643

 

 

 

 

 

489,507

 

 

 

 

 

413,979

 

Real Estate

 

 

18,151

 

 

 

13,105

 

 

 

18,863

 

 

 

 

 

42,225

 

 

 

 

 

61,459

 

 

 

 

353,427

 

 

 

206,666

 

 

 

261,315

 

 

 

 

 

798,487

 

 

 

 

 

709,286

 

Intersegment Timberlands revenues

 

 

(40,381

)

 

 

(25,111

)

 

 

(35,013

)

 

 

 

 

(95,006

)

 

 

 

 

(85,687

)

Consolidated revenues

 

$

313,046

 

 

$

181,555

 

 

$

226,302

 

 

 

 

$

703,481

 

 

 

 

$

623,599

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDDA1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Timberlands

 

$

59,649

 

 

$

25,659

 

 

$

42,996

 

 

 

 

$

120,290

 

 

 

 

$

95,977

 

Wood Products

 

 

81,644

 

 

 

10,907

 

 

 

5,903

 

 

 

 

 

105,780

 

 

 

 

 

11,058

 

Real Estate

 

 

13,466

 

 

 

9,256

 

 

 

14,678

 

 

 

 

 

30,062

 

 

 

 

 

48,697

 

Corporate

 

 

(15,361

)

 

 

(10,534

)

 

 

(6,930

)

 

 

 

 

(34,567

)

 

 

 

 

(26,930

)

Eliminations and adjustments

 

 

(4,012

)

 

 

85

 

 

 

(1,635

)

 

 

 

 

(3,235

)

 

 

 

 

3,542

 

Total Adjusted EBITDDA

 

 

135,386

 

 

 

35,373

 

 

 

55,012

 

 

 

 

 

218,330

 

 

 

 

 

132,344

 

Basis of real estate sold

 

 

(5,249

)

 

 

(2,693

)

 

 

(5,228

)

 

 

 

 

(14,440

)

 

 

 

 

(14,211

)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

 

 

(20,187

)

 

 

(17,765

)

 

 

(18,786

)

 

 

 

 

(56,590

)

 

 

 

 

(51,310

)

Interest expense, net

 

 

(8,557

)

 

 

(8,339

)

 

 

(8,475

)

 

 

 

 

(20,594

)

 

 

 

 

(21,821

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(5,512

)

Pension settlement charge

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(42,988

)

 

 

 

 

 

Non-operating pension and other postretirement employee benefits

 

 

(3,557

)

 

 

(3,478

)

 

 

(935

)

 

 

 

 

(10,670

)

 

 

 

 

(2,804

)

Gain (loss) on disposal of fixed assets

 

 

11

 

 

 

(7

)

 

 

198

 

 

 

 

 

196

 

 

 

 

 

260

 

Gain on sale of facility

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,176

 

Income before income taxes

 

$

97,847

 

 

$

3,091

 

 

$

21,786

 

 

 

 

$

73,244

 

 

 

 

$

46,122

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Timberlands

 

$

13,821

 

 

$

11,566

 

 

$

12,627

 

 

 

 

$

37,978

 

 

 

 

$

33,361

 

Wood Products

 

 

5,983

 

 

 

5,798

 

 

 

5,763

 

 

 

 

 

17,411

 

 

 

 

 

16,666

 

Real Estate

 

 

149

 

 

 

156

 

 

 

152

 

 

 

 

 

465

 

 

 

 

 

508

 

Corporate

 

 

234

 

 

 

245

 

 

 

244

 

 

 

 

 

736

 

 

 

 

 

775

 

 

 

 

20,187

 

 

 

17,765

 

 

 

18,786

 

 

 

 

 

56,590

 

 

 

 

 

51,310

 

Bond discounts and deferred loan fees2

 

 

407

 

 

 

406

 

 

 

392

 

 

 

 

 

1,219

 

 

 

 

 

1,279

 

Total depreciation, depletion and amortization

 

$

20,594

 

 

$

18,171

 

 

$

19,178

 

 

 

 

$

57,809

 

 

 

 

$

52,589

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basis of real estate sold

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Real Estate

 

$

5,257

 

 

$

3,212

 

 

$

5,283

 

 

 

 

$

14,973

 

 

 

 

$

14,326

 

Eliminations and adjustments

 

 

(8

)

 

 

(519

)

 

 

(55

)

 

 

 

 

(533

)

 

 

 

 

(115

)

Total basis of real estate sold

 

$

5,249

 

 

$

2,693

 

 

$

5,228

 

 

 

 

$

14,440

 

 

 

 

$

14,211

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Management uses Adjusted EBITDDA to evaluate company and segment performance. See the reconciliation of Total Adjusted EBITDDA on page 8, Reconciliations.
  2. Bond discounts and deferred loan fees are included in interest expense, net in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

 

PotlatchDeltic Corporation

Reconciliations

Unaudited

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

June 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

 

 

September 30,

 

(in thousands, except per share amount)

 

2020

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

 

2019

 

Total Adjusted EBITDDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (GAAP)

 

$

81,007

 

 

$

2,638

 

 

$

20,565

 

 

 

 

$

66,813

 

 

 

 

$

44,262

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

8,557

 

 

 

8,339

 

 

 

8,475

 

 

 

 

 

20,594

 

 

 

 

 

21,821

 

Income taxes

 

 

16,840

 

 

 

453

 

 

 

1,221

 

 

 

 

 

6,431

 

 

 

 

 

1,860

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

 

 

20,187

 

 

 

17,765

 

 

 

18,786

 

 

 

 

 

56,590

 

 

 

 

 

51,310

 

Basis of real estate sold

 

 

5,249

 

 

 

2,693

 

 

 

5,228

 

 

 

 

 

14,440

 

 

 

 

 

14,211

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,512

 

Pension settlement charge

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

42,988

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs

 

 

3,557

 

 

 

3,478

 

 

 

935

 

 

 

 

 

10,670

 

 

 

 

 

2,804

 

Gain on sale of facility

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(9,176

)

(Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets

 

 

(11

)

 

 

7

 

 

 

(198

)

 

 

 

 

(196

)

 

 

 

 

(260

)

Total Adjusted EBITDDA

 

$

135,386

 

 

$

35,373

 

 

$

55,012

 

 

 

 

$

218,330

 

 

 

 

$

132,344

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (GAAP)

 

$

81,007

 

 

$

2,638

 

 

$

20,565

 

 

 

 

$

66,813

 

 

 

 

$

44,262

 

Special items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,512

 

Pension settlement charge, after tax

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

31,811

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of facility, after tax

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(6,790

)

Adjusted net income

 

$

81,007

 

 

$

2,638

 

 

$

20,565

 

 

 

 

$

98,624

 

 

 

 

$

42,984

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income per diluted share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per diluted share (GAAP)

 

$

1.20

 

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

0.30

 

 

 

 

$

0.99

 

 

 

 

$

0.65

 

Special items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.08

 

Pension settlement charge, after tax

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.47

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of facility, after tax

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.10

)

Adjusted net income per diluted share

 

$

1.20

 

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

0.30

 

 

 

 

$

1.46

 

 

 

 

$

0.63

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PotlatchDeltic Corporation Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
C3.ai, Microsoft, and Adobe Combine Forces to Re-invent CRM with AI
Europcar Mobility Group: Third Quarter 2020 Results; Positive Quarterly Adjusted Corporate EBITDA, Thanks to Cost Adaptation ...
Accenture Acquires Cloud-Native Provider Enimbos, Bolstering Cloud-First Capabilities in Spain and ...
BMW and Alibaba Sign a MoU for Strategic Partnership Promoting Digital Transformation Across ...
Sesen Bio Announces Successful Pre-Submission Meeting with the European Medicines Agency for ...
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Launch of Senior Notes Offering
Sopra Steria: Cyberattack Information Update
Electric Vehicle Charging: ChargeUp Europe, Voice of the Industry in Europe, Welcomes TOTAL as its 9th Member
ExxonMobil to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.10.20
PotlatchDeltic Corporation Lifts Campfire Burn Ban on Idaho Property
28.09.20
PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release Third Quarter 2020 Earnings on October 26, 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
4
Potlatch