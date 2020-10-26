FB Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

President and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher T. Holmes stated, "The third quarter was really solid for the Company as we achieved several critical milestones. During the quarter we closed and converted our Franklin merger to create what we believe is the leading community bank in our markets. The team also executed on a $100 million subordinated debt offering and converted our online and mobile banking platform, all while producing excellent core earnings during the quarter. Our adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA of 3.13% and ROATCE of 35.1% are outstanding return metrics. We also believe we have been prudent with our balance sheet with strong capital ratios and a healthy allowance for credit losses ("ACL"), positioning us well for the future. Between the team's ability to execute in a less than ideal environment and the passion that they have shown for our customers and teammates, I have never been more proud to be part of the FirstBank team. We have built on relationships and developed trust with our customers and communities that will be a growth catalyst for years to come."

FB Financial Corporation (the "Company") (NYSE: FBK), parent company of FirstBank, reported a net loss of $(5.6) million, or $(0.14) per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $24.0 million, or $0.76 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2019. The application of CECL accounting to the loan portfolio acquired with the Franklin Financial Network, Inc. merger ("Franklin" and the "Franklin Merger") contributed to provisions for credit losses and unfunded commitments totaling $55.4 million in the third quarter compared to $25.9 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. The Company reported adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision ("PTPP") earnings of $72.3 million this quarter, reflecting increases of 25.0% and 113.1% from $57.8 million and $33.9 million in the second quarter of 2020 and third quarter of 2019, respectively. Additionally, the Company reported ROAA of (0.24)% and ROAE of (2.13)%.

Holmes commented further, "Our core results were strong in a quarter that had multiple unusual items. We had a second consecutive quarter of record mortgage contribution, we added $2.44 billion in loans and $3.11 billion in deposits from the Franklin merger, we recorded an initial provision for credit losses of $63.3 million on the Franklin loans and we had merger-related expenses of $20.7 million. All tallied, we recorded adjusted earnings of $59.5 million and grew tangible book value per share to $20.87 versus $19.07 from the previous quarter."

Performance Summary

2020 2019 Annualized (dollars in thousands, expect per share data) Third Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter 3Q20 / 2Q20

% Change 3Q20 / 3Q19

% Change Balance Sheet Highlights Investment securities $ 1,164,910 $ 751,767 $ 671,781 218.6 % 73.4 % Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 610,695 435,479 305,493 160.1 % 99.9 % Commercial loans held for sale, at fair value 241,256 — — 100.0 % 100.0 % Loans - held for investment (HFI) 7,213,538 4,827,023 4,345,344 196.7 % 66.0 % Allowance for credit losses 183,973 113,129 31,464 249.1 % 484.7 % Total assets 11,010,438 7,255,536 6,088,895 205.9 % 80.8 % Customer deposits 9,001,673 5,937,373 4,896,327 205.3 % 83.8 % Brokered and internet time deposits 92,074 15,428 25,436 1,976.4 % 262.0 % Total deposits 9,093,747 5,952,801 4,921,763 209.9 % 84.8 % Borrowings 438,838 328,662 307,129 133.4 % 42.9 % Total shareholders' equity 1,245,091 805,216 744,835 217.3 % 67.2 % Tangible book value per share* $ 20.87 $ 19.07 $ 18.03 Tangible common equity to tangible assets* 9.16 % 8.67 % 9.45 % * Certain measures are considered non-GAAP financial measures. See “Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the corresponding non-GAAP reconciliation tables in the Supplemental Financial Information, which accompanies this Earnings Release, as well as “Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the Appendix in the Earnings Release Presentation dated October 27, 2020, for a reconciliation and discussion of this non-GAAP measure.

2020 2019 (dollars in thousands, except share data) Third Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Results of operations Net interest income $ 68,828 $ 55,337 $ 58,305 NIM 3.28 % 3.50 % 4.28 % Provisions for credit losses $ 55,401 $ 25,921 $ 1,831 Net (recovery) charge-off ratio (0.01) % 0.00 % 0.05 % Noninterest income $ 97,026 $ 81,491 $ 38,145 Mortgage banking income $ 84,686 $ 72,168 $ 29,193 Total revenue $ 165,854 $ 136,828 $ 96,450 Noninterest expenses $ 118,092 $ 80,579 $ 62,935 Merger and mortgage restructuring expenses $ 20,730 $ 1,586 $ 407 Efficiency ratio 71.2 % 58.9 % 65.3 % Core efficiency ratio* 58.2 % 57.5 % 64.5 % Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings* $ 72,302 $ 57,835 $ 33,922 Total adjusted mortgage banking pre-tax contribution* $ 39,496 $ 33,616 $ 5,375 Net (loss) income $ (5,599) $ 22,873 $ 23,966 Diluted (loss) earnings per share(1) $ (0.14) $ 0.70 $ 0.76 Effective tax rate 26.7 % 24.6 % 24.4 % Weighted average number of shares outstanding - fully diluted(1) 40,637,745 32,506,417 31,425,573 Actual shares outstanding - period end 47,191,677 32,101,108 30,927,664 Returns on average: As reported Assets ("ROAA") (0.24) % 1.30 % 1.59 % Equity ("ROAE") (2.13) % 11.6 % 13.0 % Tangible common equity ("ROATCE")* (2.72) % 15.3 % 17.5 % Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision Assets* 3.13 % 3.29 % 2.25 % Equity* 27.5 % 29.2 % 18.4 % Tangible common equity* 35.1 % 38.6 % 24.8 % * Certain measures are considered non-GAAP financial measures. See "Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the corresponding non-GAAP reconciliation tables in the Supplemental Financial Information, which accompanies this Earnings Release, as well as "Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the Appendix in the Earnings Release Presentation dated October 27, 2020, for a reconciliation and discussion of this non-GAAP measure. (1) Diluted earnings per share is calculated using the basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding for periods in which a loss is incurred.

Measured Growth and Enhanced Liquidity

The Company grew loans (HFI) to $7.21 billion, an increase of 66.0% year over year. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, adjusted loans (HFI) were $6.90 billion, an increase of $2.39 billion from the second quarter of 2020. Excluding PPP loans and acquired loans, organic loans declined by $46.2 million from the second quarter to the third quarter, or 4.07% annualized. Contractual yield on loans decreased from 4.57% in the second quarter to 4.36% in the third quarter. The overall lower loan yields reflect the impact of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in the first half of 2020, and a lower interest rate environment.

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company grew customer deposits by $3.06 billion to $9.00 billion, reflecting annualized linked quarter growth of 205.3% and year over year growth of 87.0%. Excluding acquired deposits, the Company grew customer deposits by $64.7 million to $6.00 billion, reflecting annualized quarterly growth of 4.34%. Included in this growth is an increase of $28.6 million in mortgage servicing related deposits. The Company's total cost of deposits declined by 9 basis points to 0.56% and the cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased on a linked quarter basis to 0.76% from 0.92%. Loans (HFI) to deposits decreased to 79.3% during the third quarter of 2020 from 81.1% the previous quarter.

Additionally, during the quarter, on balance sheet liquidity increased to $1.59 billion, or 14.7% of tangible assets, from $988.5 million, or 14.0% of tangible assets in the second quarter of 2020. During the third quarter of 2020, investment securities increased by $413.1 million compared with the previous quarter to $1.16 billion, or 10.6% of total assets while cash and cash equivalents increased $344.8 million to $1.06 billion, compared with the second quarter of 2020, both a result of the Franklin acquisition.

The Company's net interest income for the quarter was $68.8 million, an increase from $55.3 million last quarter and $58.3 million for the third quarter of 2019. The Company's net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.28% for the third quarter, compared to 3.50% and 4.28% for the second quarter of 2020 and the third quarter of 2019, respectively. Accretion related to purchased loans contributed 2 basis points to the NIM in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 6 and 15 basis points for the second quarter of 2020 and the third quarter of 2019, respectively. Overall, the NIM for the third quarter of 2020 was impacted by a 28 basis point decline in the yield on interest-earning assets partially offset by a 11 basis point decline in the rate on interest-bearing liabilities on a linked quarter basis. In addition to the lower interest rate environment, yield on average earning assets was impacted by the balance sheet mix, as average interest bearing deposits with other financial institutions increased to 9.05% of average earning assets in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to 7.91% for the previous quarter, while PPP loans with a contractual yield of 1.02% represented 3.69% of average earning assets in the third quarter of 2020.

Holmes commented, "Our team remained focused on serving and retaining our high quality banking relationships and maintaining our strong liquidity position. Net interest margin was impacted by the low rate environment and our strategy to maintain excess liquidity. As we move into the fourth quarter, we plan to utilize liquidity to pay down non-core deposits, deploy excess funds into loans, continue receiving payoffs of PPP loans, and allow higher cost time deposits to reprice, which should benefit the NIM."

Noninterest Income Continues to Benefit from Mortgage Production

Noninterest income was $97.0 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $81.5 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $38.1 million for the third quarter of 2019. Mortgage banking income was $84.7 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $72.2 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $29.2 million for the third quarter of 2019.

During the quarter, the Company produced strong results from the mortgage business driven by the lower interest rate environment and higher profit margins across the industry. Interest rate lock commitment volume totaled $2.42 billion in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $2.24 billion in the second quarter of 2020 and $1.64 billion in the third quarter of 2019.

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company's total adjusted mortgage banking pre-tax direct contribution was $39.5 million, compared to $33.6 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $5.4 million in the third quarter of 2019, excluding $112 thousand of mortgage restructuring expenses.

Holmes commented, "I am very proud of our mortgage team for their performance in 2020, especially their efforts in the third quarter, as they delivered a record $39.5 million in direct contribution. The team has capitalized on the current interest rate environment through strong refinance volumes as well as new purchase originations. The operation has benefited from atypical margins, capacity constraints across the industry and a robust origination environment, partially offset by depressed servicing values and elevated prepayments of our serviced mortgages."

Noninterest Expenses and Efficiency Gains

Noninterest expenses were $118.1 million for the third quarter of 2020, including $20.7 million of merger-related expenses, compared to $80.6 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $62.9 million for the third quarter of 2019. On an adjusted basis, noninterest expense was $97.4 million for the third quarter of 2020, $79.0 million for the second quarter of 2020, and $62.5 million for the third quarter of 2019. The sequential quarter increase is primarily related to the Franklin merger and increased mortgage expenses, as core bank expenses remained relatively flat on a linked quarter basis due to the Company's expense control measures.

Holmes noted, "Controlled core bank noninterest expenses reflect our commitment to keeping costs contained. Expenses were elevated for the Company quarter over quarter due to merger expenses and our mortgage division, however the mortgage division continues to be very efficient and the merger expenses are one time versus operating expenses. The headwinds of a low interest rate environment will necessitate a focused approach as we continue to balance profitability, investment decisions, and capital deployment."

Asset Quality Remains Stable

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company recognized total provision for credit losses of $55.4 million, including a provision for unfunded commitments of $9.6 million. The provision for credit losses reflects the impact of applying CECL accounting standards to the acquired Franklin loan portfolio contributing a $53.2 million provision (excluding unfunded commitments) in the quarter, versus a reduction of $7.3 million for the legacy FirstBank loan portfolio for a total provision (excluding unfunded commitments) of $45.8 million. CECL application also resulted in a provision for unfunded commitments of $10.0 million for the Franklin portfolio, versus a reduction of $0.4 million for the legacy FirstBank loan portfolio. The Company continues to maintain a strong balance sheet during uncertain economic times resulting in an ACL of $184.0 million, or 2.55% of loans HFI and 2.66% when adjusted to exclude PPP loans.

The Company's net recoveries to average loans were 0.01% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 0.00% in the second quarter of 2020 and net charge-offs of 0.05% in the third quarter of 2019. The Company's nonperforming assets decreased to 0.64% of total assets as of September 30, 2020, compared to 0.71% at June 30, 2020. Nonperforming loans were 0.61% of loans held for investment at September 30, 2020, compared to 0.72% at June 30, 2020. Deferrals resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic decreased to $464.8 million, or 6.4% of loans HFI as of September 30, 2020, compared to the aggregate balance deferred throughout the crisis of $1.64 billion.

Holmes commented, "Our credit metrics continued to reflect strong credit quality during the third quarter. We have seen an improvement in some pockets of the economy across our bank footprint as markets re-open. However, it is still early and we don't want to underestimate any impact to our loan portfolio."

Capital Well Positioned

"Our adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings increased by 25.0% sequentially and offset provision expense related to the addition of the Franklin loan portfolio. Our already strong regulatory capital levels improved during the quarter. Our current level of tangible common equity to tangible assets of 9.16% positions us well for future growth opportunities and gives us capital options, including continuing our dividend strategy in the near term," commented Holmes.

Summary

Holmes further commented, "Our success in the third quarter has laid the foundation for us to capitalize on the efficiencies gained from our merger with Franklin and build upon our solid financial results. We will continue to navigate through the challenges and opportunities that come to us with a steady hand, keeping our customers and associates in focus while continuing to build a bright future for FB Financial."

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the projected impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on our business operations, statements relating to the timing, benefits, costs, and synergies of the mergers with Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (“Franklin”) (the “Franklin merger”) and FNB Financial Corp. (“FNB”) (together with the Franklin merger, the “mergers”), and FB Financial’s future plans, results, strategies, and expectations. These statements can generally be identified by the use of the words and phrases “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “goal,” “plan,” “potential,” “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “target,” “aim,” “predict,” “continue,” “seek,” “projection,” and other variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon current expectations, estimates, and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond FB Financial’s control. The inclusion of these forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by FB Financial or any other person that such expectations, estimates, and projections will be achieved. Accordingly, FB Financial cautions shareholders and investors that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, (1) current and future economic conditions, including the effects of declines in housing and commercial real estate prices, high unemployment rates, and a continued slowdown in economic growth in the local or regional economies in which we operate and/or the US economy generally, (2) the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the magnitude and duration of the pandemic and its impact on general economic and financial market conditions and on our business and our customers' business, results of operations, asset quality and financial condition, (3) changes in government interest rate policies and its impact on our business, net interest margin, and mortgage operations, (4) our ability to effectively manage problem credits, (5) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the mergers or another acquisition may not be realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (6) disruption from the mergers with customer, supplier, or employee relationships, (7) the risks related to the integrations of the combined businesses following the Franklin merger, (8) the diversion of management time on issues related to the mergers, (9) the ability of FB Financial to effectively manage the larger and more complex operations of the combined company following the Franklin merger, (10) the risks associated with FB Financial’s pursuit of future acquisitions, (11) reputational risk and the reaction of the parties’ respective customers to the mergers, (12) FB Financial’s ability to successfully execute its various business strategies, (13) uncertainty regarding changes to the U.S. presidential administration and/or Congress and any resulting impact on economic policy, capital markets, federal regulation, and the response to the COVD-19 pandemic; and (14) general competitive, economic, political, and market conditions. Further information regarding FB Financial and factors which could affect the forward-looking statements contained herein can be found in FB Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Many of these factors are beyond FB Financial’s ability to control or predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, shareholders and investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this release, and FB Financial undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for FB Financial to predict their occurrence or how they will affect the company.

FB Financial qualifies all forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

GAAP RECONCILIATION AND USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This Earnings Release contains certain financial measures that are not measures recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures include, without limitation, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted and unadjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision diluted earnings per share, adjusted and unadjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings per share, core revenue, core noninterest expense and core noninterest income, core efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis), Banking segment core efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis), Mortgage segment core efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis), adjusted mortgage contribution, adjusted return on average tangible common equity, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets and equity, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets and equity, core total revenue, adjusted allowance for credit losses, adjusted loans held for investment, and adjusted allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans held for investment, which excludes the impact of PPP loans. Each of these non-GAAP metrics excludes certain income and expense items that the Company’s management considers to be non-core/adjusted in nature. The Company refers to these non-GAAP measures as adjusted measures. The corresponding Supplemental Financial Information and Earnings Release Presentation also presents tangible assets, tangible common equity, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on tangible common equity, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. Each of these non-GAAP metrics excludes the impact of goodwill and other intangibles.

The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company’s performance, financial condition and the efficiency of its operations as management believes such measures facilitate period-to-period comparisons and provide meaningful indications of its operating performance as they eliminate both gains and charges that management views as non-recurring or not indicative of operating performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods as well as demonstrate the effects of significant non-core gains and charges in the current and prior periods. The Company’s management also believes that investors find these non-GAAP financial measures useful as they assist investors in understanding the Company’s underlying operating performance and in the analysis of ongoing operating trends. In addition, because intangible assets such as goodwill and other intangibles, and the other items excluded each vary extensively from company to company, the Company believes that the presentation of this information allows investors to more easily compare the Company’s results to the results of other companies. However, the non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which the Company calculates the non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. Investors should understand how such other banking organizations calculate their financial measures similar or with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures the Company has discussed herein when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures. See the “Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the corresponding non-GAAP reconciliation tables in the Supplemental Financial Information as well as “Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the Appendix in the Earnings Release Presentation dated October 27, 2020, for a discussion and reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Financial Summary and Key Metrics (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Share Data and %) 2020 2019 Third Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Statement of Income Data Total interest income $ 81,127 $ 65,607 $ 73,242 Total interest expense 12,299 10,270 14,937 Net interest income 68,828 55,337 58,305 Total noninterest income 97,026 81,491 38,145 Total noninterest expense 118,092 80,579 62,935 Earnings before income taxes and provisions for credit losses 47,762 56,249 33,515 Provisions for credit losses 55,401 25,921 1,831 Income tax (benefit) expense (2,040) 7,455 7,718 Net (loss) income $ (5,599) $ 22,873 $ 23,966 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) $ 69,625 $ 55,977 $ 58,769 Adjusted net income* $ 59,470 $ 24,086 $ 24,267 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings* $ 72,302 $ 57,835 $ 33,922 Per Common Share Diluted net (loss) income(a) $ (0.14) $ 0.70 $ 0.76 Adjusted diluted net income* 1.46 0.74 0.77 Book value 26.38 25.08 24.08 Tangible book value* 20.87 19.07 18.03 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - fully diluted(a) 40,637,745 32,506,417 31,425,573 Period-end number of shares 47,191,677 32,101,108 30,927,664 Selected Balance Sheet Data Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,062,391 $ 717,592 $ 242,997 Loans held for investment (HFI) 7,213,538 4,827,023 4,345,344 Allowance for credit losses(b) (183,973) (113,129) (31,464) Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 610,695 435,479 305,493 Commercial loans held for sale, at fair value 241,256 — — Investment securities, at fair value 1,164,910 751,767 671,781 Other real estate owned, net 12,748 15,091 16,076 Total assets 11,010,438 7,255,536 6,088,895 Customer deposits 9,001,673 5,937,373 4,896,327 Brokered and internet time deposits 92,074 15,428 25,436 Total deposits 9,093,747 5,952,801 4,921,763 Borrowings 438,838 328,662 307,129 Total shareholders' equity 1,245,091 805,216 744,835 Selected Ratios Return on average: Assets (0.24) % 1.30 % 1.59 % Shareholders' equity (2.13) % 11.56 % 13.0 % Tangible common equity* (2.72) % 15.27 % 17.5 % Average shareholders' equity to average assets 11.4 % 11.2 % 12.2 % Net interest margin (NIM) (tax-equivalent basis) 3.28 % 3.50 % 4.28 % Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 71.2 % 58.9 % 65.3 % Core efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis)* 58.2 % 57.5 % 64.5 % Loans HFI to deposit ratio 79.3 % 81.1 % 88.3 % Total loans to deposit ratio 88.7 % 88.4 % 94.5 % Yield on interest-earning assets 3.86 % 4.14 % 5.37 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.83 % 0.94 % 1.50 % Cost of total deposits 0.56 % 0.65 % 1.11 % Credit Quality Ratios Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans HFI(b) 2.55 % 2.34 % 0.72 % Adjusted allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans HFI*(b) 2.66 % 2.51 % 0.72 % Net (recoveries) charge-offs as a percentage of average loans HFI (0.01) % 0.00 % 0.05 % Nonperforming loans HFI as a percentage of total loans HFI 0.61 % 0.72 % 0.47 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.64 % 0.71 % 0.62 % Preliminary capital ratios (Consolidated) Total common shareholders' equity to assets 11.3 % 11.1 % 12.2 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets* 9.16 % 8.67 % 9.45 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets) 11.8 % 9.7 % 10.1 % Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 12.8 % 11.9 % 11.3 % Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 15.9 % 13.2 % 12.0 % Common equity Tier 1 (to risk-weighted assets) (CET1) 12.4 % 11.4 % 10.8 % (a) Diluted earnings per share is calculated using the basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding for periods in which a loss is incurred. (b) Excludes reserve for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $16.1 million and $6.5 million recorded in accrued expenses and other liabilities for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively. *These measures are considered non-GAAP financial measures. See "GAAP Reconciliation and Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the corresponding financial tables below for reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures. Investors are encouraged to refer to the discussion of non-GAAP measures included in the corresponding earnings release.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation For the Periods Ended (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Share Data and %) 2020 2019 Adjusted earnings Third Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Pre-tax net (loss) income $ (7,639) $ 30,328 $ 31,684 Plus merger and mortgage restructuring expenses 20,730 1,586 407 Plus initial provision for credit losses on acquired loans and unfunded commitments 63,251 — — Less significant losses on securities, other real estate owned and other items(1) (3,810) — — Adjusted pre-tax earnings $ 80,152 $ 31,914 $ 32,091 Income tax expense, adjusted 20,682 7,828 7,824 Adjusted earnings $ 59,470 $ 24,086 $ 24,267 Weighted average common shares outstanding - fully diluted 40,637,745 32,506,417 31,425,573 Adjusted diluted earnings per share Diluted (loss) earnings per common share $ (0.14) $ 0.70 $ 0.76 Plus merger and mortgage restructuring expenses 0.51 0.05 0.01 Plus initial provision for credit losses on acquired loans and unfunded commitments 1.56 — — Less significant losses on securities, other real estate owned and other items (0.09) — — Less tax effect 0.56 0.01 — Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.46 $ 0.74 $ 0.77 (1)Includes charges of $2,305 related to a one time FHLB prepayment penalty and $1,505 related to losses on other real estate owned 2020 2019 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings Third Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Pre-tax net (loss) income $ (7,639) $ 30,328 $ 31,684 Plus provisions for credit losses 55,401 25,921 1,831 Pre-tax pre-provision earnings 47,762 56,249 33,515 Plus merger and mortgage restructuring expenses 20,730 1,586 407 Less significant losses on securities, other real estate owned and other items(1) (3,810) — — Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings $ 72,302 $ 57,835 $ 33,922 Weighted average common shares outstanding - fully diluted 40,637,745 32,506,417 31,425,573 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision diluted earnings per share Diluted (loss) earnings per common share $ (0.14) $ 0.70 $ 0.76 Plus income tax expense (0.05) 0.23 0.25 Plus provisions for credit losses 1.36 0.80 0.06 Pre-tax pre-provision earnings per share 1.17 1.73 1.07 Plus merger and mortgage restructuring expenses 0.51 0.05 0.01 Less significant losses on securities, other real estate owned and other items (0.09) — — Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings per share $ 1.77 $ 1.78 $ 1.08 (1)Includes charges of $2,305 related to a one time FHLB prepayment penalty and $1,505 related to losses on other real estate owned 2020 2019 Core efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) Third Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Total noninterest expense $ 118,092 $ 80,579 $ 62,935 Less merger and mortgage restructuring expenses 20,730 1,586 407 Core noninterest expense $ 97,362 $ 78,993 $ 62,528 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) $ 69,625 $ 55,977 $ 58,769 Total noninterest income 97,026 81,491 38,145 Less (loss) gain on sales or write-downs of other real estate owned and other assets (1,279) 32 (82) Less gain (loss) from securities, net 583 (28) (20) Core noninterest income 97,722 81,487 38,247 Core revenue $ 167,347 $ 137,464 $ 97,016 Efficiency ratio (GAAP)(a) 71.2 % 58.9 % 65.3 % Core efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) 58.2 % 57.5 % 64.5 %

(a) Efficiency ratio (GAAP) is calculated by dividing reported noninterest expense by reported total revenue.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (continued) For the Periods Ended (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Share Data and %) 2020 2019 Banking segment core efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) Third Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Core consolidated noninterest expense $ 97,362 $ 78,993 $ 62,528 Less Mortgage segment core noninterest expense 30,052 26,997 15,686 Core Banking segment noninterest expense $ 67,310 $ 51,996 46,842 Core revenue $ 167,347 $ 137,464 97,016 Less Mortgage segment total revenue 60,040 55,215 18,455 Core Banking segment total revenue $ 107,307 $ 82,249 $ 78,561 Banking segment core efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) 62.7 % 63.2 % 59.6 % Mortgage segment core efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) Mortgage segment noninterest expense $ 30,382 $ 26,997 $ 15,798 Less mortgage merger expense 330 — — Less mortgage restructuring expense — — 112 Core Mortgage segment noninterest expense $ 30,052 $ 26,997 $ 15,686 Mortgage segment total revenue $ 60,040 $ 55,215 $ 18,455 Mortgage segment core efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) 50.1 % 48.9 % 85.0 % 2020 2019 Adjusted mortgage contribution Third Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Mortgage segment pre-tax net contribution $ 29,658 $ 28,218 $ 2,657 Retail footprint: Mortgage banking income 24,683 16,940 10,693 Mortgage banking expenses 15,175 11,542 8,087 Retail footprint pre-tax net contribution 9,508 5,398 2,606 Total adjusted mortgage banking pre-tax net contribution $ 39,166 $ 33,616 $ 5,263 Plus mortgage merger expense 330 — — Plus mortgage restructuring expense — — 112 Total adjusted mortgage banking pre-tax net contribution $ 39,496 $ 33,616 $ 5,375 Pre-tax pre-provision earnings $ 47,762 $ 56,249 $ 33,515 % total mortgage banking pre-tax pre-provision net contribution 82.0 % 59.8 % 15.7 % Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings $ 72,302 $ 57,835 $ 33,922 % total adjusted mortgage banking pre-tax pre-provision net contribution 54.6 % 58.1 % 15.8 % 2020 2019 Tangible assets and equity Third Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Tangible assets Total assets $ 11,010,438 $ 7,255,536 $ 6,088,895 Less goodwill 236,086 175,441 168,486 Less intangibles, net 23,924 17,671 18,748 Tangible assets $ 10,750,428 $ 7,062,424 $ 5,901,661 Tangible common equity Total common shareholders' equity $ 1,244,998 $ 805,216 $ 744,835 Less goodwill 236,086 175,441 168,486 Less intangibles, net 23,924 17,671 18,748 Tangible common equity $ 984,988 $ 612,104 $ 557,601 Common shares outstanding 47,191,677 32,101,108 30,927,664 Book value per common share $ 26.38 $ 25.08 $ 24.08 Tangible book value per common share

$ 20.87 $ 19.07 $ 18.03 Total common shareholders' equity to total assets 11.3 % 11.1 % 12.2 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.16 % 8.67 % 9.45 % Non-GAAP Reconciliation (continued) For the Periods Ended (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Share Data and %) 2020 2019 Return on average tangible common equity Third Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Total average shareholders' equity $ 1,045,006 $ 795,705 $ 731,701 Less average goodwill 205,473 175,150 168,486 Less average intangibles, net 20,973 18,209 19,523 Average tangible common equity $ 818,561 $ 602,346 $ 543,692 Net (loss) income $ (5,599) $ 22,873 $ 23,966 Return on average tangible common equity (2.7) % 15.3 % 17.5 % 2020 2019 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity Third Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Average tangible common equity $ 818,561 $ 602,346 $ 543,692 Adjusted net income 59,470 24,086 24,267 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 28.9 % 16.1 % 17.7 % 2020 2019 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average tangible common equity Third Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Average tangible common equity $ 818,561 $ 602,346 $ 543,692 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings 72,302 57,835 33,922 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average tangible common equity 35.1 % 38.6 % 24.8 % 2020 2019 Adjusted return on average assets and equity Third Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Net (loss) income $ (5,599) $ 22,873 $ 23,966 Average assets 9,179,288 7,074,612 5,988,572 Average equity 1,045,006 795,705 731,701 Return on average assets (0.24) % 1.30 % 1.59 % Return on average equity (2.1) % 11.6 % 13.0 % Adjusted net income $ 59,470 $ 24,086 $ 24,267 Adjusted return on average assets 2.58 % 1.37 % 1.61 % Adjusted return on average equity 22.6 % 12.2 % 13.2 % 2020 2019 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets and equity Third Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Net (loss) income $ (5,599) $ 22,873 $ 23,966 Average assets 9,179,288 7,074,612 5,988,572 Average equity 1,045,006 797,705 731,701 Return on average assets (0.24) % 1.30 % 1.59 % Return on average equity (2.1) % 11.6 % 13.0 % Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings $ 72,302 $ 57,835 $ 33,922 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets 3.13 % 3.29 % 2.25 % Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average equity 27.5 % 29.2 % 18.4 % 2020 2019 Adjusted allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment Third Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Allowance for credit losses $ 183,973 $ 113,129 $ 31,464 Less allowance for credit losses attributed to PPP loans 49 51 — Adjusted allowance for credit losses $ 183,924 $ 113,078 $ 31,464 Loans held for investment $ 7,213,538 $ 4,827,023 $ 4,345,344 Less PPP loans 310,719 314,678 — Adjusted loans held for investment $ 6,902,819 $ 4,512,345 $ 4,345,344 Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment 2.55 % 2.34 % 0.72 % Adjusted allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment 2.66 % 2.51 % 0.72 %

