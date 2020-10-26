American Campus Communities, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

“While the COVID-19 pandemic has presented many challenges for us all, we are pleased with the outcome of the Fall 2020 lease-up and the consumer sentiment reflecting students’ desire to be in the college environment with their peers regardless of the method of curriculum delivery. We are also encouraged that our collection rates have been improving, with approximately 97 percent of rent being paid for the month of September versus the downward trend being experienced in other sectors,” said Bill Bayless, American Campus Communities CEO. “Once again, the student housing industry exhibited a large degree of resiliency in the Fall 2020 lease-up, with Axiometrics reporting growth in same store rental rates across the industry. More broadly, we are encouraged by the universities’ policies and procedures this fall as these institutions continue to promote a safe environment to promote academic achievement and personal growth among students. In recent weeks, several universities have announced planned expansions of in-person activities for the Spring 2021 term based upon the success of their current operating policies as we continue to progress toward a return to normalcy throughout the 2020-2021 academic year.”

Third Quarter Operating Results

Revenue for the 2020 third quarter totaled $202.7 million versus $227.7 million in the third quarter 2019, and operating income for the quarter totaled $8.2 million versus $27.3 million in the prior year third quarter. The decrease in revenue and operating income was primarily due to the impacts of COVID-19, including a decrease in owned properties’ occupancy from the Academic Year 2020-2021 lease-up, with owned property revenues for the quarter declining approximately $12.6 million versus those initially anticipated prior to the impact of COVID-19. Additionally, COVID-19 related rent abatements, early lease terminations, lost revenue from summer camps and conferences, increased uncollectible accounts primarily associated with previous academic year leases and waived fee income totaled approximately $15.1 million, partially offset by a decrease in owned properties operating expenses of $5.3 million. Net loss for the 2020 third quarter totaled $19.5 million, or $0.15 per fully diluted share, compared with net income of $20.2 million, or $0.14 per fully diluted share for the same quarter in 2019. FFO for the 2020 third quarter totaled $45.0 million, or $0.32 per fully diluted share, as compared to $86.0 million, or $0.62 per fully diluted share for the same quarter in 2019. FFOM for the 2020 third quarter was $45.2 million, or $0.32 per fully diluted share, as compared to $64.1 million, or $0.46 per fully diluted share for the same quarter in 2019. A reconciliation of FFO and FFOM to net income is provided in Table 3.

NOI for same store properties was $81.8 million in the quarter, a decrease of 14.0 percent from $95.0 million in the third quarter 2019. Same store property revenues decreased by 9.3 percent and same store property operating expenses decreased by 5.2 percent versus the prior year quarter. NOI for the total owned portfolio decreased 14.2 percent to $85.8 million for the quarter from $100.0 million in the comparable period of 2019. A reconciliation of same store NOI to total NOI is provided in Table 4.

Portfolio Update

Developments

During the quarter, the company completed the $46.9 million second phase of the Disney College Program development on schedule and within budget. Due to the COVID-19 related temporary suspension of the Disney College Program, the phase was not occupied as originally scheduled. Walt Disney World Resort continues to take a measured and phased approach to opening and is currently reviewing the timing for resuming the Disney College Program and the related occupancy of the project. In support of the relationship, Walt Disney World has agreed that ground rent will not commence until occupancy occurs and is also in discussions with ACC to market and lease the project to a broader rental market until the internship program is resumed to a level at which participants can fully occupy the available beds. The company continues construction on the remaining phases of the project, which are expected to be completed as originally anticipated through 2023. Collectively, the Disney College Program project represents $614.6 million in development cost and the company still expects to meet its original targeted stabilized development yield of 6.8 percent.

During the quarter, the company also completed two development projects totaling $170.9 million on the campuses of the University of Southern California Health Sciences and San Francisco State University on schedule and within budget. Due primarily to university policies related to COVID-19, initial occupancy levels for these new developments are below those originally anticipated but the company currently expects to meet the targeted stabilized development yields of 6.25 percent for Academic Year 2021-2022.

Third-Party Services

The company commenced construction on a 476-bed third-party on-campus development project with Georgetown University, which is located on Georgetown’s Capitol Campus and is tracking LEED Platinum certification. The company expects to earn $3.0 million in development fees throughout the development period and anticipates providing management services for the project upon completion.

Capital Markets

As of September 30, 2020, the company exhibited a healthy balance sheet with ample liquidity including approximately $44.4 million in cash and $723.3 million available on its unsecured revolving credit facility. In addition, there are no remaining debt maturities in 2020 and approximately $72.3 million in planned development expenditures for the remainder of the year.

At-The-Market (ATM) Share Offering Program

The company did not sell any shares under the ATM during the quarter.

COVID-19 Update

The company continues to implement its COVID-19 response plan consistent with the eight principle objectives previously reported. The company continues to collaborate in good faith with its university partners, and at the request of one of these partners, agreed to refund a portion of students’ rent that had on-campus lease terms spanning the third and fourth quarter. During the third quarter, refunded rent totaled $2.1 million and the company anticipates an additional $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to the $15.1 million in on-campus rent refunds provided during the second quarter of 2020. No other rental refunds related to the company’s on-campus ACE properties are being discussed at this time.

During the quarter, the company collected an average of 94.6 percent of rent, representing total delinquency of approximately $8.5 million. This compares to 93.7 percent during the second quarter of 2020, which represented total rent delinquency of $10.4 million. With the inception of new lease contracts for Academic Year 2020-2021, the company experienced substantial improvement in collections with 96.9 percent of September rent being paid.

As previously announced, during the second quarter, the company formed a Resident Hardship Program to provide relief on a case-by-case basis to those residents and families who have endured financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the months of July through September, of the total $8.5 million in delinquent rent noted above, the company granted approximately $4.7 million in rent relief to residents under the Resident Hardship Program.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") currently defines Funds from Operations ("FFO") as net income or loss attributable to common shares computed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), excluding gains or losses from depreciable operating property sales, impairment charges and real estate depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. We present FFO because we consider it an important supplemental measure of our operating performance and believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs. We also believe it is meaningful to present a measure we refer to as FFO-Modified, or (“FFOM”), which reflects certain adjustments related to the economic performance of our on-campus participating properties and excludes property acquisition costs and other non-cash items, as we determine in good faith. FFO and FFOM should not be considered as alternatives to net income or loss computed in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of our financial performance or to cash flow from operating activities computed in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of our liquidity, nor are these measures indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to pay dividends or make distributions.

The company defines property net operating income (“NOI”) as property revenues less direct property operating expenses, excluding depreciation, but including allocated corporate general and administrative expenses.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements under the applicable federal securities law. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions regarding markets in which American Campus Communities, Inc. (the “Company”) operates, operational strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward looking-statements include those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, about which there are still many unknowns, including the duration of the pandemic and the extent of its impact, and those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 under the heading “Risk Factors” and under the heading “Business - Forward-looking Statements” and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, including our preleasing activity or expected full year 2020 operating results, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Table 1 American Campus Communities, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (unaudited) Assets Investments in real estate: Owned properties, net $ 6,704,952 $ 6,694,715 On-campus participating properties, net 71,156 75,188 Investments in real estate, net 6,776,108 6,769,903 Cash and cash equivalents 44,449 54,650 Restricted cash 23,528 26,698 Student contracts receivable, net 22,008 13,470 Operating lease right of use assets 1 458,330 460,857 Other assets 1 257,101 234,176 Total assets $ 7,581,524 $ 7,559,754 Liabilities and equity Liabilities: Secured mortgage, construction and bond debt, net $ 740,128 $ 787,426 Unsecured notes, net 2,374,680 1,985,603 Unsecured term loans, net 199,385 199,121 Unsecured revolving credit facility 276,700 425,700 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 87,638 88,411 Operating lease liabilities 2 483,694 473,070 Other liabilities 2 202,775 157,368 Total liabilities 4,365,000 4,116,699 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 20,889 104,381 Equity: American Campus Communities, Inc. and Subsidiaries stockholders’ equity: Common stock 1,375 1,373 Additional paid in capital 4,472,489 4,458,456 Common stock held in rabbi trust (3,951 ) (3,486 ) Accumulated earnings and dividends (1,292,364 ) (1,144,721 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (24,614 ) (16,946 ) Total American Campus Communities, Inc. and Subsidiaries stockholders’ equity 3,152,935 3,294,676 Noncontrolling interests – partially owned properties 42,700 43,998 Total equity 3,195,635 3,338,674 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,581,524 $ 7,559,754 For purposes of calculating net asset value ("NAV") at September 30, 2020, the company excludes other assets of approximately $3.1 million related to net deferred financing costs on its revolving credit facility and the net value of in-place leases, as well as operating lease right of use assets disclosed above. For purposes of calculating NAV at September 30, 2020, the company excludes other liabilities of approximately $70.6 million related to deferred revenue and fee income, as well as operating lease liabilities disclosed above.

Table 2 American Campus Communities, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues Owned properties 1 $ 191,710 $ 211,082 $ 600,987 $ 638,657 On-campus participating properties 5,386 6,944 20,196 24,788 Third-party development services 2,186 5,611 5,531 12,389 Third-party management services 2,771 3,342 9,268 9,118 Resident services 622 726 1,644 2,255 Total revenues 202,675 227,705 637,626 687,207 Operating expenses (income) Owned properties 106,518 111,836 284,741 294,768 On-campus participating properties 3,783 3,822 10,357 11,585 Third-party development and management services 5,061 5,430 16,245 14,129 General and administrative 2 8,638 7,165 28,563 22,595 Depreciation and amortization 67,369 68,930 199,979 206,500 Ground/facility leases 3,071 3,215 10,033 10,000 (Gain) loss from disposition of real estate — — (48,525) 282 Provision for impairment — — — 3,201 Total operating expenses 194,440 200,398 501,393 563,060 Operating income 8,235 27,307 136,233 124,147 Nonoperating income (expenses) Interest income 855 960 2,576 2,855 Interest expense (29,056) (28,303) (84,007) (82,432) Amortization of deferred financing costs (1,349) (1,315) (3,891) (3,665) Gain (loss) from extinguishment of debt 3 — 20,992 (4,827) 20,992 Other nonoperating income 264 — 264 — Total nonoperating expenses (29,286) (7,666) (89,885) (62,250) (Loss) income before income taxes (21,051) 19,641 46,348 61,897 Income tax provision (373) (305) (1,133) (983) Net (loss) income (21,424) 19,336 45,215 60,914 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,909 887 2,781 (665) Net (loss) income attributable to ACC, Inc. and Subsidiaries common stockholders $ (19,515) $ 20,223 $ 47,996 $ 60,249 Other comprehensive income (loss) Change in fair value of interest rate swaps and other 1,851 (145) (7,668) (14,532) Comprehensive (loss) income $ (17,664) $ 20,078 $ 40,328 $ 45,717 Net (loss) income per share attributable to ACC, Inc. and Subsidiaries common shareholders Basic $ (0.15) $ 0.14 $ 0.34 $ 0.43 Diluted $ (0.15) $ 0.14 $ 0.33 $ 0.43 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 137,632,091 137,403,842 137,574,485 137,259,130 Diluted 137,632,091 138,375,527 138,678,713 138,257,906 Refer to Table 4 for more detail regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on revenues for our same store portfolio. General and administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 include $1.1 million related to the settlement of a litigation matter. The three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 amounts represent the gain on the extinguishment of debt associated with a property that was transferred to the lender in settlement of the property's mortgage loan in July 2019. The nine months ended September 30, 2020 amount represents the loss associated with the January 2020 redemption of the Company's $400 million 3.35% Senior Notes originally scheduled to mature in October 2020.

Table 3 American Campus Communities, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Funds from Operations (“FFO”) (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net (loss) income attributable to ACC, Inc. and Subsidiaries common stockholders $ (19,515) $ 20,223 $ 47,996 $ 60,249 Noncontrolling interests' share of net (loss) income (1,909) (887) (2,781) 665 Joint Venture ("JV") partners' share of FFO JV partners' share of net loss (income) 1,857 970 2,987 (368) JV partners' share of depreciation and amortization (1,944) (2,145) (5,836) (6,488) (87) (1,175) (2,849) (6,856) (Gain) loss from disposition of real estate — — (48,525) 282 Elimination of provision for real estate impairment — — — 3,201 Total depreciation and amortization 67,369 68,930 199,979 206,500 Corporate depreciation 1 (858) (1,135) (2,632) (3,528) FFO attributable to common stockholders and OP unitholders 45,000 85,956 191,188 260,513 Elimination of operations of on-campus participating properties ("OCPPs") Net loss (income) from OCPPs 1,294 424 (206) (2,138) Amortization of investment in OCPPs (1,883) (2,289) (5,965) (6,334) 44,411 84,091 185,017 252,041 Modifications to reflect operational performance of OCPPs Our share of net cashflow 2 518 353 1,632 2,063 Management fees and other 319 369 1,146 1,597 Contribution from OCPPs 837 722 2,778 3,660 Transaction costs 3 — 147 — 147 Elimination of (gain) loss from extinguishment of debt 4 — (20,992) 4,827 (20,992) Elimination of litigation settlement expense 5 — — 1,100 — Elimination of FFO from property in receivership 6 — 104 — 1,912 Funds from operations-modified (“FFOM”) attributable to common stockholders and OP unitholders $ 45,248 $ 64,072 $ 193,722 $ 236,768 FFO per share - diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.62 $ 1.37 $ 1.88 FFOM per share - diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.46 $ 1.39 $ 1.71 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 139,235,064 138,879,244 139,182,430 138,854,970 Represents depreciation on corporate assets not added back for purposes of calculating FFO. 50% of the properties’ net cash available for distribution after payment of operating expenses, debt service (including repayment of principal) and capital expenditures which is included in ground/facility leases expense in the consolidated statements of comprehensive income (refer to Table 2). The decrease as compared to prior year is a result of the universities' decisions to provide rent abatements to tenants during the latter part of the 2019/2020 academic year and the lower occupancy achieved for the 2020/2021 academic year as a result of COVID-19. Represents transaction costs incurred in connection with the closing of one presale transaction in August 2019. The three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 amounts represent the gain on the extinguishment of debt associated with a property that was transferred to the lender in settlement of the property's mortgage loan in July 2019. The nine months ended September 30, 2020 amount represents the loss associated with the January 2020 redemption of the Company's $400 million 3.35% Senior Notes originally scheduled to mature in October 2020. Represents the settlement of a litigation matter that is included in general and administrative expenses in the accompanying consolidated statements of comprehensive income. Represents FFO for an owned property that was transferred to the lender in July 2019 in settlement of the property's mortgage loan.

Table 4 American Campus Communities, Inc. and Subsidiaries Owned Properties Results of Operations1 (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 $ Change % Change 2020 2019 $ Change % Change Owned properties revenues Same store properties 2 $ 182,728 $ 201,564 $ (18,836) (9.3 %) $ 571,861 $ 617,195 $ (45,334) (7.3 %) New properties 9,604 4,667 4,937 28,069 5,110 22,959 Sold and held for sale properties 3 — 5,577 (5,577) 2,701 18,607 (15,906) Total revenues 4 $ 192,332 $ 211,808 $ (19,476) (9.2 %) $ 602,631 $ 640,912 $ (38,281) (6.0 %) Owned properties operating expenses Same store properties $ 100,950 $ 106,526 $ (5,576) (5.2 %) $ 271,175 $ 281,689 $ (10,514) (3.7 %) New properties 5,386 2,608 2,778 12,266 3,792 8,474 Other 5 182 75 107 283 210 73 Sold and held for sale properties 3 6 — 2,627 (2,627) 1,017 9,077 (8,060) Total operating expenses $ 106,518 $ 111,836 $ (5,318) (4.8 %) $ 284,741 $ 294,768 $ (10,027) (3.4 %) Owned properties net operating income Same store properties $ 81,778 $ 95,038 $ (13,260) (14.0 %) $ 300,686 $ 335,506 $ (34,820) (10.4 %) New properties 4,218 2,059 2,159 15,803 1,318 14,485 Other 5 (182) (75) (107) (283) (210) (73) Sold and held for sale properties 3 6 — 2,950 (2,950) 1,684 9,530 (7,846) Total net operating income $ 85,814 $ 99,972 $ (14,158) (14.2 %) $ 317,890 $ 346,144 $ (28,254) (8.2 %)

1. The same store grouping above represents properties owned and operating for both of the entire years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, which are not conducting or planning to conduct substantial development, redevelopment, or repositioning activities, and are not classified as held for sale as of September 30, 2020. Includes the full operating results of properties owned through joint ventures in which the company has a controlling financial interest and which are consolidated for financial reporting purposes. 2. The most significant impacts to our third quarter same store property revenues resulting from COVID-19 are as follows: – Approximately $2.1 million and $17.2 million in rent refunds and/or early lease terminations was provided to tenants at our on-campus ACE properties and certain off-campus residence halls during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively; – Approximately $4.5 million and $12.7 million in rent was forgiven during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, as part of our Resident Hardship Program for residents and families at our same store properties who experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19; – Approximately $8.4 million and $15.8 million of the decrease during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, as compared to the prior year was a result of lost summer camp and conference revenue, waived fees, an increase in the provision for uncollectible accounts resulting from rent delinquencies, and other items; – Approximately $8.6 million decrease in revenues as compared to the amount initially anticipated prior to the impact of COVID-19 for the three months and nine months ended September 30,2020, due to the decrease in occupancy from the Academic Year 2020-2021 lease up. 3. Includes properties sold in 2019 and 2020 and one property that was transferred to the lender in July 2019 in settlement of the property's mortgage loan. 4. Includes revenues that are reflected as Resident Services Revenue on the accompanying consolidated statements of comprehensive income. 5. Includes professional fees related to the operation of consolidated joint ventures that are included in owned properties operating expenses in the consolidated statements of comprehensive income (refer to Table 2). 6. Does not include the allocation of payroll and other administrative costs related to corporate management and oversight.

