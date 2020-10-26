 

Global Ship Lease Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL), a containership charter owner, announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s results for the third quarter 2020 on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Monday, November 9, 2020 before the open of market trading.

What: Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast
   
When: Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time
   
Where: There are two ways to access the conference call:
   
  Dial-in: (877) 445-2556 or (908) 982-4670; Passcode: 8143337
  Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time to ensure a prompt start to the call.
   
  Live Internet webcast and slide presentation: http://www.globalshiplease.com

If you are unable to participate at this time, a replay of the call will be available through , November 25, 2020 at (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406. Enter the code 8143337 to access the audio replay. The webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website: http://www.globalshiplease.com

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease is a leading independent owner of containerships with a diversified fleet of mid-sized and smaller containerships. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under fixed-rate charters to top tier container liner companies. On November 15, 2018, it completed a strategic combination with Poseidon Containers.

Global Ship Lease owns 43 containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 TEU, with a total capacity of 245,280 TEU and an average age, weighted by TEU capacity, of 13.2 years as at June 30, 2020. 25 ships are Post-Panamax, of which nine are fuel-efficient new-design wide-beam.

Adjusted to include all charters agreed, and ships acquired or divested, up to September 23, 2020, the average remaining term of the Company’s charters at June 30, 2020, to the mid-point of redelivery, including options under the Company’s control, was 2.4 years on a TEU-weighted basis. Contracted revenue on the same basis was $688.3 million. Contracted revenue was $761.7 million, including options under charterers’ control and with latest redelivery date, representing a weighted average remaining term of 2.7 years.

Investor and Media Contact:
The IGB Group
Bryan Degnan
646-673-9701
        or
Leon Berman
212-477-8438


