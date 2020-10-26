Northrim BanCorp Reports Earnings of $11.9 Million, or $1.84 Per Diluted Share, in 3Q20 compared to $7.5 Million, or $1.11 Per Diluted Share in 3Q19

Net income for the first nine months of 2020 was $22.79 million, or $3.52 per diluted share, compared to $16.11 million, or $2.35 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2019. The provision for loan losses increased to $3.0 million in the first nine months of 2020, compared to a $1.0 million benefit for loan loss provisions in the first nine months of 2019.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) (“Northrim” or the "Company") today reported net income of $11.86 million, or $1.84 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $9.90 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020, and $7.54 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, in the third quarter a year ago. Increased production in the Home Mortgage Lending segment and fee and interest income from the Small Business Administration's ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, as well as significant loan and deposit growth contributed to record profitability for the quarter.

“The effort put forth by all of our employees to meet the needs of our community during the pandemic has resulted in tremendous growth during the last two quarters,” said Joe Schierhorn, President and CEO. “Strong residential mortgage business along with continued production of PPP and commercial loans during the quarter generated increased income and had a meaningful impact on loan and deposit growth.

“Several events came together during the first nine months of 2020 that contributed to our profitability this year including economic stimulus programs such as the PPP, expanded unemployment benefits, repayment and foreclosure forbearance and other accommodations. These programs have been helpful to Alaskans and to Alaska businesses; however, going forward, we anticipate most of these programs will be significantly curtailed or eliminated. Consequently there will be less stimulus support for the Alaskan economy,” Schierhorn said.

“Northrim’s participation in the PPP helped service the needs of our customers and the community,” Schierhorn continued. “We continued to offer PPP loans to new and existing customers up until the last day of the SBA program in August. According to the SBA, Northrim originated more PPP loans in Alaska than any other financial institution in Alaska, funding 23% of all PPP loans through the period ending September 30, 2020. We were able to help 2,888 Alaskan customers receive PPP funding, which is estimated to have helped support approximately 26,0001 Alaskan jobs. Additionally, we implemented several forms of assistance to help our customers experiencing financial hardship as a result of the pandemic.”

COVID-19 Issues:

Industry Exposure: Northrim has identified various industries that may be adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the significant decline in oil prices. Though the industries affected may change through the progression of the pandemic, the following sectors for which Northrim has exposure, as a percent of the total loan portfolio excluding SBA PPP loans as of September 30, 2020, are: Tourism (6%), Oil and Gas (6%), Aviation (non-tourism) (5%), Healthcare (7%), Accommodations (3%), Retail (2%) and Restaurants (2%).

Customer Accommodations: The Company has implemented assistance to help its customers in the event that they experience financial hardship as a result of COVID-19 in addition to participation in PPP lending. These accommodations include interest only and deferral options on loan payments, as well as the waiver of various fees related to loans, deposits and other services. The total outstanding principal balance of loan modifications due to the impacts of COVID-19 as of September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020 were as follows:

Loan Modifications due to COVID-19 as of September 30, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Interest Only Full Payment Deferral Total Portfolio loans $ 46,056 $ 74,337 $ 120,393 Number of modifications 16 59 75





Loan Modifications due to COVID-19 as of June 30, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Interest Only Full Payment Deferral Total Portfolio loans $ 64,298 $ 293,224 $ 357,522 Number of modifications 76 403 479

Consumer loans represent 1% of total loan modifications identified above. Of the $120 million and 75 loan modifications as of September 30, 2020, approximately $11.4 million and 12 loans have entered into a second modification.

Loan Loss Reserve: Northrim booked a loan loss provision of $567,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. This compares to a provision for loan losses of $404,000 during the previous quarter and a $2.1 million benefit for loan loss provisions in the third quarter a year ago.

Credit Quality: Net adversely classified loans improved from $24.2 million at September 30, 2019 to $14.5 million at September 30, 2020. Net loan recoveries were $463,000 in the third quarter of 2020, compared to net loan recoveries of $694,000 in the third quarter of 2019.

Branch Operations: All branches are fully operational, while a number of customer and employee safety measures continue to be implemented.

Growth and Paycheck Protection Program:

o The Company’s asset base increased during the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, due primarily to commercial and PPP loan originations.

o During the third quarter, Northrim funded an additional 426 PPP loans totaling $22.7 million to both existing and new customers, bringing the PPP portfolio to approximately 2,888 loans totaling $375.6 million at September 30, 2020.

o According to the SBA, the Company originated more SBA PPP loans in the State of Alaska than any other financial institution, funding 23% of the number and 28% of the value of all Alaska PPP loans for the period ending June 30, 2020.

o As of September 30, 2020 Northrim has submitted 17 PPP loans totaling $9.2 million for forgiveness through the SBA.

o The Company initially utilized the Federal Reserve Bank's Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (the "PPPLF") to fund PPP loans, but has since paid back those funds in full and has funded the SBA PPP loans through core deposits and maturity of long-term investments.

Capital Management: At September 30, 2020, the Company’s tangible common equity to tangible assets* ratio was 9.54% and the capital of Northrim Bank (the "Bank") was well in excess of all regulatory requirements. The Company resumed its stock repurchase program at the end of August and repurchased 89,000 shares of its common stock in the third quarter of 2020 at an average price of $26.66, leaving 45,549 shares available under the previously announced repurchase authorization.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights:

Total revenue, which includes net interest income plus other operating income, increased 14% to $39.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $35.0 million in the second quarter of 2020 and increased 49% compared to $26.8 million in the third quarter a year ago.

o Community Banking provided 53% of total revenues and 41% of earnings in the third quarter of 2020.

o Home Mortgage Lending provided 47% of total revenue and 59% of earnings in the third quarter of 2020.

Net interest income in the third quarter of 2020 was $18.3 million, up 5% from $17.5 million in the preceding quarter and up 12% from $16.3 million in the third quarter a year ago.

Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis (“NIMTE”) * was 3.93% in the third quarter of 2020, a 9-basis point contraction compared to the preceding quarter, and a 72-basis point contraction compared to the third quarter a year ago.

was 3.93% in the third quarter of 2020, a 9-basis point contraction compared to the preceding quarter, and a 72-basis point contraction compared to the third quarter a year ago. Return on average assets ("ROAA") was 2.31% and return on average equity ("ROAE") was 22.10% for the third quarter of 2020 and ROAA was 1.62% and ROAE was 14.58% for the first nine months of 2020.

Net loans increased 4% to $1.47 billion at September 30, 2020, compared to $1.41 billion at June 30, 2020, and increased 45% compared to $1.02 billion at September 30, 2019.

Total deposits increased 4% to $1.81 billion at September 30, 2020, compared to $1.74 billion at June 30, 2020, and increased 34% compared to $1.35 billion a year earlier.

The Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Residential Mortgage, LLC, generated $122 million or 51% more production during the quarter ended September 30, 2020, as compared to the same period in 2019.

The decrease in mortgage interest rates resulted in a decrease of the Bank's mortgage servicing rights by $1.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to a decrease of $1.9 million for the preceding quarter and a decrease of $662,000 for the third quarter a year ago.

Financial Highlights Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Total assets $ 2,097,738 $ 2,016,705 $ 1,691,262 $ 1,643,996 $ 1,616,631 Total portfolio loans $ 1,492,720 $ 1,433,201 $ 1,081,873 $ 1,043,371 $ 1,036,547 Average portfolio loans $ 1,465,839 $ 1,342,717 $ 1,059,023 $ 1,027,728 $ 1,020,186 Total deposits $ 1,806,133 $ 1,737,359 $ 1,395,492 $ 1,372,351 $ 1,351,029 Average deposits $ 1,750,167 $ 1,620,008 $ 1,359,206 $ 1,361,786 $ 1,307,795 Total shareholders' equity $ 214,616 $ 206,923 $ 197,723 $ 207,117 $ 204,039 Net income $ 11,855 $ 9,900 $ 1,033 $ 4,580 $ 7,538 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.84 $ 1.52 $ 0.16 $ 0.69 $ 1.11 Return on average assets 2.31 % 2.04 % 0.25 % 1.11 % 1.90 % Return on average shareholders' equity 22.10 % 19.44 % 2.00 % 8.74 % 14.45 % NIM 3.90 % 3.98 % 4.32 % 4.48 % 4.60 % NIMTE* 3.93 % 4.02 % 4.37 % 4.52 % 4.65 % Efficiency ratio 58.85 % 64.76 % 84.87 % 78.79 % 72.01 % Total shareholders' equity/total assets 10.23 % 10.26 % 11.69 % 12.60 % 12.62 % Tangible common equity/tangible assets* 9.54 % 9.54 % 10.84 % 11.73 % 11.74 % Book value per share $ 34.18 $ 32.49 $ 31.06 $ 31.58 $ 31.20 Tangible book value per share* $ 31.62 $ 29.97 $ 28.53 $ 29.12 $ 28.74 Dividends per share $ 0.35 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.33 $ 0.33

* References to NIMTE, tangible book value per share, and tangible common equity and tangible assets (all of which exclude intangible assets) represent non-GAAP financial measures. Management has presented these non-GAAP measurements in this earnings release, because it believes these measures are useful to investors. See the end of this release for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures.



Alaska Economic Update

(Note: sources for information included in this section are included on page 12.)

When 2020 began, it appeared that Alaska’s economy was on track for a solid year of growth. A three year mild recession starting in 2016 ended in the 4th quarter of 2018. For the next 18 consecutive months, Alaska’s total number of jobs grew month over month compared to the prior year according to the State Department of Labor ("DOL"). That came to an abrupt end in April of 2020 when the full force of the COVID pandemic shocked the global economy.

Alaska faced unemployment rates as high as 13.5% in April after being as low as 5.2% in March of 2020. The DOL has reported that unemployment rates have moderated each of the last four months since the high in April. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate improved from 11.6% in July to 7.4% in August. In August of 2020, Alaska had approximately 37,000 fewer payroll jobs than August of 2019.

Oil prices have been fluctuating significantly in 2020 as the global economy reacts to the COVID-19 pandemic. Average monthly Alaska North Slope (“ANS”) crude oil prices began the year averaging $65.48 for the month of January. The virus concerns began to have an effect when monthly ANS prices declined to $54.48 in February and $33.21 in March. In the second quarter, ANS prices hit a monthly average low of $16.54 in April and increased to $28.21 in May. The ANS price has firmed up in the $40 range for the last four months. ANS averaged $41.78 in June, $43.56 in July, $43.36 in August and $40.42 in September.

Despite the serious economic challenges of COVID, there has been extensive government spending to offset the negative impacts of shutdown mandates in the interest of public health. “For Alaska this has meant approximately $5.6 billion in total direct aid to date. To put that in perspective, the Gross State Product ("GSP") of all annual economic activity in Alaska was measured at $45.6 billion in the second quarter of 2020. So that is equivalent to 12% or 1/8th of Alaska’s entire GSP,” stated Mark Edwards, EVP Chief Credit Officer and Bank Economist.

The stimulus is most easily seen in the personal income data. The Federal Bureau of Economic Analysis ("BEA") reported personal income for Alaska rose by $2.6 billion or 24% in the second quarter as compared to the first quarter of 2020. This was largely a result of a $4.9 billion increase in government transfer payments. There was a $2.2 billion reduction in wage income and a $139 million decrease in investment and rental income. In other words, the increase in government transfer payments was more than double the loss in wages and decrease in dividends, interest and rental income combined.

Inflation is still very low in the U.S. and even negative in Alaska. The U.S. inflation rate is up 1.3% over the last 12 months according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics ("BLS"). This has been consistently below the Federal Reserve’s target rate of 2%. The BLS reported the consumer price index for Anchorage has actually been a negative 1.5% over the last 12 months. Notable declines in prices include gasoline -17.3% and clothing -10.1%. Food and beverage prices have risen by 5.2% and health care costs are up 7.7% according to the BLS.

The housing market has been remarkably stable and even positive in Alaska in 2020. Prices have increased on average 4.3% in Anchorage, 7.5% in the Mat-Su, 4% in Fairbanks, 7.2% on the Kenai Peninsula and 11% in Kodiak according to the Multiple Listing Service ("MLS"). The number of homes sold is also higher in all these markets except Kenai, which is down just slightly from last year.

Alaska’s delinquency and foreclosure levels continue to be better than most of the nation. According to the Mortgage Bankers Association, Alaska’s foreclosure rate was 0.60% at the end of the first quarter 2020 and it declined to 0.54% in the second quarter. That compares to 0.73% and 0.68% at the end of the first and second quarter for the U.S.

The Mortgage Bankers Association national survey reported that the percentage of delinquent mortgage loans in Alaska was 3.23% in the first quarter of 2020 and rose to 7.69% in the second quarter. The comparable U.S. rate was 4% in the first quarter of 2020 and 7.97% in the second quarter. Borrowers who took advantage of three month forbearance programs to delay payments show up as technically delinquent until they are approved for a formal restructure of their missed loan payments or until they catch up on the three months of missed payments.

Northrim Bank sponsors the Alaskanomics blog to provide news, analysis, and commentary on Alaska’s economy. Join the conversation at Alaskanomics.com, or for more information on the Alaska economy, visit: www.northrim.com and click on the “Business Banking” link and then click “Learn.” Information from our website is not incorporated into, and does not form, a part of this earnings release.

Review of Income Statement

Consolidated Income Statement

In the third quarter of 2020, Northrim generated a ROAA of 2.31% and a ROAE of 22.10%, compared to 2.04% and 19.44%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2020 and 1.90% and 14.45%, respectively, in the third quarter a year ago. Northrim’s ROAA and ROAE are well above peer averages posted by the SNL Small Cap U.S. Bank Index with total market capitalization between $250 million and $1 billion as of June 30, 20201.

1As of June 30, 2020, the SNL Small Cap US Bank Index tracked 112 banks with total common market capitalization between $250 million to $1B for the following ratios: NIMTE* of 3.23%. ROAA 0.44%, and ROAE 4.17% .

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased 12% to $18.3 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $16.3 million in the third quarter of 2019 and increased 5% compared to $17.5 million in the second quarter of 2020. Interest income benefited from the growth in the loan portfolio during the third quarter of 2020, as well as the amortization of PPP loan fees.

NIMTE* was 3.93% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 4.02% in the preceding quarter and 4.65% in the third quarter a year ago. “The decline in our NIMTE* compared to the prior quarter was largely due to the 175 basis point reduction in short-term interest rates during the last twelve months and the resulting effect on yields in the loan portfolio,” said Jed Ballard, Chief Financial Officer. “Also notable was the impact of SBA PPP loans, which reduced our NIMTE* by 33 basis points during the third quarter of 2020 compared to what our NIMTE* would have been if we had not made any SBA PPP loans or 4.26%. Year-to-date, SBA PPP loans decreased our NIMTE* by 18 basis points compared to what our NIMTE* would have been if we had not made any SBA PPP loans or 4.27%.” Northrim’s NIMTE* continues to remain above the peer average posted by the SNL Small Cap U.S. Bank Index with total market capitalization between $250 million and $1 billion as of June 30, 20201.

The yield on interest earning assets in the third quarter of 2020 was 4.25%, down 13 basis points from the second quarter of 2020 and down 83 basis points compared to the third quarter a year ago. The cost of funds was 54 basis points in the third quarter of 2020, down 3 basis points compared to the preceding quarter and down 14 basis points compared to the third quarter a year ago.

Provision for Loan Losses

Northrim recorded a provision for loan losses of $567,000 in the third quarter of 2020. This compares to a $404,000 provision in the second quarter of 2020, and a benefit for loan losses of $2.1 million in the third quarter a year ago. “The provision for loan losses during the quarter primarily reflects management's assessment of risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the reduction in oil prices and a slowing Alaska economy, as well as the growth in the loan portfolio excluding PPP loans,” said Ballard. The total allowance for loan losses to portfolio loans increased at September 30, 2020, compared to June 30, 2020 primarily due to an increase qualitative factors and decreased compared to September 30, 2019 primarily due to the increase in SBA PPP loans at September 30, 2020 as these loans are 100% guaranteed .

Nonperforming loans, net of government guarantees, improved during the quarter to $11.0 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $12.7 million at June 30, 2020, and $15.5 million at September 30, 2019. The allowance for loan losses was 196% of nonperforming loans, net of government guarantees at the end of the third quarter of 2020, compared to 162% three months earlier and 123% a year earlier.

Other Operating Income

In addition to home mortgage lending, Northrim has interests in other businesses that complement its core community banking activities, including purchased receivables financing and wealth management. Other operating income contributed $21.6 million, or 54% of total third quarter 2020 revenues, as compared to $17.5 million, or 50% of revenues in the second quarter of 2020, and $10.5 million, or 39% of revenues in the third quarter of 2019. In the first nine months of 2020, other operating income totaled $45.6 million, or 47% of revenues, compared to $27.6 million, or 37% of revenues in the first nine months of 2019. The primary drivers of changes in other operating income are variability in the mortgage market, which is seasonal and cyclical and also dependent on changes in mortgage rates, and from the fair value changes of marketable equity securities. The fair value mark-to-market of the marketable equity securities portfolio increased other income by $375,000 in the third quarter of 2020, compared to a $149,000 increase in the second quarter of 2020 and a $130,000 increase in the third quarter of 2019. There was $726,000 in interest rate swap income in the third quarter of 2020. This compares to $17,000 in interest rate swap fee income in the preceding quarter and no swap income in the third quarter of 2019 on the execution of interest rate swaps related to the Company's commercial lending operations. Additionally, purchased receivable income is down as those customers were reportedly using resources from PPP loans, resulting in decreased outstanding purchased receivable balances in the third quarter of 2020.

Other Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were $23.5 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $22.7 million in the second quarter of 2020, and $19.3 million in the third quarter of 2019. Factors impacting other operating expenses in the three and nine-month periods ending September 30, 2020 include higher compensation costs related to the mortgage banking operations. In the first nine months of 2020, operating expenses were $65.0 million, up from $56.2 million in the first nine months of 2019.

Income Tax Provision

For the third quarter of 2020, Northrim recorded a larger effective tax rate as compared to the second quarter of 2020 as a result of a decrease in tax credits and tax exempt interest income as a percentage of net income, as well as the reversal of a $454,000 accrual of tax expense in the second quarter of 2020. The Company expensed $454,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018 to accrue for a potential increase in tax expense related to an audit that was performed by the State of Alaska for tax years 2014-2016. The Company appealed the State of Alaska's decision on this matter and reversed the tax accrual in the second quarter of 2020 because the company believes that it is more likely than not that the court will rule in the Company's favor. In the third quarter of 2020, Northrim recorded $4.0 million in state and federal income tax expense for an effective tax rate of 25.2% compared to $2.0 million, or 16.9% in the second quarter of 2020 and $2.0 million, or 21.2% in the third quarter a year ago. For the first nine months of 2020, Northrim recorded $6.3 million in state and federal income tax expense, for an effective tax rate of 21.5% compared to $4.3 million and 21.2% for the same period in 2019.

Community Banking

“We are proud of the work we are doing to address the needs of our customers in our communities, and as a result we are growing our market share across all of our major markets,” said Schierhorn. “Our new branch in Fairbanks is on track to open before the end of the year, and in March we opened a loan production office in Kodiak. We will continue to look for ways to expand our branch network.”

Net interest income in the Community Banking segment totaled $17.4 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $16.6 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $16.0 million in the third quarter of 2019.

The following table provides highlights of the Community Banking segment of Northrim:

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Net interest income $ 17,388 $ 16,649 $ 15,261 $ 16,080 $ 16,000 Provision (benefit) for loan losses 567 404 2,060 (150 ) (2,075 ) Other operating income 3,696 2,308 1,768 3,347 2,944 Compensation expense, net RML acquisition payments — — — 468 — Other operating expense 14,353 14,113 13,612 14,765 13,126 Income before provision for income taxes 6,164 4,440 1,357 4,344 7,893 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,249 (124 ) 266 719 1,550 Net income $ 4,915 $ 4,564 $ 1,091 $ 3,625 $ 6,343 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 6,413,221 6,440,898 6,560,593 6,647,510 6,707,523 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.76 $ 0.70 $ 0.17 $ 0.55 $ 0.93





Year-to-date (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Net interest income $ 49,298 $ 47,121 Provision for loan losses 3,031 (1,025 ) Other operating income 7,772 9,798 Other operating expense 42,078 39,755 Income before provision for income taxes 11,961 18,189 Provision for income taxes 1,391 3,689 Net income $ 10,570 $ 14,500 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 6,467,991 6,861,973 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.63 $ 2.11

Home Mortgage Lending

“The significant activity in the mortgage market has continued through the third quarter of 2020, due to the low interest rate environment and the hard work of our lending teams,” said Ballard. “Refinance activity was particularly robust, up 77% compared to the third quarter a year ago, while strong home purchases in our market also continue to increase.”

During the third quarter of 2020, mortgage loan volume was $364.2 million, of which 61% was for new home purchases, compared to $381.1 million and 35% of loans funded for new home purchases in the second quarter of 2020, and $241.8 million, of which 67% was for new home purchases in the third quarter of 2019.

Loan fundings increased during the quarter and year-over-year driven by both increased refinance activity and new home purchase activity. This was partially offset by the net change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, which decreased mortgage banking income by $1.5 million during the third quarter of 2020.

“Our mortgage servicing business, which we initiated to service loans primarily for the Alaska Housing Finance Corporation, was essentially flat during the third quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2020 as a result of the significant refinance activity,” said Ballard. As of September 30, 2020, Northrim serviced 2,712 loans in its $655.7 million home-mortgage-servicing portfolio, which is a slight increase from the $655.2 million serviced for the second quarter of 2020, and a 3% increase from the $634.1 million serviced a year ago. Delinquencies in the loan servicing portfolio totaled $36.9 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $11.6 million at September 30, 2019. Mortgage servicing revenue contributed $2.0 million to revenues in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $1.7 million in the third quarter of 2019. As a result of COVID-19 approximately 6% of mortgages serviced were in forbearance as of September 30, 2020 as compared to 8% as of June 30, 2020 and 2% as of September 30, 2019.

Total mortgage servicing income fluctuates based on the amount of mortgage servicing rights originated during the period and changes in the fair value of those servicing rights, which is driven by interest rate volatility and the amount of serviced mortgages that payoff during the period as well as fluctuations in estimated prepayment speeds based on published industry metrics. The change in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights was a decrease of $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to a decrease of $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2020 and a decrease of $662,000 for the third quarter of 2019.

The following table provides highlights of the Home Mortgage Lending segment of Northrim:

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Mortgage commitments $ 257,304 $ 206,274 $ 197,892 $ 48,796 $ 86,044 Mortgage loans funded for sale $ 364,159 $ 381,086 $ 168,224 $ 181,102 $ 241,795 Mortgage loan refinances to total fundings 39 % 65 % 46 % 30 % 33 % Mortgage loans serviced for others $ 655,733 $ 655,183 $ 678,096 $ 659,048 $ 634,059 Net realized gains on mortgage loans sold $ 14,736 $ 11,322 $ 4,643 $ 5,215 $ 6,768 Change in fair value of mortgage loan commitments, net 1,943 3,579 (545 ) (455 ) (535 ) Total production revenue 16,679 14,901 4,098 4,760 6,233 Mortgage servicing revenue 2,044 1,633 1,327 1,679 1,649 Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights: Due to changes in model inputs of assumptions1 (699 ) (891 ) (701 ) 72 (377 ) Other2 (806 ) (1,037 ) (229 ) (393 ) (285 ) Total mortgage servicing revenue, net 539 (295 ) 397 1,358 987 Other mortgage banking revenue 714 621 170 270 345 Total mortgage banking income $ 17,932 $ 15,227 $ 4,665 $ 6,388 $ 7,565 Net interest income $ 906 $ 808 $ 429 $ 330 $ 306 Mortgage banking income 17,932 15,227 4,665 6,388 7,565 Other operating expense 9,153 8,561 5,175 5,382 6,198 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 9,685 7,474 (81 ) 1,336 1,673 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,745 2,138 (23 ) 381 478 Net income (loss) $ 6,940 $ 5,336 $ (58 ) $ 955 $ 1,195 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 6,413,221 6,440,898 6,560,593 6,647,510 6,707,523 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.08 $ 0.82 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.14 $ 0.18

1 Principally reflects changes in discount rates and prepayment speed assumptions, which are primarily affected by changes in interest rates.

2 Represents changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time.

Year-to-date (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Mortgage loans funded for sale $ 913,469 $ 503,195 Mortgage loan refinances to total fundings 51 % 25 % Net realized gains on mortgage loans sold $ 30,701 $ 14,598 Change in fair value of mortgage loan commitments, net 4,977 476 Total production revenue 35,678 15,074 Mortgage servicing revenue 5,004 4,436 Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights: Due to changes in model inputs of assumptions1 (2,291 ) (1,384 ) Other2 (2,072 ) (902 ) Total mortgage servicing revenue, net 641 2,150 Other mortgage banking revenue 1,505 589 Total mortgage banking income $ 37,824 $ 17,813 Net interest income $ 2,143 $ 911 Mortgage banking income 37,824 17,813 Other operating expense 22,889 16,468 Income before provision for income taxes 17,078 2,256 Provision for income taxes 4,860 645 Net income $ 12,218 $ 1,611 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 6,467,991 6,861,973 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.89 $ 0.24

1 Principally reflects changes in discount rates and prepayment speed assumptions, which are primarily affected by changes in interest rates.

2 Represents changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time.

Balance Sheet Review

Northrim’s total assets increased to $2.10 billion at September 30, 2020, up 4% from the preceding quarter and up 30% from a year ago. Northrim’s loan-to-deposit ratio was 83% at September 30, 2020, up from 82% at June 30, 2020 and 77% at September 30, 2019.

Average interest-earning assets were $1.87 billion in the third quarter of 2020, up 6% from $1.76 billion in the second quarter of 2020 and up 33% from $1.41 billion in the third quarter a year ago. The average yield on interest-earning assets was 4.25% in the third quarter of 2020, down from 4.38% in the preceding quarter and 5.08% in the third quarter a year ago.

Average investment securities decreased to $217.6 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $256.5 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $253.4 million in the third quarter a year ago. The average net tax equivalent yield on the securities portfolio was 2.11% for the third quarter of 2020, down from 2.50% in the preceding quarter and 2.73% in the year ago quarter. The average estimated duration of the investment portfolio at September 30, 2020, was 2.7 years.

“In addition to the $22.1 million in new PPP loans, much of the loan production during the third quarter resulted from new customers we obtained through the PPP process,” said Ballard. At September 30, 2020, commercial loans represented 31% of total loans, PPP loans represented 25% of total loans, commercial real estate owner occupied loans comprised 10% of total loans, commercial real estate non-owner occupied loans comprised 24% of total loans, and construction loans made up 8% of total loans. Portfolio loans were $1.49 billion at September 30, 2020, up 4% from the preceding quarter and up 44% from a year ago. Portfolio loans excluding the impact from PPP were $1.13 billion at September 30, 2020, up 3% from the preceding quarter and up 9% from a year ago. Average portfolio loans in the third quarter of 2020 were $1.47 billion, up 9% from the preceding quarter and up 44% from a year ago. Yields on average portfolio loans in the third quarter of 2020 decreased to 4.83% from 4.99% in the second quarter of 2020 and decreased compared to 5.92% in the third quarter of 2019.

Alaskans continue to account for substantially all of Northrim’s deposit base, which is primarily made up of low-cost transaction accounts. At September 30, 2020, balances in transaction accounts represented 90% of total deposits. Total deposits were $1.81 billion at September 30, 2020, up 4% from $1.74 billion at June 30, 2020, and up 34% from $1.35 billion a year ago. Demand deposits increased 51% year-over-year to $697.4 million at September 30, 2020. Average interest-bearing deposits were up 6% to $1.08 billion with an average cost of 0.49% in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $1.02 billion and an average cost of 0.53% in the second quarter of 2020, and up 24% compared to $870.4 million and an average cost of 0.62% in the third quarter of 2019.

“Our lenders, retail bankers and commercial cash managers have worked hard to meet the needs of our existing and new customers, and as a result we are capturing market share in all of our markets by adding new relationships with strong future growth opportunities,” said Michael Martin, the Bank's Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel. “Deposits were up during the quarter due to new customer relationships, as our suite of deposit products, along with superior “Customer First Service” continue to attract businesses and consumers to Northrim.”

Shareholders’ equity was $214.6 million, or $34.18 per share, at September 30, 2020, compared to $206.9 million, or $32.49 per share, at June 30, 2020 and $204.0 million, or $31.20 per share, a year ago. Tangible book value per share* was $31.62 at September 30, 2020, compared to $29.97 at June 30, 2020, and $28.74 per share a year ago. Northrim continues to maintain capital levels in excess of the requirements to be categorized as “well-capitalized” with Tier 1 Capital to Risk Adjusted Assets of 14.11% at September 30, 2020, compared to 13.99% at June 30, 2020, and 14.57% at September 30, 2019.

Asset Quality

“While several of our credit quality metrics improved during the third quarter of this year compared to three months earlier, we are being diligent with monitoring the loan portfolio given the current economic environment,” said Martin.

Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") net of government guarantees were $17.9 million at September 30, 2020, down from $20.8 million at June 30, 2020 and $21.5 million a year ago. Of the NPAs, $7.8 million, or 44% are nonaccrual loans and nonperforming purchased receivables related to five commercial relationships. Two of these relationships, which totaled $3.3 million at September 30, 2020, are businesses in the medical industry.

Net adversely classified loans improved to $14.5 million at September 30, 2020, as compared to $15.7 million at June 30, 2020, and $24.2 million a year ago. Net loan recoveries were $463,000 in the third quarter of 2020, compared to net loan charge offs of $768,000 in the second quarter of 2020, and net loan recoveries of $694,000 in the third quarter of 2019. Adversely classified loans are loans that Northrim has classified as substandard, doubtful, and loss, net of government guarantees. As of September 30, 2020, $9.6 million, or 67% of net adversely classified loans are attributable to nine relationships with five loans to commercial businesses, two loans to medical businesses, and two loans to oilfield services commercial businesses.

Performing restructured loans that were not included in nonaccrual loans at September 30, 2020, net of government guarantees were $865,000, down from $966,000 three months earlier and from $1.5 million a year ago. Borrowers who are in financial difficulty and who have been granted concessions that may include interest rate reductions, term extensions, or payment alterations are categorized as restructured loans, unless it is the result of the COVID-19 global pandemic. The Company presents restructured loans that are performing separately from those that are classified as nonaccrual to provide more information on this category of loans and to differentiate between accruing performing and nonperforming restructured loans.

As of September 30, 2020, Northrim had $62.6 million, or 6% of portfolio loans excluding SBA PPP loans, in the tourism sector; $54.2 million, or 5% of portfolio loans excluding SBA PPP loans, in the aviation (non-tourism) sector; $83.2 million, or 7% of total portfolio loans excluding SBA PPP loans, in the healthcare sector; $38.9 million, or 3% in the accommodations sector; $23.0 million, or 2% in retail loans; and $27.1 million, or 2% in the restaurant sector.

Northrim estimates that $66.0 million, or approximately 6% of portfolio loans excluding SBA PPP loans, had direct exposure to the oil and gas industry in Alaska, as of September 30, 2020, and $1.9 million of these loans are adversely classified. As of September 30, 2020, Northrim has an additional $63.6 million in unfunded commitments to companies with direct exposure to the oil and gas industry in Alaska, and none of these unfunded commitments are considered to be adversely classified loans. Northrim defines direct exposure to the oil and gas sector as loans to borrowers that provide oilfield services and other companies that have been identified as significantly reliant upon activity in Alaska related to the oil and gas industry, such as lodging, equipment rental, transportation and other logistics services specific to this industry.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is the parent company of Northrim Bank, an Alaska-based community bank with 16 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Soldotna, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, and Sitka, and a loan production office in Kodiak, serving 90% of Alaska’s population; and an asset based lending division in Washington; and a wholly-owned mortgage brokerage company, Residential Mortgage Holding Company, LLC. The Bank differentiates itself with its detailed knowledge of Alaska’s economy and its “Customer First Service” philosophy. Pacific Wealth Advisors, LLC is an affiliated company of Northrim BanCorp.

Forward-Looking Statement

Income Statement (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year-to-date (Unaudited) September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest Income: Interest and fees on loans $ 18,691 $ 17,454 $ 15,863 $ 51,504 $ 46,193 Interest on portfolio investments 1,086 1,519 1,661 4,349 5,237 Interest on deposits in banks 17 31 313 284 591 Total interest income 19,794 19,004 17,837 56,137 52,021 Interest Expense: Interest expense on deposits 1,320 1,331 1,365 4,135 3,477 Interest expense on borrowings 180 216 166 561 512 Total interest expense 1,500 1,547 1,531 4,696 3,989 Net interest income 18,294 17,457 16,306 51,441 48,032 Provision (benefit) for loan losses 567 404 (2,075 ) 3,031 (1,025 ) Net interest income after provision (benefit) for loan losses 17,727 17,053 18,381 48,410 49,057 Other Operating Income: Mortgage banking income 17,932 15,227 7,565 37,824 17,813 Bankcard fees 770 681 820 2,094 2,214 Purchased receivable income 516 675 709 2,112 2,355 Service charges on deposit accounts 269 171 398 802 1,224 Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable equity securities 375 149 130 (347 ) 782 Interest rate swap income 726 17 — 743 734 Gain on sale of securities — — — 98 23 Other income 1,040 615 887 2,270 2,466 Total other operating income 21,628 17,535 10,509 45,596 27,611 Other Operating Expense: Salaries and other personnel expense 16,418 15,637 13,186 44,311 37,433 Data processing expense 1,851 2,033 1,849 5,653 5,324 Occupancy expense 1,648 1,618 1,576 4,923 4,989 Professional and outside services 884 714 610 2,206 1,850 Marketing expense 302 696 357 1,581 1,609 Insurance expense 315 301 102 928 592 OREO expense, net rental income and gains on sale 23 21 (31 ) 8 (186 ) Intangible asset amortization expense 12 12 15 36 45 Other operating expense 2,053 1,642 1,660 5,321 4,567 Total other operating expense 23,506 22,674 19,324 64,967 56,223 Income before provision for income taxes 15,849 11,914 9,566 29,039 20,445 Provision for income taxes 3,994 2,014 2,028 6,251 4,334 Net income $ 11,855 $ 9,900 $ 7,538 $ 22,788 $ 16,111 Basic EPS $ 1.87 $ 1.54 $ 1.13 $ 3.57 $ 2.38 Diluted EPS $ 1.84 $ 1.52 $ 1.11 $ 3.52 $ 2.35 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 6,338,465 6,367,397 6,604,044 6,391,164 6,760,672 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 6,413,221 6,440,898 6,707,523 6,467,991 6,861,973





Balance Sheet (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 31,165 $ 34,331 $ 45,381 Interest bearing deposits in other banks 69,964 55,081 46,807 Investment securities available for sale 215,369 202,347 257,270 Marketable equity securities 8,534 7,758 8,045 Investment in Federal Home Loan Bank stock 2,508 2,428 2,140 Loans held for sale 128,105 133,975 81,942 Portfolio loans 1,492,720 1,433,201 1,036,547 Allowance for loan losses (21,683 ) (20,653 ) (19,137 ) Net portfolio loans 1,471,037 1,412,548 1,017,410 Purchased receivables, net 13,520 11,549 13,673 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 10,589 10,721 11,206 Other real estate owned, net 6,962 7,205 7,043 Premises and equipment, net 38,615 39,055 38,556 Lease right of use asset 12,943 13,189 14,307 Goodwill and intangible assets 16,058 16,070 16,109 Other assets 72,369 70,448 56,742 Total assets $ 2,097,738 $ 2,016,705 $ 1,616,631 Liabilities: Demand deposits $ 697,363 $ 680,033 $ 460,327 Interest-bearing demand 427,811 400,138 292,198 Savings deposits 272,624 261,934 228,739 Money market deposits 227,106 215,735 214,352 Time deposits 181,229 179,519 155,413 Total deposits 1,806,133 1,737,359 1,351,029 Other borrowings 13,737 11,754 8,933 Junior subordinated debentures 10,310 10,310 10,310 Lease liability 12,881 13,121 14,224 Other liabilities 40,061 37,238 28,096 Total liabilities 1,883,122 1,809,782 1,412,592 Shareholders' Equity: Total shareholders' equity 214,616 206,923 204,039 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,097,738 $ 2,016,705 $ 1,616,631

Additional Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Composition of Portfolio Investments September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Balance % of total Balance % of total Balance % of total U.S. Treasury securities $ 37,691 16.8 % $ 47,832 22.8 % $ 65,303 24.6 % U.S. Agency securities 119,861 53.6 % 92,171 43.8 % 123,197 46.5 % Corporate securities 27,215 12.2 % 32,043 15.3 % 42,460 16.0 % Marketable equity securities 8,534 3.8 % 7,758 3.7 % 8,045 3.0 % Collateralized loan obligations 28,266 12.6 % 27,974 13.3 % 22,930 8.6 % Alaska municipality, utility, or state bonds 2,336 1.0 % 2,327 1.1 % 3,230 1.2 % Other municipality, utility, or state bonds — — % — — % 150 0.1 % Total portfolio investments $ 223,903 $ 210,105 $ 265,315





Composition of Portfolio Loans September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Balance % of total Balance % of total Balance % of total Balance % of total Balance % of total Commercial loans $ 460,542 31 % $ 426,675 29 % $ 434,832 40 % $ 412,690 39 % $ 398,231 39 % SBA Payment Protection loans 375,636 25 % 353,485 24 % — — % — — % — — % CRE owner occupied loans 148,993 10 % 154,741 11 % 146,453 13 % 138,891 13 % 127,045 12 % CRE nonowner occupied loans 364,232 24 % 360,533 25 % 355,753 33 % 355,466 34 % 377,311 36 % Construction loans 120,619 8 % 114,464 8 % 109,849 10 % 100,626 10 % 98,716 9 % Consumer loans 37,183 2 % 38,310 3 % 39,923 4 % 40,783 4 % 39,868 4 % Subtotal 1,507,205 1,448,208 1,086,810 1,048,456 1,041,171 Unearned loan fees, net (14,485 ) (15,007 ) (4,937 ) (5,085 ) (4,624 ) Total portfolio loans $ 1,492,720 $ 1,433,201 $ 1,081,873 $ 1,043,371 $ 1,036,547





Composition of Deposits September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Balance % of total Balance % of total Balance % of total Balance % of total Balance % of total Demand deposits $ 697,363 38 % $ 680,033 40 % $ 453,003 33 % $ 451,896 33 % $ 460,327 33 % Interest-bearing demand 427,811 24 % 400,138 23 % 333,352 24 % 320,264 23 % 292,198 22 % Savings deposits 272,624 15 % 261,934 15 % 228,383 16 % 229,918 17 % 228,739 17 % Money market deposits 227,106 13 % 215,735 12 % 207,418 15 % 205,801 15 % 214,352 16 % Time deposits 181,229 10 % 179,519 10 % 173,336 12 % 164,472 12 % 155,413 12 % Total deposits $ 1,806,133 $ 1,737,359 $ 1,395,492 $ 1,372,351 $ 1,351,029

Additional Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Asset Quality September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 Nonaccrual loans $ 12,647 $ 14,365 $ 17,442 Loans 90 days past due and accruing — — — Total nonperforming loans 12,647 14,365 17,442 Nonperforming loans guaranteed by government (1,600 ) (1,635 ) (1,935 ) Net nonperforming loans 11,047 12,730 15,507 Other real estate owned 6,962 7,205 7,043 Repossessed assets 779 919 231 Nonperforming purchased receivables 410 1,226 — Other real estate owned guaranteed by government (1,279 ) (1,279 ) (1,279 ) Net nonperforming assets $ 17,919 $ 20,801 $ 21,502 Nonperforming loans, net of government guarantees / portfolio loans 0.74 % 0.89 % 1.50 % Nonperforming loans, net of government guarantees / portfolio loans, net of government guarantees 1.02 % 1.21 % 1.54 % Nonperforming assets, net of government guarantees / total assets 0.85 % 1.03 % 1.33 % Nonperforming assets, net of government guarantees / total assets net of government guarantees 1.06 % 1.27 % 1.35 % Performing restructured loans $ 2,367 $ 2,887 $ 1,498 Performing restructured loans guaranteed by government (1,502 ) (1,921 ) — Net performing restructured loans $ 865 $ 966 $ 1,498 Nonperforming loans plus performing restructured loans, net of government guarantees $ 11,912 $ 13,696 $ 17,005 Nonperforming loans plus performing restructured loans, net of government guarantees / portfolio loans 0.80 % 0.96 % 1.64 % Nonperforming loans plus performing restructured loans, net of government guarantees / portfolio loans, net of government guarantees 1.10 % 1.30 % 1.69 % Nonperforming assets plus performing restructured loans, net of government guarantees / total assets 0.90 % 1.08 % 1.42 % Nonperforming assets plus performing restructured loans, net of government guarantees / total assets, net of government guarantees 1.12 % 1.34 % 1.45 % Adversely classified loans, net of government guarantees $ 14,492 $ 15,703 $ 24,199 Special mention loans, net of government guarantees $ 18,141 $ 16,079 $ 14,450 Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing, net of government guarantees / portfolio loans 0.16 % 0.05 % 0.12 % Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing, net of government guarantees / portfolio loans, net of government guarantees 0.22 % 0.06 % 0.13 % Allowance for loan losses / portfolio loans 1.45 % 1.44 % 1.85 % Allowance for loan losses / portfolio loans, net of government guarantees 2.00 % 1.96 % 1.90 % Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans, net of government guarantees 196 % 162 % 123 % Gross loan charge-offs for the quarter $ 141 $ 804 $ 29 Gross loan recoveries for the quarter $ (604 ) $ (36 ) $ (723 ) Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs for the quarter $ (463 ) $ 768 $ (694 ) Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) year-to-date $ 436 $ 899 $ (643 ) Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) for the quarter / average loans, for the quarter (0.03 )% 0.06 % (0.07 )% Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) year-to-date / average loans, year-to-date annualized 0.05 % 0.15 % (0.09 )%

Additional Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nonperforming Assets Rollforward Writedowns Transfers to Balance at June 30, 2020 Additions this quarter Payments this quarter /Charge-offs

this quarter Transfers to

OREO/ REPO Performing Status

this quarter Sales this quarter Balance at September 30, 2020 Commercial loans $ 8,362 $ 386 $ (1,861 ) $ (56 ) $ — $ — $ — $ 6,831 Commercial real estate 5,123 — (98 ) (85 ) — — — 4,940 Construction loans 702 — — — — — — 702 Consumer loans 178 — (4 ) — — — — 174 Non-performing loans guaranteed by government (1,635 ) — 35 — — — — (1,600 ) Total non-performing loans 12,730 386 (1,928 ) (141 ) — — — 11,047 Other real estate owned 7,205 — — — — — (243 ) 6,962 Repossessed assets 919 — — (140 ) — — — 779 Nonperforming purchased receivables 1,226 — (816 ) — — — — 410 Other real estate owned guaranteed by government (1,279 ) — — — — — — (1,279 ) Total non-performing assets, net of government guarantees $ 20,801 $ 386 $ (2,744 ) $ (281 ) $ — $ — $ (243 ) $ 17,919

The following table details loan charge-offs, by industry:

Loan Charge-offs by Industry Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Charge-offs: Support for oil and gas operations $ — $ — $ 36 $ — $ — Retail sales — — 16 — 22 Food service contractors — — 99 — — Excavation and construction 33 — — — — Health care and social assistance 108 804 — — — Consumer — — 14 11 7 Total charge-offs $ 141 $ 804 $ 165 $ 11 $ 29

Additional Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Average Balances, Yields, and Rates Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average Average Average Average Tax Equivalent Average Tax Equivalent Average Tax Equivalent Balance Yield/Rate Balance Yield/Rate Balance Yield/Rate Assets Interest bearing deposits in other banks $ 60,504 0.11 % $ 51,448 0.24 % $ 58,754 2.08 % Portfolio investments 217,599 2.11 % 256,500 2.50 % 253,364 2.73 % Loans held for sale 122,994 3.11 % 111,475 3.12 % 74,181 3.79 % Portfolio loans 1,465,839 4.83 % 1,342,717 4.99 % 1,020,186 5.92 % Total interest-earning assets 1,866,936 4.25 % 1,762,140 4.38 % 1,406,485 5.08 % Nonearning assets 172,853 186,583 169,907 Total assets $ 2,039,789 $ 1,948,723 $ 1,576,392 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,077,193 0.49 % $ 1,017,544 0.53 % $ 870,369 0.62 % Borrowings 23,574 3.02 % 73,349 1.17 % 19,749 3.27 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,100,767 0.54 % 1,090,893 0.57 % 890,118 0.68 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 672,974 602,464 437,426 Other liabilities 52,611 50,525 41,946 Shareholders' equity 213,437 204,841 206,902 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,039,789 $ 1,948,723 $ 1,576,392 Net spread 3.71 % 3.81 % 4.40 % NIM 3.90 % 3.98 % 4.60 % NIMTE* 3.93 % 4.02 % 4.65 % Average portfolio loans to average interest-earning assets 78.52 % 76.20 % 72.53 % Average portfolio loans to average total deposits 83.75 % 82.88 % 78.01 % Average non-interest deposits to average total deposits 38.45 % 37.19 % 33.45 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 169.60 % 161.53 % 158.01 %

The components of the change in NIMTE* are detailed in the table below:

3Q20 vs. 2Q20 3Q20 vs. 3Q19 Nonaccrual interest adjustments 0.17 % 0.19 % Impact of SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans (0.19 )% (0.33 )% Interest rates and loan fees, all other loans (0.09 )% (0.63 )% Volume and mix of interest-earning assets and liabilities 0.02 % 0.05 % Change in NIMTE* (0.09 )% (0.72 )%

Additional Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Average Balances, Yields, and Rates Year-to-date September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average Average Average Tax Equivalent Average Tax Equivalent Balance Yield/Rate Balance Yield/Rate Assets Interest bearing deposits in other banks $ 60,011 0.62 % $ 35,394 2.20 % Portfolio investments 252,594 2.42 % 271,645 2.69 % Loans held for sale 95,050 3.18 % 52,379 4.05 % Portfolio loans 1,289,838 5.12 % 1,004,157 5.97 % Total interest-earning assets 1,697,493 4.46 % 1,363,575 5.16 % Nonearning assets 177,811 166,548 Total assets $ 1,875,304 $ 1,530,123 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,007,122 0.55 % $ 829,916 0.56 % Borrowings 39,645 1.87 % 38,618 1.74 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,046,767 0.60 % 868,534 0.61 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 569,972 417,719 Other liabilities 49,800 35,053 Shareholders' equity 208,765 208,817 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,875,304 $ 1,530,123 Net spread 3.86 % 4.55 % NIM 4.05 % 4.71 % NIMTE* 4.09 % 4.76 % Average portfolio loans to average interest-earning assets 75.98 % 73.64 % Average portfolio loans to average total deposits 81.79 % 80.48 % Average non-interest deposits to average total deposits 36.14 % 33.48 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 162.17 % 157.00 %

The components of the change in NIMTE* are detailed in the table below:

YTD20 vs.YTD19 Nonaccrual interest adjustments 0.08 % Impact of SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans (0.18 )% Interest rates and loan fees, all other loans (0.54 )% Volume and mix of interest-earning assets and liabilities (0.03 )% Change in NIMTE* (0.67 )%

Additional Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Capital Data (At quarter end) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Book value per share $ 34.18 $ 32.49 $ 31.20 Tangible book value per share* $ 31.62 $ 29.97 $ 28.74 Total shareholders' equity/total assets 10.23 % 10.26 % 12.62 % Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Assets* 9.54 % 9.54 % 11.74 % Tier 1 Capital / Risk Adjusted Assets 14.11 % 13.99 % 14.57 % Total Capital / Risk Adjusted Assets 15.36 % 15.24 % 15.82 % Tier 1 Capital / Average Assets 10.31 % 11.92 % 12.68 % Shares outstanding 6,279,304 6,368,046 6,539,796 Unrealized gain (loss) on AFS debt securities, net of income taxes $ 1,308 $ 1,269 $ 930 Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives and hedging activities, net of income taxes $ (1,543 ) $ (1,718 ) $ (1,064 )





Profitability Ratios September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 For the quarter: NIM 3.90 % 3.98 % 4.32 % 4.48 % 4.60 % NIMTE* 3.93 % 4.02 % 4.37 % 4.52 % 4.65 % Efficiency ratio 58.85 % 64.76 % 84.87 % 78.79 % 72.01 % Return on average assets 2.31 % 2.04 % 0.25 % 1.11 % 1.90 % Return on average equity 22.10 % 19.44 % 2.00 % 8.74 % 14.45 %





September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Year-to-date: NIM 4.05 % 4.71 % NIMTE* 4.09 % 4.76 % Efficiency ratio 66.91 % 74.27 % Return on average assets 1.62 % 1.41 % Return on average equity 14.58 % 10.32 %

*Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although we believe these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of the Company, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results as reported under GAAP.

Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis

Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis ("NIMTE") is a non-GAAP performance measurement in which interest income on non-taxable investments and loans is presented on a tax equivalent basis using a combined federal and state statutory rate of 28.43% in both 2020 and 2019. The most comparable GAAP measure is net interest margin and the following table sets forth the reconciliation of NIMTE to net interest margin.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Net interest income $ 18,294 $ 17,457 $ 15,690 $ 16,410 $ 16,306 Divided by average interest-bearing assets 1,866,936 1,762,140 1,461,542 1,454,756 1,406,485 Net interest margin ("NIM")2 3.90 % 3.98 % 4.32 % 4.48 % 4.60 % Net interest income $ 18,294 $ 17,457 $ 15,690 $ 16,410 $ 16,306 Plus: reduction in tax expense related to tax-exempt interest income 136 168 187 180 163 $ 18,430 $ 17,625 $ 15,877 $ 16,590 $ 16,469 Divided by average interest-bearing assets 1,866,936 1,762,140 1,461,542 1,454,756 1,406,485 NIMTE2 3.93 % 4.02 % 4.37 % 4.52 % 4.65 %





Year-to-date September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Net interest income $ 51,441 $ 48,032 Divided by average interest-bearing assets 1,697,493 1,363,575 Net interest margin ("NIM")3 4.05 % 4.71 % Net interest income $ 51,441 $ 48,032 Plus: reduction in tax expense related to tax-exempt interest income 491 554 $ 51,932 $ 48,586 Divided by average interest-bearing assets 1,697,493 1,363,575 NIMTE3 4.09 % 4.76 %

2 Calculated using actual days in the quarter divided by 366 for the quarter ended in 2020 and 365 for quarters ended in 2019.

3 Calculated using actual days in the year divided by 366 for year-to-date period in 2020 and 365 for year-to-date period in 2019.

*Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Tangible Book Value

Tangible book value is a non-GAAP measure defined as shareholders' equity, less intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding. The most comparable GAAP measure is book value per share and the following table sets forth the reconciliation of tangible book value per share and book value per share.

September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Total shareholders' equity $ 214,616 $ 206,923 $ 197,723 $ 207,117 $ 204,039 Divided by shares outstanding 6,279 6,368 6,366 6,559 6,540 Book value per share $ 34.18 $ 32.49 $ 31.06 $ 31.58 $ 31.20





September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Total shareholders' equity $ 214,616 $ 206,923 $ 197,723 $ 207,117 $ 204,039 Less: goodwill and intangible assets 16,058 16,070 16,082 16,094 16,109 $ 198,558 $ 190,853 $ 181,641 $ 191,023 $ 187,930 Divided by shares outstanding 6,279 6,368 6,366 6,559 6,540 Tangible book value per share $ 31.62 $ 29.97 $ 28.53 $ 29.12 $ 28.74

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets

Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP ratio that represents total equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. The most comparable GAAP measure of shareholders' equity to total assets is calculated by dividing total shareholders' equity by total assets and the following table sets forth the reconciliation of tangible common equity to tangible assets and shareholders' equity to total assets.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc.



September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Total shareholders' equity $ 214,616 $ 206,923 $ 197,723 $ 207,117 $ 204,039 Total assets 2,097,738 2,016,705 1,691,262 1,643,996 1,616,631 Total shareholders' equity to total assets 10.23 % 10.26 % 11.69 % 12.60 % 12.62 %



