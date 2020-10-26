 

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE: NRP) plans to report its third quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Management will host a conference call beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

To register for the conference call please use this link http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8267566. After registering, a confirmation will be sent via email and include dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, however, to ensure you are connected for the full conference call we suggest registering a day in advance or at minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call. Investors may also listen to the conference call live via the Investor Relations section of the NRP website at www.nrplp.com.

Audio replays of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of NRP’s website.

Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., a master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, TX, is a natural resource company that owns, manages and leases a diversified portfolio of mineral properties in the United States, including interests in coal, industrial minerals and other natural resources, and owns an equity investment in Ciner Wyoming, a trona/soda ash operation.

For additional information please contact Tiffany Sammis at 713-751-7515 or tsammis@nrplp.com. Further information about NRP is available on the partnership’s website at http://www.nrplp.com.

