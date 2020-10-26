ProPetro Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

ProPetro Holding Corp. (“ProPetro”) (NYSE: PUMP) today announced that it will issue its third quarter 2020 earnings release on Monday, November 2, 2020 after the close of trading. ProPetro will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 8:00 AM Central Time to discuss its third quarter results.

To access the conference call, U.S. callers may dial toll free 1-844-340-9046 and international callers may dial 1-412-858-5205. Please call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time to ensure a proper connection. The call will also be webcast on ProPetro’s web site, www.propetroservices.com.