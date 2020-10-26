PotlatchDeltic Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq:PCH) today reported net income of $81.0 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, on revenues of $313.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Net income was $20.6 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, on revenues of $226.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Generated record quarterly Total Adjusted EBITDDA of $135.4 million and Total Adjusted EBITDDA margin of 43%

Historic lumber prices drove Wood Products record quarterly Adjusted EBITDDA performance

Timberlands set quarterly records for harvest volume and Adjusted EBITDDA

Expanded strong liquidity position to $528 million as of Q3 2020

“Our Timberlands and Wood Products businesses achieved record financial performance as outstanding operational execution by our employees capitalized on the historic run in lumber prices against the backdrop of a challenging COVID environment,” said Mike Covey, chairman and chief executive officer. “Looking to the fourth quarter of 2020, our financial results will continue to benefit from high lumber prices through an extended lumber order file and lagged index pricing on our Idaho sawlogs. Additionally, we expect that our Real Estate business will finish the year very strong by closing a large Minnesota transaction. PotlatchDeltic is well positioned to take advantage of favorable industry fundamentals and our strong liquidity provides a high degree of flexibility as we seek to maximize shareholder value,” stated Mr. Covey.

Financial Highlights

($ in millions, except per share data) Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2019 Revenues $ 313.0 $ 181.6 $ 226.3 Net income $ 81.0 $ 2.6 $ 20.6 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted (in thousands) 67,528 67,359 67,545 Net income per diluted share $ 1.20 $ 0.04 $ 0.30 Adjusted net income $ 81.0 $ 2.6 $ 20.6 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 1.20 $ 0.04 $ 0.30 Total Adjusted EBITDDA $ 135.4 $ 35.3 $ 55.0 Dividends per share $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.40 Net cash from operations $ 102.9 $ 39.8 $ 37.9 Cash and cash equivalents $ 148.9 $ 81.0 $ 94.7

Business Performance: Q3 2020 vs. Q2 2020

Timberlands

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights

Timberlands Adjusted EBITDDA increased $34.1 million from Q2 levels

Northern and Southern harvest volumes increased seasonally

Northern sawlog prices increased 30% due primarily to higher prices on lumber-indexed volume

($ in millions) Q3 2020 Q2 2020 $ Change Timberlands Revenues $ 117.0 $ 67.3 $ 49.7 Timberlands Adjusted EBITDDA $ 59.7 $ 25.6 $ 34.1

Wood Products

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights

Wood Products Adjusted EBITDDA increased $70.8 million from Q2 2020 levels

Average lumber price was $637 per MBF Q3 2020, 55% higher than Q2 2020

Lumber shipments increased 17% in Q3 2020 driven by higher production hours

Wood Products positively impacted by plywood mill returning to normal operating level after Q2 2020 curtailment

($ in millions) Q3 2020 Q2 2020 $ Change Wood Products Revenues $ 218.3 $ 126.2 $ 92.1 Wood Products Adjusted EBITDDA $ 81.7 $ 10.9 $ 70.8

Real Estate

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights

Real Estate Adjusted EBITDDA increased $4.1 million from Q2 2020 levels

Sold 11,048 acres of rural land for $1,202/acre

Sold 26 residential lots at an average $83,000/lot in Q3 2020

($ in millions) Q3 2020 Q2 2020 $ Change Real Estate Revenues $ 18.2 $ 13.0 $ 5.2 Real Estate Adjusted EBITDDA $ 13.4 $ 9.3 $ 4.1

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which management believes are useful to investors, securities analysts and other interested parties. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as supplemental to, and not as superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management uses Adjusted EBITDDA to evaluate the performance of the company. This is a non-GAAP measure that represents EBITDDA before certain items that impact comparison of the performance of our business either period-over-period or with other businesses.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share are non-GAAP measures that represent GAAP net income and GAAP net earnings per diluted share before certain items that impact the ability of investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to compare the performance of our business, either period-over-period or with other businesses.

Reconciliations to GAAP are set forth in the accompanying schedules.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as amended, including without limitation, our expectations regarding the company’s current and expected liquidity; the effects of COVID-19 on demand for our products and on our ability to continue operations; the success of the company’s business strategies; the company’s intent to refinance debt maturing in 2020 and beyond; the company’s capital allocation strategies, including share repurchases and dividend expectations; maintaining the company’s investment grade credit rating; favorable capital structure and strong balance sheet; interest rates and expenses; corporate expenses; pension expenses; taxes; fourth quarter 2020 outlook; the housing market and repair and remodel market; housing starts; lumber supply, demand and pricing; revenues, costs and expenses; lumber shipment volumes; expected sawlog demand and timber harvest volumes; sawlog mix and pricing; rural real estate and residential real estate development sales, including the closing of the sale of approximately 72,000 rural acres in the fourth quarter of 2020, and average price per acre and developed lot; planned capital expenditures and anticipated internal rate of return; business conditions; and similar matters. Words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “project,” “believe,” “seek,” “schedule,” “estimate,” “could,” “can,” “may,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. You should carefully read forward-looking statements, including statements that contain these words, because they discuss the future expectations or state other “forward-looking” information about PotlatchDeltic. A number of important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond PotlatchDeltic’s control, including impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business, suppliers, customers and employees; changes in the U.S. housing market; changes in timberland values; changes in timber harvest levels on the company's lands; changes in timber prices; changes in policy regarding governmental timber sales; availability of logging contractors and shipping capacity; changes in the United States and international economies and effects on our customers and suppliers; changes in interest rates; credit availability and homebuyers’ ability to qualify for mortgages; availability of labor and developable land; changes in the level of construction and remodeling activity; changes in foreign demand; changes in tariffs, quotas and trade agreements involving wood products; currency fluctuation; changes in demand for our products and real estate; changes in production and production capacity in the forest products industry; competitive pricing pressures for our products; unanticipated manufacturing disruptions; disruptions or inefficiencies in our supply chain and/or operations; changes in general and industry-specific environmental laws and regulations; unforeseen environmental liabilities or expenditures; weather conditions; fires and other catastrophic events; restrictions on harvesting due to fire danger; changes in raw material, fuel and other costs; transportation disruptions; share price; the successful execution of the company’s strategic plans; the company’s ability to meet expectations; and the other factors described in PotlatchDeltic’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the company’s other filings with the SEC. PotlatchDeltic assumes no obligation to update the information in this communication, except as otherwise required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, all of which speak only as of the date hereof.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Unaudited Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 313,046 $ 181,555 $ 226,302 $ 703,481 $ 623,599 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 182,039 149,836 182,634 503,921 512,522 Selling, general and administrative expenses 21,046 16,811 12,472 52,064 43,994 Gain on sale of facility — — — — (9,176 ) 203,085 166,647 195,106 555,985 547,340 Operating income 109,961 14,908 31,196 147,496 76,259 Interest expense, net (8,557 ) (8,339 ) (8,475 ) (20,594 ) (21,821 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — — (5,512 ) Pension settlement charge — — — (42,988 ) — Non-operating pension and other postretirement employee benefit costs (3,557 ) (3,478 ) (935 ) (10,670 ) (2,804 ) Income before income taxes 97,847 3,091 21,786 73,244 46,122 Income taxes (16,840 ) (453 ) (1,221 ) (6,431 ) (1,860 ) Net income $ 81,007 $ 2,638 $ 20,565 $ 66,813 $ 44,262 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.21 $ 0.04 $ 0.30 $ 0.99 $ 0.65 Diluted $ 1.20 $ 0.04 $ 0.30 $ 0.99 $ 0.65 Dividends per share $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 1.20 $ 1.20 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 67,149 67,176 67,446 67,263 67,781 Diluted 67,528 67,359 67,545 67,535 67,848

PotlatchDeltic Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited (in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 148,919 $ 83,310 Customer receivables, net 50,084 14,167 Inventories, net 58,572 65,781 Other current assets 21,090 20,183 Total current assets 278,665 183,441 Property, plant and equipment, net 289,305 286,383 Investment in real estate held for development and sale 74,216 74,233 Timber and timberlands, net 1,608,026 1,638,663 Intangible assets, net 16,465 17,049 Other long-term assets 31,236 35,290 Total assets $ 2,297,913 $ 2,235,059 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 108,425 $ 60,577 Current portion of long-term debt 45,995 45,974 Current portion of pension and other postretirement employee benefits 6,701 6,701 Total current liabilities 161,121 113,252 Long-term debt 711,254 710,495 Pension and other postretirement employee benefits 139,022 115,463 Deferred tax liabilities, net 12,202 20,165 Other long-term obligations 78,237 48,853 Total liabilities 1,101,836 1,008,228 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, authorized 4,000 shares, no shares issued — — Common stock, $1 par value, authorized 100,000 shares, issued 66,872 and 67,221 shares 66,872 67,221 Additional paid-in capital 1,672,351 1,666,299 Accumulated deficit (388,000 ) (359,330 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (155,146 ) (147,359 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,196,077 1,226,831 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,297,913 $ 2,235,059

PotlatchDeltic Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Unaudited Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 81,007 $ 2,638 $ 20,565 $ 66,813 $ 44,262 Adjustments: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 20,594 18,171 19,178 57,809 52,589 Basis of real estate sold 5,249 2,693 5,228 14,440 14,211 Gain on sale of facility — — — — (9,176 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — — 5,512 Change in deferred taxes (538 ) (1,466 ) 295 (14,387 ) (16,943 ) Pension and other postretirement employee benefits 5,917 5,765 2,970 17,750 8,907 Pension settlement charge — — — 42,988 — Equity-based compensation expense 2,063 1,980 1,913 5,928 5,362 Other, net (367 ) (414 ) (764 ) (544 ) (2,692 ) Change in working capital and operating-related activities, net (3,691 ) 13,840 (8,745 ) 12,706 13,745 Real estate development expenditures (1,713 ) (2,109 ) (1,257 ) (4,200 ) (5,738 ) Funding of pension and other postretirement employee benefits (5,619 ) (1,293 ) (1,477 ) (8,458 ) (4,612 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 102,902 39,805 37,906 190,845 105,427 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Property, plant and equipment additions (4,371 ) (5,256 ) (10,094 ) (14,666 ) (25,596 ) Timberlands reforestation and roads (4,569 ) (3,466 ) (5,079 ) (12,345 ) (13,269 ) Acquisition of timber and timberlands (8 ) (540 ) — (4,738 ) (278 ) Proceeds on sale of facility — — — 1,000 58,793 Proceeds on disposition of property, plant and equipment 335 — 2,017 335 2,017 Other, net 36 608 87 2,149 520 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (8,577 ) (8,654 ) (13,069 ) (28,265 ) 22,187 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Distributions to common stockholders (26,749 ) (26,744 ) (26,888 ) (80,434 ) (80,834 ) Repurchase of common stock — (3,009 ) — (15,364 ) (25,173 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt — — — — 150,000 Repayment of long-term debt — — — — (150,000 ) Premiums and fees on debt retirement — — — — (4,865 ) Other, net (506 ) (284 ) (129 ) (1,032 ) (393 ) Net cash used in financing activities (27,255 ) (30,037 ) (27,017 ) (96,830 ) (111,265 ) Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 67,070 1,114 (2,180 ) 65,750 16,349 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning 82,934 81,820 97,970 84,254 79,441 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending $ 150,004 $ 82,934 $ 95,790 $ 150,004 $ 95,790

PotlatchDeltic Corporation Segment Information Unaudited Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, (in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Timberlands $ 116,985 $ 67,345 $ 98,809 $ 266,755 $ 233,848 Wood Products 218,291 126,216 143,643 489,507 413,979 Real Estate 18,151 13,105 18,863 42,225 61,459 353,427 206,666 261,315 798,487 709,286 Intersegment Timberlands revenues (40,381 ) (25,111 ) (35,013 ) (95,006 ) (85,687 ) Consolidated revenues $ 313,046 $ 181,555 $ 226,302 $ 703,481 $ 623,599 Adjusted EBITDDA1 Timberlands $ 59,649 $ 25,659 $ 42,996 $ 120,290 $ 95,977 Wood Products 81,644 10,907 5,903 105,780 11,058 Real Estate 13,466 9,256 14,678 30,062 48,697 Corporate (15,361 ) (10,534 ) (6,930 ) (34,567 ) (26,930 ) Eliminations and adjustments (4,012 ) 85 (1,635 ) (3,235 ) 3,542 Total Adjusted EBITDDA 135,386 35,373 55,012 218,330 132,344 Basis of real estate sold (5,249 ) (2,693 ) (5,228 ) (14,440 ) (14,211 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization (20,187 ) (17,765 ) (18,786 ) (56,590 ) (51,310 ) Interest expense, net (8,557 ) (8,339 ) (8,475 ) (20,594 ) (21,821 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — — (5,512 ) Pension settlement charge — — — (42,988 ) — Non-operating pension and other postretirement employee benefits (3,557 ) (3,478 ) (935 ) (10,670 ) (2,804 ) Gain (loss) on disposal of fixed assets 11 (7 ) 198 196 260 Gain on sale of facility — — — — 9,176 Income before income taxes $ 97,847 $ 3,091 $ 21,786 $ 73,244 $ 46,122 Depreciation, depletion and amortization Timberlands $ 13,821 $ 11,566 $ 12,627 $ 37,978 $ 33,361 Wood Products 5,983 5,798 5,763 17,411 16,666 Real Estate 149 156 152 465 508 Corporate 234 245 244 736 775 20,187 17,765 18,786 56,590 51,310 Bond discounts and deferred loan fees2 407 406 392 1,219 1,279 Total depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 20,594 $ 18,171 $ 19,178 $ 57,809 $ 52,589 Basis of real estate sold Real Estate $ 5,257 $ 3,212 $ 5,283 $ 14,973 $ 14,326 Eliminations and adjustments (8 ) (519 ) (55 ) (533 ) (115 ) Total basis of real estate sold $ 5,249 $ 2,693 $ 5,228 $ 14,440 $ 14,211

Management uses Adjusted EBITDDA to evaluate company and segment performance. See the reconciliation of Total Adjusted EBITDDA on page 8, Reconciliations . Bond discounts and deferred loan fees are included in interest expense, net in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations .

PotlatchDeltic Corporation Reconciliations Unaudited Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, (in thousands, except per share amount) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total Adjusted EBITDDA Net income (GAAP) $ 81,007 $ 2,638 $ 20,565 $ 66,813 $ 44,262 Interest expense, net 8,557 8,339 8,475 20,594 21,821 Income taxes 16,840 453 1,221 6,431 1,860 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 20,187 17,765 18,786 56,590 51,310 Basis of real estate sold 5,249 2,693 5,228 14,440 14,211 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — — 5,512 Pension settlement charge — — — 42,988 — Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs 3,557 3,478 935 10,670 2,804 Gain on sale of facility — — — — (9,176 ) (Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets (11 ) 7 (198 ) (196 ) (260 ) Total Adjusted EBITDDA $ 135,386 $ 35,373 $ 55,012 $ 218,330 $ 132,344 Adjusted net income Net income (GAAP) $ 81,007 $ 2,638 $ 20,565 $ 66,813 $ 44,262 Special items: Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — — 5,512 Pension settlement charge, after tax — — — 31,811 — Gain on sale of facility, after tax — — — — (6,790 ) Adjusted net income $ 81,007 $ 2,638 $ 20,565 $ 98,624 $ 42,984 Adjusted net income per diluted share Net income per diluted share (GAAP) $ 1.20 $ 0.04 $ 0.30 $ 0.99 $ 0.65 Special items: Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — — 0.08 Pension settlement charge, after tax — — — 0.47 — Gain on sale of facility, after tax — — — — (0.10 ) Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 1.20 $ 0.04 $ 0.30 $ 1.46 $ 0.63

